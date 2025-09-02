Maple Leafs Sign Dennis Hildeby to 3-Year Contract Extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that they have signed goaltender Dennis Hildeby to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value of $841,667. The breakdown of the deal has the first two years as a two-way contract until 2026-27. After that, in the 2027-28 season, it will switch to a one-way contract.

Hildeby, 24, was the last remaining restricted free agent (RFA) on the Maple Leafs, which allows general manager Brad Treliving to now fully turn his attention to the start of training camp, pre-season, and potentially even a few professional tryouts.

Hildeby’s Career Thus Far

Hildeby was a fourth-round draft pick by the Maple Leafs in the 2022 NHL Draft and has shown signs of NHL potential. So far, in just six NHL games, he has a record of 3-3-0 with a .872 save percentage and a 3.33 goals-against average, all of which came during the 2024-25 season.

Dennis Hildeby, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

At the AHL level, though, he has had a strong start to his career. Last season in 30 games with the Toronto Marlies, he went 16-9-4 with a 2.55 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage, and two shutouts. Across his AHL career, Hildeby has played in 73 games, posting a 37-21-11 record with a 2.53 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage, and six shutouts.

Although he hasn’t had much NHL experience yet, Hildeby will likely be the first call-up when the Maple Leafs face injuries in goal, much like we saw last season.

Hildeby’s Time is Near

If he continues to perform at his current level, Hildeby could push for a full-time NHL job in the next few years. There is also an interesting caveat in his new deal that points to a possible NHL opportunity as early as next season. With two years of the two-way option followed by a one-way contract in 2027-28, the timing lines up with Anthony Stolarz becoming an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Related: Mitch Marner Talks About Tough Decision to Leave Maple Leafs

If the Maple Leafs decide to offer Stolarz another year or two, that would directly overlap with when Hildeby’s contract becomes one-way. That detail suggests the organization views him as a potential NHL-calibre goaltender, but for now, they want him continuing to develop at the AHL level before handing him a bigger role.