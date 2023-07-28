5 Bold Columbus Blue Jackets Predictions

The NHL is unpredictable. Some teams or players surprise while others disappoint. As the new season approaches, it’s fun to speculate what might happen. Here’s a look at some of my bold predictions for the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023-24.

Blue Jackets Set Franchise Records for Most Wins, Points in a Season; Make Playoffs

The Blue Jackets finished last in the Metropolitan Division in 2022-23 with a record of 25-48-9 for 59 points. Hiring a proven winner like Mike Babcock as their new head coach, combined with a core of young players with the upside to develop into really good NHL players and the additions of Damon Severson and Ivan Provorov on defense, has me excited and optimistic about this season.

All the ingredients are in place for the Blue Jackets to be the surprise team in the NHL. I see them getting off to a fast start and establishing new franchise records for the most wins (50 in 2016-17) and points in a season (108 in 2016-17) while qualifying for a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Gaudreau Sets Franchise Records for Most Points, Assists in a Season

Johnny Gaudreau’s first season in a Blue Jackets uniform in 2022-23 was solid. He finished with 74 points on 21 goals and 53 assists in 80 games, but it was a far cry from the previous season when he established career highs in goals (40), assists (75), and points (115) while playing for the Calgary Flames.

Johnny Gaudreau, Columbus Blue Jackets (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

What can Blue Jackets fans expect from Gaudreau this season? I expect the Salem, N.J. native to have a terrific season with 30-plus goals while breaking the Blue Jackets’ single-season records for assists (59 by Artemi Panerin in 2018-19) and points (87 by Panarin in 2018-19). He’ll be the key to a vastly improved Columbus power play.

Laine Becomes the First Blue Jacket to Register 50 Goals in a Season

The Blue Jackets’ record for most goals in a season is 41, established first by Rick Nash in 2003-04 and matched by Cam Atkinson in 2018-19. I believe Patrick Laine will shatter that record this season en route to becoming the first Blue Jacket to score 50 goals in a season.

Latest News & Highlights

The 25-year-old Laine scored a career-high 44 goals in 2017-18 while playing for the Winnipeg Jets, so the native of Tampere, Finland, has the ability to reach the 50-goal plateau. Playing for Babcock, a coach known for getting the best out of his players, is just what Laine needs to get to that level.

Fantilli Breaks Blue Jackets Rookie Records for Goals, Assists, Points

A lot of teams are excited about their 2023 NHL Entry Draft first-round picks – and with good reason – but the Blue Jackets drafted University of Michigan center Adam Fantilli third overall.

I thought Fantilli was the second-best player in the draft, and the most NHL-ready after leading the nation in points (65), points-per-game average (1.81) and tied for the lead in goals with 30 in only 36 games at Michigan, joining Jack Eichel and Paul Kariya as just the third freshman to win the Hobey Baker Memorial Award.

While I don’t believe Fantilli will dominate as a rookie in the NHL as he did as a freshman in the NCAA, I see him breaking the Blue Jackets rookie franchise records for goals (21 in 2022-23 by Kirill Marchenko), assists (36 in 2016-17 by Zach Werenski) and points (48 in 2017-18 by Pierre-Luc Debois) in a season.

Oh, and I see Fantilli taking home the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year next summer.

Tarasov Emerges as No. 1 Goalie

The Blue Jackets’ goaltending in 2022-23 was not good. Subpar play between the pipes is one of the reasons they won just 25 games. For the team to have success this season, their netminders have to be significantly better. But will it be better with two of last year’s goaltenders returning? On paper, it doesn’t provide much hope.

However, the thing about paper is it burns. I believe the Blue Jackets will have good goaltending this season, and it will come in the form of Daniil Tarasov.

Daniil Tarasov, Columbus Blue Jackets (Photo by Emilee Chinn/NHLI via Getty Images)

After he was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the third round, 86th overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft, Tarasov has been viewed as their goaltender of the future. The 6-foot-5, 196-pound native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, has all the tools to be a good one. His athletic ability reminds scouts of former Blue Jackets and current Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, and his large frame allows him to cover quite a bit of the net.

Tarasov put up pedestrian-like numbers in both the NHL with Columbus (4-11-1, 3.91 goals-against average – GAA, .892 save percentage – SV%) and the American Hockey League (AHL) in Cleveland (5-5-0, 3.85 GAA, .882 SV%) last season. But keep in mind that he’s battled injuries the past couple of seasons. Now healthy, I expect him to have a strong training camp and seize the opportunity that’s available to take the reins as the Blue Jackets’ number one goaltender.

If you’re a member of the “5th Line” at Nationwide Arena, fasten your seatbelt! If my predictions are correct, the 2023-24 season will be an enjoyable ride.