Analyzing the 2023-24 Arizona Coyotes via NHL EDGE

The 2023-24 NHL season was the last season of Arizona Coyotes hockey in the desert. While the franchise will be put aside for now, there were plenty of interesting metrics to highlight going into 2024-25. Let us look at some undervalued measures provided by NHL EDGE that the Utah Hockey Club will carry over into its inaugural season.

Team Metrics

Despite finishing the season with a losing record (36-41-5), Arizona was within the top 17 teams in goals with 256 goals. Only two losing-record teams finished in the top 17 in goals. The other was the New Jersey Devils with 264. How did the Coyotes score so many goals despite being a losing team? Their shooting percentage was one of the best in the NHL last season.

Arizona Coyotes Bench (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Coyotes posted an 11.2 shooting percentage compared to the league average of 10.2%. They finished in the 87th percentile among NHL teams with their surprisingly successful shooting percentage.

Coyotes’ shooting percentage in the offensive zone from the 2023-24 season. Via NHL EDGE.

As you can tell, the Coyotes posted above-league-average shooting percentages in several spots in the offensive zone. However, the only areas that translated the same success in the goals category were the bottom area under the left-wing face-off circle and the upper area of the right-wing face-off circle.

Coyotes’ offensive zone goal totals in the 2023-24 season. Via NHL EDGE.

The connection of forwards Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller proved their worth in these areas. In the right-wing face-off circle, Keller and Nick Bjugstad scored five goals (area highlighted with 29 goals). It should come as no surprise to see the left-handed shot score from his office on Arizona’s top power-play unit. Having Keller on his off-wing at the right circle and Schmaltz in the bumper position helped contribute to the 29-goal total.

Schmaltz led the Coyotes in scoring from the bottom of the left-wing face-off circle (area highlighted with 14 goals) with three goals. The right-hand shot capitalized in close on his off-wing. His most important goal from this spot came on Jan. 9, 2024, against the Boston Bruins in overtime, giving Arizona the 4-3 win.

Player Metrics

Forward Michael Carcone had his breakout campaign in the NHL last season in Arizona. The 2022-23 American Hockey League (AHL) First All-Star Team selection led the AHL in scoring with 85 points, playing for the Tucson Roadrunners. This past season, the left-handed shot potted a 21-goal season with a lethal 18.9 shooting percentage, which ranked him in the 98th percentile in the NHL with an average of 10.3% coming from forwards. While only scoring 21 goals in 74 games may not seem remarkable, he did it playing limited minutes in the Coyotes’ bottom-six forward lines.

Rookie forward Logan Cooley showcased his speed and acceleration multiple times this past season. He reached a top speed of 23.56 miles per hour (mph) on Jan. 1, 2024, against the Florida Panthers. This top skating speed placed him in the 97th percentile of top speeds from the 2023-24 season. The former Minnesota Gopher also recorded 194 speed bursts over 20 mph, which grouped him in the 94th percentile in this category. Therefore, the 5-foot-10, 174-pounder has some wheels, to say the least.

Forward Dylan Guenther was an offensive powerhouse for the Coyotes after he was called up from the Roadrunners. He notched 35 points in 45 games in his limited NHL season. The right-hand shot put his sniping abilities on full display, posting solid shooting percentages in the offensive zone.

Guenther’s shooting percentage in the offensive zone from the 2023-24 season. Via NHL EDGE.

As you can tell, the Edmonton, Alberta native made the most out of every shot attempt from the light grey areas. His above-league-average shooting percentage in the three areas where he posted above 30% proves his ability to have an effective and reliable shot. He was the go-to right-handed shot on Arizona’s first power-play unit in the second half of the season. In the Coyotes’ last two games, the 21-year-old scored two power-play goals.

Forward Josh Doan’s rookie season will be one he will never forget. The former Arizona State Sun Devil played in the Coyotes’ last 11 games and did not disappoint. The Scottsdale, Arizona native accumulated five goals and four assists for nine points. His 21.7 shooting percentage classified him in the 99th percentile, nearly 11% higher than the 10.3% average for NHL forwards. Granted he only had 23 shots on goal, but it is a positive sign to see Arizona’s very own be successful at 22 years old.

The now Utah Hockey Club’s goalie Connor Ingram had a breakout campaign in between the pipes this past season. He not only elevated his game but overcame mental health issues to become the recipient of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The 6-foot-2, 198-pounder went 23-21-3 on the season with a 2.91 goals-against average (GAA) and a .907 save percentage (SV%). Furthermore, he was tied for the league lead in shutouts among NHL goaltenders with six. The Canadian finished in the 89th percentile with a .833 high-danger SV%. He looks to have taken the reins as the starting goalie in Utah’s first season.

Statistics, metrics, and other ways of tracking on-ice performance are still being implemented today. It will be interesting to see how Utah’s head coach André Tourigny and his staff will utilize NHL EDGE to help their players improve heading into this upcoming season.