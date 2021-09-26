Colorado Avalanche 2021-22 Season Preview Section

by

Looking for all the best Colorado Avalanche 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Avalanche writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.

Colorado Avalanche's Samuel Girard

Avalanche Need Samuel Girard to Build Upon Stellar 2020-21

Samuel Girard had a breakout season last year for the Colorado Avalanche. They’ll need more of the same from him to contend in 2021-22.

Andre Burakovsky Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche Training Camp Will Feature 3 Major Roster Spot Battles

Training camp will set the stage for heated competitions for limited roster spots with the Colorado Avalanche in 2021-22.

Cale Makar Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche Defense Needs to Prove it’s Physical Enough for Cup Run

Is the Colorado Avalanche defense big and strong enough to carry the team to and through the Stanley Cup finals?

Alex Newhook Avalanche Draft

3 Avalanche Players Ready to Break Out in 2021-22

The Avalanche have very few openings in the lineup, but these three promising talents are ready to take the next step in their development.

Colorado Avalanche Gabriel Landeskog Samuel Girard Nathan MacKinnon

Avalanche Still Poised to Challenge the NHL’s Elite

Despite losing valuable scoring depth, the Colorado Avalanche’s young core still has what it takes to conquer the NHL’s elite.

Bowen Byram, Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche Have Several Prospects All Battling for Playing Time

The Avalanche have done very well the past several seasons stockpiling prospects. Now they need to figure out how to use them all

Sign up for our regular 'Avs Newsletter' for all the latest.