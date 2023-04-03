3 Teams Who Could Target Evgeny Kuznetsov This Summer

The Washington Capitals have been immensely disappointing during the 2022-23 season, and changes are expected to be made this summer because of it. The biggest Capital to watch this offseason in the trade market is Evgeny Kuznetsov. Although the skilled forward recently denied a trade request report, a prominent insider believes that he could still be on the move.

Elliotte Friedman said in a recent 32 Thoughts podcast episode that there appears to be friction between the Capitals and Kuznetsov. With that, he noted that a trade centering around him is “coming at some point.” When a prominent insider like Friedman says something like this so openly, there is no question that it’s something to pay attention to this summer. As a result, let’s discuss three teams who could target the skilled center from here.

Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche stand out as a prime landing spot for Kuznetsov. Ever since they lost Nazem Kadri through free agency this past offseason, they have needed a legitimate top-six center, and Kuznetsov would provide them with just that.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If the Avalanche acquired Kuznetsov this offseason, he would be a perfect second-line center for them. The idea of him centering a line with Gabriel Landeskog and Artturi Lehkonen sounds lethal on paper. With that, Kuznetsov would also give them another star on their power play to work with, as he is excellent at creating plays and distributing the puck.

If the Capitals retain a portion of Kuznetsov’s $7.8 million cap hit, this is certainly an avenue that the Avalanche could be open to. His contract also does not end until the completion of the 2024-25 season, so he would be more than a rental for them. As a result, the Avalanche would likely need to part ways with their 2023 first-round pick, 2025 third-round pick, and a notable prospect like Sean Behrens to get this deal finalized.

Carolina Hurricanes

There is always some risk in making a trade with a division rival, but the Carolina Hurricanes are a team who likely will join the Kuznetsov sweepstakes. After losing Vincent Trocheck, they have had trouble finding a replacement for him at the second-line center position. Players like Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Paul Stastny have not been answer for the 2C role, but Kuznetsov surely would be.

Kuznetsov would fit nicely in the Hurricanes’ second-line center role if acquired, as he has been an excellent top-six center throughout his career. He would give the Hurricanes’ power play a much-needed boost next season, as they would be adding a skilled playmaker to it. He also could be the player that helps young forwards like Kotkaniemi and Jesse Puljujarvi become bigger offensive threats because of how well he creates offense.

Besides their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick, the Hurricanes would also need to include a player like Scott Morrow in this move. The 20-year-old defenseman is believed to have top-four potential, and he is coming off another great season with UMass Amherst. In 35 games this season, the 6-foot-2 right-shot defenseman had nine goals and 22 assists.

St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues also stand out as a possible landing spot for Kuznetsov. They should look to add a top-six center to their group this summer, as they traded away Ryan O’Reilly to the Toronto Maple Leafs before the deadline passed. Acquiring Kuznetsov would provide them with just that, so this could be an avenue worth exploring. This is especially so when noting that the Blues are aiming to be competitive next season.

Like with the Avalanche and Hurricanes, Kuznetsov would be a perfect fit for the 2C role on the Blues. When thinking of potential linemates for him, Pavel Buchnevich and former teammate Jakub Vrana stand out as two solid choices. This would make the Blues’ second line much stronger on paper, and it could be enough for them to compete for a playoff spot next season. Furthermore, Kuznetsov would also make the Blues’ power play much stronger.

The Blues could part ways with either the Maple Leafs’ first-round pick or New York Rangers’ first-round pick to land Kuznetsov. They would also need to add their 2024 third-round pick and a prospect like Jake Neighbours to finalize this move. Neighbours has the potential to become a top-six forward in the NHL, so he would make a lot of sense for the Capitals. In 38 games this season with St. Louis, the 2020 first-round pick has five goals and four assists.

It will be interesting to see if the Capitals decide to shop Kuznetsov this offseason, but it certainly seems possible with Friedman’s report. If he is officially made available, look for these three teams to be in the mix for his services.