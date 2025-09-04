7 Marlies Players to Watch for 2025-26 Season

Last season, the Toronto Maple Leafs had a number of players playing for the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League that was worth keeping an eye on. However, players like Fraser Minten, Nikita Grebenkin, Alex Steeves and even Topi Niemela are no longer in the fold, a new wave of players are about to the make their way to the pro level.

Seeing as the prospect pool isn’t as strong, they needed to rely on the free-agent route to add players with upside. The Marlies could be in a transitional phase with some veterans moving on to make way for younger talent, though that doesn’t mean there aren’t players worth watching this season. Here are seven players that generate attention.

Luke Haymes

There’s a lot of hype surrounding the top college free agent after he signed with the Maple Leafs. Luke Haymes’ last season in college didn’t go as planned as it was derailed by injury, however he managed to put up 12 goals and 18 points in 22 games with Dartmouth College. In a small sample with the Marlies, he added another six points in nine games.

The IQ, work ethic and smarts that Haymes possesses is impressive. He uses his size to his advantage in board battles and is constantly driving to the middle of the ice for quality scoring chances. He has great hands and deception and he has great footspeed and edges to shake off defenders and open things up. He’s only 22 years old, but has a lot of pro qualities to make the next level. He has the ability to finish, be a very creative playmaker and constantly apply pressure in all three zones. Haymes is going to be a reliable offensive producer and will earn big minutes.

William Villeneuve

The progression that William Villeneuve has had over the last few seasons has been very impressive. He took a big step with his production and offensive impact last season with 40 points and is looking to once again replicate that this season as one of the top defenders on the Marlies.

William Villeneuve, Toronto Marlies (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

The Marlies don’t have a lot of offensive-minded defenders and with Niemela out of the picture for now, Villeneuve is the go-to guy on the back end. His speed and confidence on the breakout are strong as he can quickly move a play forward or lead an attack. He’s a great playmaker, as he can spot seams and make strong stretch passes while exiting his zone. He’s raw defensively, but he has continued to take steps with his defensive game as he takes on more responsibilities with the team. He needs to stand out if he wants to make it to the next level.

Noah Chadwick

Since being drafted in the sixth round in 2023, Noah Chadwick has tallied 109 points in 132 games and hit double-digits in goals over his last two seasons. He was always a steady, defensive presence but there was untapped offensive potential.

Noah Chadwick after winning the 2024 CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award (Eric Young/CHL)

That become noticeable as Chadwick has become a two-way threat, being reliable in his own end and showing the confidence to lead an attack and chip in offensively. Chadwick doesn’t pop off with flash, but he does everything well and executes plays effectively. He has great awareness and he simplifies the game in the process. He can attack swiftly when he has the puck and can close gaps and take away lanes very well. He has elevated his play the last two seasons and can take another big step this season in the AHL.

Jacob Quillan

Jacob Quillan really made an impression in his rookie season for the Marlies, tallying 37 points in 67 games. The two-way speedster really made a name for himself last season and the 2025-26 season should be an opportunity of growth for him to be more productive and be relied on further up in the lineup.

Quillan’s speed and ability to constantly apply pressure stands out every shift. He’s determined to make an impact that’ll lead to a positive result. He’s able to quickly create separation with his first few steps and can fend off defenders with his quick pivots and puck handling. With a full season of pro experience under his belt, as well as a call-up to the NHL already, he’s definitely going to be a player to watch.

Borya Valis

The Maple Leafs signing Prince George Cougars forward Borya Valis was a bit of a surprise, but he fits the bill of the direction that the team wants to go. He was a late bloomer with his development but after putting up 70 points in 2023-24, he surpassed that in his final year of junior hockey with 80 points– third in team scoring– scoring 34 goals.

This drive from Borya Valis was from a couple days ago. Great strength, puck protection and drive for the goal.

Valis fits the mold of what the team wants to emulate. He’s big, he drives hard and he brings the intensity and physicality. When he builds up speed he’s quick to attack and his work ethic shows; pushing off defenders to create separation and powering his way through traffic to bully his way to the middle. When he has the time and space, he isn’t afraid to rip a quick wrist shot or one timer. He’s sound positionally and provides good support for his teammates. He tends to find himself in the right spot at the right times and he makes it count.

Dennis Hildeby and Artur Akhtyamov

With Dennis Hildeby signing a two-year extension and Artur Akhtyamov having a decent rookie campaign, all eyes are going to be on the top two Maple Leafs goaltending prospects. Both will have a chance to once again shine with the Marlies as they’ll be forming their own 1A-1B type of situation like Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll.

Hildeby got some chances in the NHL, but finished with a 16-9-7 record and a .908 save percentage with the Marlies last season. It’s a decent stat line, but there were times where he struggled with his consistency and was over aggressive in the net at times. Akhtyamov got off to a tremendous start but cooled off as the season went on as he went 11-8-7 and a .901 SV%.

Both goalies got a little more pro experience under their belt in North America after having success at their respective senior levels in Sweden and Russia. There really isn’t a threat to challenge both of them as they look to share the crease and be more consistent in keeping the puck out.

Who are you keeping an eye on the Marlies this season? Have your say in the comment section.