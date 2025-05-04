3 Takeaways From the Sirens’ 3-2 Loss to the Victoire

On Saturday, May 3, the New York Sirens hosted the Montreal Victoire for their final game of the 2024-25 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) regular season. Although the Victoire took a strong early lead, the Sirens battled back to give the Victoire victory by only one goal. With a final score of 3-2, the Victoire took the victory here, and the season series ended in a tie.

Fillier Put the Sirens on the Board

Although the Sirens had a 3-goal deficit heading into the third period, Sarah Fillier quickly cut that down for her team. The Sirens were on the power play after the Victoire were called out for too many players on the ice. After receiving a pass from Ella Shelton, Fillier fired the shot and put the Sirens on the board three minutes into the third period.

Fillier has been stellar for the Sirens this season, racking up 29 points via 13 goals and 16 assists. As this was the last game of the regular season, Fillier tied Hilary Knight for the highest number of points earned in the season. She also tied with Renata Fast for the most assists in the season.

Fillier’s contract will expire at the end of the regular season. There is a lot to consider, regarding whether or not she will re-sign with New York. There is no denying that she has been the Sirens’ greatest player all season; whether or not she wants to re-sign is another story.

Sirens Battled Until the End

Despite their overall standings in the league, the Sirens did not give up when they were down two goals. In the final seconds, Alex Carpenter took a shot into the top corner of the net to score the second goal for the Sirens. With just 15 seconds left in the game, New York cut the goal deficit by one. Unfortunately, there was not enough time to tie the game. However, this goal showed that the Sirens did not give up even at the very end.

Alex Carpenter, New York Sirens (Photo by Nala Burton/The PWHL)

Despite enduring an injury that kept her out for four games, Carpenter finished the season with 20 points in 26 games. She scored 11 goals and recorded nine assists, recording the third-highest point total for the Sirens this season.

Sirens Finished Last for the Second Straight Season

With only 37 points earned for the 2024-25 season, the Sirens have once again finished last place. At the midway point of the season, they were primed to take a playoff spot but went on a nine-game losing streak, a PWHL record. The Sirens set the record last season with an eight-game losing streak.

Even though they did not perform well this season and are now the only team that has not made the playoffs, the Sirens earn some benefits by being the worst in the league. Out of the two teams eliminated from playoff contention, whichever team records the most points since being eliminated earns the right to the first overall draft pick. Since the Sirens were the first team eliminated, they will again select first in the draft.

Fillier was the first overall draft pick in the 2024 Draft, and as mentioned above, she has performed well for the Sirens all season. While New York will have to offload some of their players with the upcoming expansion draft, the Sirens are setting themselves up for success in the 2025 Draft.

2024-25 Season Is Done for the Sirens

While the Sirens are not heading into the postseason, there is still plenty of work to be done before the 2025-26 season. With the expansion draft looming for PWHL Vancouver and PWHL Seattle in mid-June and an influx of players coming in through the 2025 PWHL Draft on June 24, there will be some shakeups to the Sirens roster.