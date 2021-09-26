Colorado Avalanche 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best Colorado Avalanche 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Avalanche writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.

Avalanche Need Samuel Girard to Build Upon Stellar 2020-21 Samuel Girard had a breakout season last year for the Colorado Avalanche. They’ll need more of the same from him to contend in 2021-22.

Avalanche Training Camp Will Feature 3 Major Roster Spot Battles Training camp will set the stage for heated competitions for limited roster spots with the Colorado Avalanche in 2021-22.

Avalanche Defense Needs to Prove it’s Physical Enough for Cup Run Is the Colorado Avalanche defense big and strong enough to carry the team to and through the Stanley Cup finals?

3 Avalanche Players Ready to Break Out in 2021-22 The Avalanche have very few openings in the lineup, but these three promising talents are ready to take the next step in their development.

Avalanche Still Poised to Challenge the NHL’s Elite Despite losing valuable scoring depth, the Colorado Avalanche’s young core still has what it takes to conquer the NHL’s elite.

Avalanche Have Several Prospects All Battling for Playing Time The Avalanche have done very well the past several seasons stockpiling prospects. Now they need to figure out how to use them all