Meet the Avalanche’s New Finnish Forward: Jere Innala

With less than two weeks until free agency opens and one week until the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Colorado Avalanche have a lot to figure out. Still, they started early this offseason with a critical signing.

The team announced on June 13 that they had signed Finnish forward Jere Innala from Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) to an entry-level contract (ELC) worth $925,000. He can be sent down to the AHL’s (American Hockey League) Colorado Eagles without having to clear waivers. This enables the team to have an inexpensive, skilled player at their disposal, and if he needs time to develop or adjust his game, they can send him down easily.

A statement by Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland during a press conference with captain Gabriel Landeskog offered an early indication of what to expect during free agency. With Landeskog’s return from his long-term injury unknown, the situation revolving around Valeri Nichushkin, and eight pending unrestricted free agents)and one restricted free agents on the books, low-value contracts like ELCs will be a key factor in making sure they build the best team possible while remaining under the salary cap while remaining competitive. Here’s a closer look at who Innala is, where he came from, and, more importantly, how he will fit on the team.

Jere Innala’s Origin

Born in Hauho, Finland, the 26-year-old went undrafted and spent six years in Liiga (Finland), mainly playing for HPK. He won a league championship in 2019 and then joined HIFK for the 2021-22 season.

He played in the Champions Hockey League (CHL) with HPK and HIFK in 2019-20 and 2021-22, respectively, but neither of those teams made it out of the group stage. Innala has also represented his country in three of the last four IIHF Men’s World Championships. He played a significant role in helping Finland win gold in 2022 and silver in 2021.

Innala also played a significant role in Frölunda’s journey to the semifinals during the 2022-23 CHL season, scoring nine points in 12 games. However, Frölunda was eliminated by Swedish rival Luleå HF in a shootout in the deciding game. He also participated in last year’s Spengler Cup in Switzerland, where Frölunda lost to HC Davos in the semifinals.

During his two-year tenure with Frölunda HC, he was a consistent goal scorer, recording 26 goals and 54 points in 94 regular-season games. Innala had an outstanding performance in the 2024 SHL Playoffs, with 11 goals and 15 points in 14 games to lead all skaters; however, despite his impressive performance, Frölunda was eliminated in the semi-finals by Skellefteå AIK, who won the championship.

Innala’s Playstyle

Innala has excellent vision on the ice, solid passing skills, and quick, skillful stickhandling. He can control the puck and make plays even in tight spaces. He remains composed with the puck, makes intelligent decisions, and doesn’t make risky passes. He is also effective on the power play. At 5-foot-9 and 183 pounds, he is not be the biggest player, but he is quick and agile.

However, there are concerns about his skating ability and whether it will give him an disadvantage in the NHL, especially considering his size. However, his competitiveness, energy, and work ethic could help him establish a career in North America. Additionally, he is responsible defensively, able to read passes well and break up plays that force a team to either scramble for the puck or reset their play.

His size is best suited to Europe and could be a problem in North America. However, with his incredible speed and edge work, the right line pairing could help him fully utilize his abilities. He is similar to Russian prospect Nikolai Kovalenko, whom we saw a bit in the 2024 NHL Playoffs. While undersized, the experience he gained in Russia translated well to the playoffs, which were fast-paced and physical.

Experience is the name of the game, and Innala has it. At 26, he has played in many international and regional tournaments throughout his career, and while they might not be at the level of the NHL, he knows what it takes to win championships and perform in the playoffs.

Innala’s Role on the Team

From Jonathan Drouin to Casey Mittelstadt, many of the team’s players are heading to free agency, and the Avalanche need to build a roster that can compete for another Stanley Cup with the $16 million in cap space they will have at their disposal. Innala could provide a solid boost to the bottom six, depending on how MacFarland and Joe Sakic view the market. I would like to see Innala playing left-wing beside Kovalenko with a solid two-way center in the middle to help the two speedy and creative wingers.

Innala will likely split the season between the NHL and the AHL with the Eagles. The Eagles have several players entering free agency and depending on new prospects coming in and additional free agents signed, Innala could to join the team to start the season. This will give the Avalanche time to assess their players and give Innala more time to showcase his skills in North America.

No matter where he plays in 2024-25, I expect him to get some looks on the power play, as he is a significant factor with the man advantage. He led Frolunda HC in power-play goals in the regular season and playoffs; he is a willing shooter who, if set up with the right pass, will always send it to the net.

It’s a matter of time before his position with the team becomes clear. New signings and re-signings could indicate where he will play next season. Whether he makes the Avalanche’s opening-night roster out of training camp or starts the season in the AHL, the organization is lucky to have a player of his calibre at their disposal.