Berkly Catton’s First 2 NHL Goals Lead Kraken to 7-4 Win Over Bruins

On Tuesday, Jan. 6, the Seattle Kraken hosted the Boston Bruins. It was an even back-and-forth in the beginning, but in the second half, the Kraken took a commanding lead. Although Boston tried to make a comeback, the Kraken left this game with a 7-4 win.

Game Recap

Eight and a half minutes into the first period, Nikita Zadorov took a seat for interference on Jared McCann. Just nine seconds later, Jeremy Swayman took a penalty for tripping Jordan Eberle, resulting in a 5-on-3 chance for the Kraken. Chandler Stephenson won the initial faceoff, and the loose puck found Vince Dunn at the blue line. He tried to take a slap shot through traffic, but Jeremy Swayman made the save. The rebound bounced off Matty Beniers and went right up to Jordan Eberle. He sent the puck behind Swayman to open the scoring just ten seconds into the 5-on-3.

Four minutes later, Zadorov gained control of the puck in the Kraken’s zone and sent it down the ice for David Pastrnak. He hit the faceoff circle and faked a shot. He got in close to the goal and sent it behind Joey Daccord to even the score.

Two minutes into the second, the Bruins couldn’t control the puck in their zone, and the Kraken seized their opportunity. Berkly Catton picked up the puck in the neutral zone and skated it into Seattle’s. He dropped it down to Jared McCann, who sent it back to Catton. He took a sharp-angle shot from the faceoff circle, which worked in his favor. He scored his first NHL goal and gave the Kraken the lead once more.

Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright celebrates with center Berkly Catton after Catton scored his first NHL goal (Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)

Four minutes later, Pastrnak passed to Charlie McAvoy in the Bruins’ zone. He skated up to the net, and while Daccord thought he was going to shoot, he sent it across the ice for Pastrnak. While Daccord hugged the left side of the net, Pastrnak sent the puck into the wide-open space the Kraken goaltender allowed.

Late in the second, the Kraken took their lead back. Jacob Melanson skated up to the net and took a shot, which went wide. The puck stayed behind the net, where Tye Kartye picked it up. He passed it to Ben Meyers, who was in front of the net and scored.

Just seconds after, Alex Steeves took a seat for slashing Cale Fleury. Vince Dunn held the puck at the blue line and passed it to McCann in the faceoff circle. He ripped a slap shot and scored a buzzer-beater, power-play goal.

Halfway into the final frame, Frederick Gaudreau picked up the puck off a bad turnover. He skated into the Kraken’s zone with Kaapo Kakko at his side. As they skated up to the net, Gaudreau passed the puck to Kakko. His shot hit the top corner of the net for Seattle’s fifth of the night.

Minutes later, Pastrnak took a seat for hooking Ryan Lindgren. Seconds ticked down on the extra-man advantage, and Gaudreau had the puck. He passed it to Catton in the center of the ice. He skated up to Swayman and took a shot. It hit the top of the net and went in for his second-ever NHL goal.

Exactly 30 seconds later, a mad scramble ensued in front of the net off a bad Bruins shot. Daccord was down on the ice, and the loose puck found Mason Lohrei. He took a shot through traffic in an attempt to even the score.

At 17:23, Lindgren took a seat for hooking Casey Mittelstadt. On Boston’s extra-man advantage, Steeves ripped a shot from the faceoff circle. His shot hit the glass and bounced off Mittelstadt. He got his stick on the puck and passed it to Viktor Arvidsson in front of the net. He poked it into the net for Boston’s fourth of the night.

As the game started winding down, the Bruins pulled Swayman from the net. With 11 seconds remaining, Kakko gained control of the loose puck and skated up to the empty net to drive home the Kraken’s win.

Next Up

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday, Jan. 8. The Kraken will host the Minnesota Wild, while the Bruins will host the Calgary Flames.