4 Jets to Watch in the First Round

The Winnipeg Jets are back in the postseason and preparing to match up against the Vegas Golden Knights next week in the first round. A playoff series is full of key moments that can make or break a season. The beauty in these moments is how they can be found anywhere throughout the lineup. Role player or superstar, everyone is given the stage to create playoff memories.

The Jets are no exception to this, and several players now have the opportunity to create memorable moments for years to come. While many appear primed to make an impact, some have an opportunity to stand out among the rest.

Mark Scheifele

Despite stretches of turbulence, Mark Scheifele had yet another productive season for the Jets. His 42 goals ranked first on the team and set a new career high, surpassing his previous high of 38 in 2018-19.

The past several seasons have not been sparkling for Scheifele, often clouded with effort concerns and defensive lapses, and this season was no exception. Despite the noise, he reasserted himself as a key figure on the Jets late in the season after being moved from center to right wing. Head coach Rick Bowness made the decision to move him before their March 31 game against the Detroit Red Wings after a stretch of disappointing games.

After the move, the Jets went on to compile a 5-2-0 record. While Scheifele’s move to the wing isn’t the sole reason for the success, it was a part of it. Now, approaching the playoffs, the Jets need him to continue the strong play that he ended the season with.

If he can re-capture the magic he found in the 2018 Playoffs where he registered 14 goals and 20 points in just 17 games, the Jets could find success. That said, they are now five years removed from that playoff run and it can’t just be up to Scheifele to rekindle his playoff scoring. It wouldn’t hurt, however, to see him thrive when the puck drops in Game 1.

Adam Lowry

He may not be the most prolific scorer on the team, but Adam Lowry’s impact stretches far beyond the stat sheet. To illustrate this, look no further than the Jets’ reaction to his fight against Ryan Reaves in their win over the Minnesota Wild on March 11. The bench was fired up and seemed to assert Lowry as the heartbeat of the team.

Aside from his emotional impact on the team, he plays a key role in the Jets’ bottom-six and has recently found offensive success with a new-look line. Lowry set a new career-high in points this season, registering 36 points while playing in all 82 games.

Just recently, Lowry was joined by Nino Niederreiter and Mason Appleton on the third line as a part of the line shuffling that took place at the same time as Scheifele’s move to the wing. Those three have shown great chemistry, outscoring the opponent 6-1 when on the ice. The line has also combined for a sparkling 71.4% expected goals and a 65.3% Corsi, with both marks leading the team.

As many know, however, Lowry’s game is more defensively focused than it is offensive, so any additional offense is a treat. His defense has been a strength again this season, and while he isn’t as effective as he was just a few years ago, he’s done well to adapt slightly to his new third-line role.

As the old saying goes, defense wins championships. While it isn’t exactly true to the core, it helps when someone like Lowry can be a backbone of a defensive system that has improved over recent years. If his defensive game holds up and his line continues to find success, he will be key to the first-round series against the Golden Knights.

Nino Niederreiter

He may have only joined the Jets on Feb. 28, but Niederreiter has made quite an impact on the Jets. He was acquired from the Nashville Predators on Feb. 25 and since then, has proven to be one of the most versatile players on the roster. In the 21 games he has played since the trade, he has recorded six goals and 13 points, bringing his season total to 24 goals and 41 points.

Niederreiter has acted as a multi-tool this season, seeing time on several different lines as the Jets struggled to find the optimal group down the stretch. His tenacious style has given the Jets a new look around the net, and that type of play is key to grinding away in the playoffs.

He also has a wealth of playoff experience with 82 postseason contests under his belt. In those games, Niederreiter has 15 goals and 30 points. His familiarity with a playoff environment could come in handy as the Jets face adversity as the underdog in the first round against the top-ranked team in the conference.

With his line clicking, Niederreiter’s presence in the lineup should be felt. His style is built for the playoffs, and his experience can prove valuable when the team needs a push. He was a terrific addition to the Jets at the time of the trade, but now it can look even better if he provides some memorable moments in the playoffs.

Connor Hellebuyck

Without question, Connor Hellebuyck is the backbone of the Jets. Without his stellar play this season, it’s hard to imagine where the team would be in the standings. That said, his stellar play did help the Jets into the postseason and he will likely be the most important player on the ice in their first-round series.

Hellebuyck enters the playoffs after another terrific season that ended with a record of 37-25-2, a .920 save percentage (SV%), and a 2.49 goals against average (GAA). For perspective, his Vezina Trophy-winning season saw him register a .922 SV% and 2.57 GAA.

This is especially impressive given the fact he had the heaviest workload in the NHL this season, leading the league in starts and shots faced. Among goalies with at least 45 games this season, Hellebuyck ranks sixth in goals saved above expected (GSAx) with 19.6.

Hellebuyck is familiar with the concept of stealing games, as he’s done it several times over his Jets career. That said, it becomes increasingly important as the underdog in the series. If he can steal a game or even two, then suddenly, the complexion of a series can change. With how well he has played, it isn’t out of the question that he could put the team on his back. Without a doubt, Hellebuyck is a true game-changer that can alter outcomes based on his high level of play.

A playoff series won’t be decided by just one player, instead, it takes a collection of standout performances under immense pressure. The Jets will need to defy the odds to move onto the second round, but to make it more attainable, they’ll need to get some memorable games from key players like the ones above.