“No Term”: McDavid’s Words Have Oilers Fans Speculating

The Edmonton Oilers have one thing following them around as the 2025-26 season approaches, and it’s the looming contract negotiations with superstar forward Connor McDavid. Recently, in a media availability, McDavid mentioned that all options were on the table, but fans heard him say “no term” was an option as well, and everyone is talking.

“All options are on the table, and that would mean length of term, short term, long term, no term,” he said. He continued: “All options are on the table as I’ve alluded to, so that would include a short-term deal.”

Speculation has been growing since McDavid became eligible for an extension back on July 1st, and with every day that passes, fans seem to be growing more concerned. Based on what the Oilers’ front office has stated on several different occasions, they are not worried about getting a new deal done, but the fans won’t stop worrying until an extension is announced.

Is There a Possibility McDavid Leaves Edmonton?

No.

There is no indication that McDavid has considered leaving the Oilers even once. It seems to be a matter of figuring out how he can take a pay cut that helps the Oilers be competitive and spend big on other players, while also being paid what he deserves. Realistically, McDavid can’t be overpaid, so any deal will be considered an undervalued contract, but finding the equal ground seems to be what’s holding up an extension.

May 29, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) reacts after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the second period in game five of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Yes, hearing McDavid say no term is an option that’s on the table is something that makes sense to worry about. However, fans might be reading a bit too much into what he meant by that.

McDavid has stated previously that he is comfortable heading into the 2025-26 season without an extension, and it seems as though he believes his teammates wouldn’t be distracted by the fact that he wasn’t locked up long-term. With that in mind, it seems as though he is considering holding off on extension negotiations until after the 2025-26 season concludes.

That doesn’t make things any easier for Oilers fans, but it should provide some comfort knowing he continues to be very open and transparent during negotiations, and there seems to be no panic from either side at this point.

What Could McDavid Get Paid & Could Other Teams Inquire?

Other teams will inquire next season, especially if McDavid enters it without an extension. With that being said, I don’t see a world where the Oilers trade him. Even if he informs them he is going to test the open market, they will keep him around as their own playoff rental and go all in for a Stanley Cup.

In terms of what he could get paid, I would hand him a blank cheque. He has done enough to be allowed to choose his term, how much money he earns, and how much trade protection he has during the duration of his deal. With that being said, regardless of how long he chooses to sign for with the Oilers, it is almost a guarantee that he becomes the highest-paid player in NHL history.

If I had to guess, I would predict McDavid signs a four-year extension worth $17 million annually.

At this point, it still seems like a matter of when, not if, he extends with the Oilers, but fans will have to continue to be patient.

