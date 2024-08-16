Avalanche Should Consider Replacing Landeskog as Captain

The Colorado Avalanche have only had four captains: Joe Sakic, Adam Foote, Milan Hejduk, and currently, Gabriel Landeskog. The “C” is often worn by a team’s best player and the one the organization believes best represents the organization. Just recently, John Tavares handed over the captaincy to Auston Matthews, making him the 26th captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Matthews’ play, awards and leadership earned him the “C.” Nathan MacKinnon’s recent play and awards should initiate a change in captaincy, especially given Landeskog’s injury situation. Tavares agreed to the change, and so should Landeskog.

MacKinnon Is in His Prime

Like Matthews, MacKinnon is an entirely different player from when he first entered the league. After putting up 42 goals and 111 points in 2022-23, many thought that was the best we would see from him. Finishing with career-highs across the board with 51 goals and 89 assists, MacKinnon broke league and franchise records last season and was named a first-team All-Star while taking home the Ted Lindsay Award and Hart Trophy.

He is among the greatest Avalanche players in history, and there isn’t much he hasn’t achieved in his career. He was a Calder Trophy winner when he entered the league in 2013-14 and a Lady Byng winner in the 2019-20 season. He has also received votes for the Selke Trophy, though he has never won.

Nathan MacKinnon and Gabe Landeskog Captaincy Change

Unlike Matthews, Mackinnon also won the 2022 Stanley Cup – something the Maple Leafs haven’t accomplished since 1967 (Haha, there’s the 1967 joke). Some NHL captains never win a Stanley Cup, which doesn’t detract from their leadership. It simply shows the impressive resume of a talented veteran like MacKinnon, who has gone from a rebuilding team to a Stanley Cup contender, and what it takes to leave everything on the ice to win the game no matter what.

Landeskog’s Situation Differs From Tavares’

Tavares’ time in Toronto has been a roller coaster. He was a hometown kid who, after playing nine years with the New York Islanders, who drafted him first overall in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, joined the Maple Leafs as a free agent in 2017 on a very lucrative deal worth $77 million for seven years, with a cap hit of $11 million each season. The deal is talked about often due to the Maple Leafs’ cap situation, but before joining the team, Tavares ranked in the top three twice in Hart Trophy voting and was coming off an 84-point season in 2017-18.

During the press conference to announce the new captain, Tavares said, “With me passing on the captaincy, it will allow Auston to fully embrace the leader that he is and have an even greater impact on our team.” Tavares is getting older and might not be what he used to be on the ice, but he is healthy, always ready to contribute and is on an expiring contract. This brings us to the possibility of Landeskog’s “passing of the torch” – he has been in a difficult situation over the last two years.

Landeskog hasn’t played an NHL game since the team’s championship season. He had arthroscopic knee surgery in October 2022, which sidelined him for the entire season. Then, in May 2023, it was reported he would need a cartilage transplant, which meant missing another campaign. Last season, we were updated regularly on his walking and skating process, and we even saw him practicing alone in January. Now 31 years old and with four years left on his contract, worth an average annual value of $7 million, many are questioning his rehabbing process and timeline for return. However, in a press conference with general manager Chris McFarland, Landeskog announced he would not be retiring and would focus on trying to come back this season.

Landeskog has been the captain of the Avalanche since the 2012-13 season and has seen the team go through a lot. If he is unable to return this season, he and the team should consider passing the “C” to MacKinnon, who can focus on winning while Landeskog focuses on getting healthy. Undoubtedly, the team is better with Landeskog in the lineup, and he’s been a great leader. Still, there are a few notable problems surrounding the team, including Landeskog’s injury situation and Valeri Nichushkin being placed in Stage 3 of the Player Assistance Program. A change in captain would be best for the team.

Does the Captaincy Need to Change?

Changing captains while the named captain is still with the team is a difficult decision. Dustin Brown was captain of the LA Kings from 2008-09 until 2015-16 and helped the Kings win two Stanley Cups in 2012 and 2014. But, in 2016, he was stripped of the “C,” and it was handed to Anze Kopitar. At the time, Brown said that he respected the decision but had a problem with how it was handled, and it was a tough pill to swallow. With Landeskog and the uncertainty about his recovery time and how close he is to returning to the lineup, should the team consider moving the captaincy to MacKinnon?

Landeskog, drafted second overall in the 2011 Entry Draft, helped usher in players like MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen. While he might not have the raw skill and talent of his teammates, his experience and leadership skills are undeniable. But, at this time, his leadership is evident in the locker room but not on the ice. With MacKinnon turning 29, Makar 26, and Rantanen 28 next season, the team has matured, and they need someone with the “C” on the ice to make a decision.

As stated above, MacKinnon is in the prime of his career. It would be an honour of Landeskog to offer him the “C”, as they have played together longer than anyone else on the team. They’ve been through a lot, from ending a three-year playoff drought in 2014 to ending another three-year playoff drought in 2018, which helped change the franchise. MacKinnon and Landeskog have grown and achieved success as players and as part of the Avs. The “passing of the torch” would be best as MacKinnon is ready to be the leader and join former legends who wore the “C”, like Sakic.

The Avalanche are a successful franchise. Key players have led the team to victories and earned individual awards. They won a Stanley Cup just a couple of seasons ago. If and when they win their next championship, it will be with a new captain leading the team. Landeskog and management should consider changing the captain based on what’s best for the franchise going forward.