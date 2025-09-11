8 NHL Head Coaches on the Hot Seat in 2025-26

If a head coach was a Jack Adams finalist a few seasons back, then by default, they are on the hot seat this season. At least that’s what the recent trends have indicated. Jim Montgomery won the award in 2023 and was fired in the middle of the 2024-25 season, while Rick Tocchet, who won the award in 2024, is no longer with the Vancouver Canucks. All three finalists from the 2022-23 season have been replaced since then, and the same is true about the 2021-22 finalists.

There are a few head coaches who are on the hot seat for that reason, as they were great and turned around their teams a few seasons back, and they are losing their voice in the locker rooms. Likewise, some coaches can be fired at the end of the season or midway through this season, either because they haven’t lived up to expectations or another coach is available who can get the team over the hump.

The NHL has proven that the shelf life for a coach is short and turnover is common. It’s why there are multiple coaches on the hot seat to keep in mind heading into the new season.

Patrick Roy

Patrick Roy enters his second full season with the New York Islanders. He impressed when he was hired halfway through the 2023-24 season by getting a sputtering team into the playoffs, but they fell apart last season. The Islanders are in the murky middle of the Metropolitan Division and have a retooled roster, putting Roy in an interesting spot.

Patrick Roy, Head Coach of the New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Roy was given a free pass for this season by the new general manager (GM), Mathieu Darche. That said, every GM wants to eventually bring in their hire who fits the team-building vision they have. If Roy doesn’t make the playoffs, it’s likely that Darche will pull the plug on his Islanders tenure.

Martin St. Louis

Martin St. Louis has done a great job with the Montreal Canadiens, and it’s why, surprisingly enough, he’s the second-longest tenured head coach in the Atlantic Division. He’s gotten the most out of a rebuilding group and helped get them to the playoffs last season.

The strong season made St. Louis a Jack Adams finalist. It made the hockey world notice the remarkable run he’s having with the Canadiens and that he’s one of the game’s best coaches. Ironically, it also puts him in the firing line.

The Canadiens have different expectations moving forward. With that comes a coach tasked with getting the team over the hump and not only making the playoffs but competing for the Stanley Cup. St. Louis led a successful rebuild and looks poised to lead them to another great season. However, there’s a chance he’s not the coach who can lead them to the Cup.

Lindy Ruff

The Lindy Ruff hire was an underwhelming one from the start, and last season proved why. The Buffalo Sabres were a lost team on the ice, especially on defense, which has derailed previous Ruff teams. Despite elite talent, the Sabres underachieved and were one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, and it’s a reflection of poor coaching.

Another rough season from Ruff can see him getting fired and putting an end to his second stint with the Sabres. Moreover, there’s a chance that the Sabres clean house entirely if they miss the playoffs and move on from both Ruff and GM Kevyn Adams.

Jared Bednar

Jared Bednar is the second-longest tenured head coach in the NHL, behind only Jon Cooper. Every season, he calmly guides the Colorado Avalanche to one of the best records in the NHL, and it’s safe to assume he’ll do the same this season with a star-studded lineup and some depth as well.

There is a fear that things have gotten stale under Bednar. He led the Avalanche to the Cup in 2022 but has only won one playoff series since. The same thing happened with Mike Sullivan and the Pittsburgh Penguins. It’s not that Sullivan is a bad coach as much as things needed to change.

If the Avalanche once again make the playoffs but don’t make it far, Bednar will be on the hot seat. It’s worth noting that Cooper is on the hot seat for the same reasons. However, it will take a terrible season to see him gone, as he’ll likely get the most out of a Lightning team that doesn’t look like a juggernaut.

Andre Tourigny

Now that this team is in its second season in Utah, the expectations are to make the playoffs. They’ve been rebuilding for years, and now they are expected to be competitive. It’s why there’s a lot of pressure on Andre Tourigny.

For years, Tourigny got a pass or wasn’t the one to blame for the team missing the playoffs. They were tearing things down and spending the minimum both on and off the ice, leading to the relocation to Utah. With competent ownership that’s proven a willingness to spend, a top-six winger added to the lineup thanks to the JJ Peterka trade, and high expectations behind a young team entering its prime, the pressure shifts. Tourigny must lead them to the playoffs, or he’ll be replaced.

Andrew Brunette

There was some surprise around the league that Andrew Brunette kept his job after last season’s disaster. The Nashville Predators took a step back and were one of the league’s worst teams. With a roster built to win now, they might look for a coach who reflects that vision.

It’s worth noting that Brunette was a Jack Adams finalist in 2024 as he helped the Predators reach the playoffs. However, it’s possible he peaked with the team and is starting to lose his touch, and they need a new voice. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if Brunette is fired midseason, especially if the Predators are off to another slow start.

John Hynes

John Hynes was hired early on in the 2023-24 season to replace Dean Evason and has been good but not great, ironically, like the Minnesota Wild have been for the past decade. He was brought in to fix the defense, and the Wild played better last season defensively, winning multiple low-scoring games. That said, they still look like a team that can make the playoffs and not make it far, notably with a top-heavy offense that doesn’t blow anyone away.

The Wild should be a good team and make the playoffs with Kirill Kaprizov leading the forwards (assuming he signs that deal), Brock Faber anchoring the defense, and Filip Gustavsson stepping up as the primary starter in the net. The question is whether the Wild will contend for the Cup, and if not, an early playoff exit might result in another coaching change.

Jim Hiller

There was plenty of talk in the offseason about whether Jim Hiller would be replaced. He wasn’t underwhelming last season or in the second half of the 2023-24 season, leading the Los Angeles Kings to the playoffs twice. However, that’s not what the expectations are for the Kings.

With Ken Holland being brought in as the new GM, there’s a good chance Hiller is replaced if the Kings fail to make a deep playoff run. There’s also a chance that Holland fires him midseason with the hopes of taking a good team that is built to win now over the hump.

First-Year Head Coaches to Watch

It seems odd for a team to fire a coach after one season and to say that any of them are on the hot seat. However, it happened last season with the Seattle Kraken hiring Dan Bylsma in 2024, only to fire him in 2025. It’s also happened plenty of times in the past and can happen again with any of the nine new hires.

Moreover, Pete DeBoer is available for any team to hire him. His tenure with the Dallas Stars had a rough ending, but teams are well aware of his success as he’s led teams on deep playoff runs. It’s why a team will make the call if they have Cup aspirations and are off to a slow start.

Which coaches do you think are on the hot seat? Let us know in the comments section below!