4 Names Already Linked to Oilers In Future Goalie Trade

As news that Jack Campbell has cleared waivers and Calvin Pickard gets the call from the Bakersfield Condors becomes official for the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, speculation and trade talk surrounds the team from almost every notable insider that is watching this goaltender situation closely. Names like Pierre LeBrun, Ryan Rishaug, David Pagnotta, Reid Wilkins, Mark Spector and others have all weighed in, noting they are hearing names as possible goaltending candidates.

While any trade will be difficult to make based on the salary cap situation in Edmonton (even with Campbell now down in the minors), there is the potential for something.

Carter Hart From the Flyers

Pagnotta and Anthony Di Marco wonder if the Oilers will set their sights on hometown netminder Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers. Speculation indicates the Oilers have had past interest in the talented goaltender, with discussions swirling on a potential trade. Born in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Hart has long been a topic of intrigue for Edmonton supporters, but as Stuart Skinner is proving so far this season, a local kid isn’t always the answer.

Pagnotta of The Fourth Period tweeted: “So, when do the Oilers give the Flyers a call and go hard after hometown kid Carter Hart?” That was followed up by a post from Anthony Di Marco that noted, “PHI has been willing to listen on Hart and have made it known they’re willing to take on unideal contracts (Campbell?) for the right price.”

Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

However, uncertainties surround this pursuit, primarily due to Hart’s potential involvement in the Hockey Canada 2018 sexual abuse controversy and a history of recent injuries. This isn’t even bringing into play what the Flyers might be asking in return. Any potential trade deal hinges on addressing these complications, emphasizing the challenges faced by both the Oilers and the Flyers and the needs of each franchise.

Jordan Binnington from the Blues

Reports from 630 CHED’s Reid Wilkins and Mark Spector of Sportsnet have revealed the Edmonton Oilers’ possible interest in St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington. Despite Binnington’s past struggles and fiery reputation, his strong performance in the 2023-24 season with a 3-4-1 record and a .919 save percentage and 2.58 goals-against average over eight games has apparently caught the Oilers’ attention.

While Binnington’s potential as a short-term rental might intrigue the Oilers, questions linger about his consistency. The Blues’ willingness to consider trading him likely stems from their desire to capitalize on his impressive start and their retooling efforts, suggesting they view him as expendable in the long term. But, his $6 million per season contract over the next four years should be a red flag for the Oilers. Binnington emerging as a potential candidate should be a concern if the Oilers don’t want to make the same mistake of locking in to an inconsistent goalie.

Jusse Sarros From the Predators

Ryan Rishaug of TSN talked about the goaltending situation the latest Got Yer’ Back podcast and wonder if the Oilers might look at Yaroslav Askarov from the Predators. Mike Johnson said the Oilers aren’t in a position to take a flyer on a goalie and Pierre LeBrun said his target out of Nashville would be Juuse Saros.

LeBrun did note that the Predators have publicly stated they are not going to trade Saros, so it would take an overpay from the Oilers to acquire him. The Predators do have trade history with Edmonton, having moved Tyson Barrie in exchange for Mattias Ekholm.

Jake Allen from the Canadiens

Spector also noted that he’s heard Jake Allen’s name out there in connection to Edmonton. Allen has been in the rumor mill for some time, particularly because the Canadiens have a three-headed monster situation in goal with Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau also on the roster. At some point, it is expected the Habs will move on from someone.

Allen has this season and next on his deal at $3.85 million and the Canadiens are known for making deals to add younger players that they can add to their mix. It’s not clear what the ask would be, but there are probably a few prospects the Canadiens might like.