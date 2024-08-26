Canadiens’ Bold Move: Can Patrik Laine Thrive in Montreal?

On Aug. 19, 2024, the Columbus Blue Jackets traded forward Patrik Laine to the Montreal Canadiens, surprising many across the NHL. Along with Laine, the Blue Jackets sent Montreal a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, receiving defenceman Jordan Harris in return.

Laine, who had been with the Blue Jackets since being acquired from the Winnipeg Jets in 2021, requested a trade after a tough season plagued by injury and personal challenges. His last game for the Blue Jackets was on Dec. 14, 2023, before a broken clavicle sidelined him. He also entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in January 2024, only returning to action in late July after being cleared.

The Laine Trade Has Prompted Discussion

Last week’s trade that brought Laine to Montreal has sparked debate among hockey analysts. In Laine, the Canadiens acquired a player with the potential of a huge upside – if it works. However, the trade raises questions about how well the talented winger fits the team’s current roster and long-term strategy. In the video below, hockey analysts Michael Traikos and Jacob Stoller weigh in on the move, discussing the potential benefits and drawbacks for the Canadiens.

Analyst 1: A Risky Yet Potentially Rewarding Move for Montreal

The first analyst, Traikos, initially had reservations about the trade but has begun to see its potential benefits for Montreal. He highlights that Laine, when healthy, is a proven goal scorer with the ability to notch 20 goals at the very least and potentially up to 40 goals in a strong season. Traikos notes that the trade aligns with Montreal’s current strategy of acquiring young players under 25 who could become the team’s core pieces. This includes recent acquisitions like Kirby Dach. Now, Laine has joined this young core.

However, the analyst also expresses concerns about how Laine will fit into Montreal’s current lineup, particularly on the power play. With Cole Caufield already a key figure in the Canadiens’ offensive scheme, he questions how Laine might integrate into this setup. He emphasizes that while Laine has a game-breaking ability, his success heavily depends on who he plays with in Montreal.

Analyst 2: Skepticism About Montreal’s Center Depth

The second analyst, Stoller, is more skeptical about the trade. He focused on Laine’s potential challenges in Montreal. He points out that Laine struggled in Columbus primarily due to lacking a true number-one center, which could be a similar issue in Montreal. While Nick Suzuki is a talented center, there’s uncertainty about whether he can maximize Laine’s potential. If Laine ends up on the second line with someone like Dach or Christian Dvorak, the analyst worries that Montreal’s lack of depth at center could hinder Laine’s effectiveness.

Patrik Laine, when he was with the Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Stoller also questions whether the trade is a “slam dunk” for Montreal. While the Canadiens didn’t sacrifice much in the trade, the analyst is concerned that they might not be able to capitalize on Laine’s talents fully. He doesn’t believe the team is yet a playoff contender. As such, he asks whether bringing in Laine was the most beneficial decision for the Canadiens’ long-term rebuild.

The Laine Trade Was a Move with Potential But High Uncertainty

In summary, neither analyst is confident that the Canadiens’ decision to trade for Laine offers the kind of significant upside for Montreal that mediated the considerable risks. Laine has the potential to be a game-changing player, but his success will largely depend on how well he meshes with the team’s existing lineup. The tipping point is whether the Canadiens can solve their issues at center. Could it be that a Laine resurgence might help?

This trade could pay off big time for the Canadiens if Laine stays healthy and regains his form from his Winnipeg Jets days. However, if their center depth proves inadequate, this move might not be the slam dunk some fans hope for. Ultimately, only time will tell if Laine can become a solid piece of the Canadiens’ future or if this trade will be a missed opportunity in their rebuild.