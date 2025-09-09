Blackhawks 2025-26 Player Previews: Louis Crevier

The Chicago Blackhawks have an important season ahead of them. The organization has committed to building through the draft, and a plethora of draft picks are NHL-ready, or on the cusp of being NHL-ready. Many young players will have a chance to make their mark this season; some becoming everyday players while many others will make their NHL debuts. Meanwhile, a small group of veterans will be tasked with helping the youngsters find their way.

In this series headed into the 2025-26 campaign, we’ll preview each player projected to make the roster, and what their role will be with the team. This edition’s spotlight is on Louis Crevier.

Crevier By The Numbers

Drafted: Seventh round (188th overall) in 2020 by the Blackhawks

Position: Defenseman (Right Handed)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-8, 228 pounds

Age/Birthdate: 24 years old (5/4/2001)

Country: Canada

2024-25 Stats: 3 goals, 1 assist, 4 points in 32 games

Career Stats: 3 goals, 4 assists, 7 points in 56 games

How He Got Here

Crevier was considered a project draft pick of sorts. Considering he was a seventh-round draft pick, and the odds of those picks playing one-plus NHL games are 25.4%. But Crevier has rare size, and he is a right-handed shot, which is also coveted among NHL defensemen. So, it was a good gamble. If anything, those picks can prove you wrong. And that’s what Crevier did.

He was drafted from the Chicoutimi Saguenéens of the QMJHL (Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League), where he recorded 39 points in 129 games over the span of three seasons. In 2021-22, he played for Quebec Remparts, where he had 36 points in 62 games. That seemed to be a breakout season where he showed how his skill and size could translate. He signed his NHL entry-level contract in November 2021, and the rest is history.

Louis Crevier, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Assistant general manager, player development, Mark Eaton told Scott Powers of The Athletic in 2022, “We’ve talked a lot about his play with the puck. He’s a smart player. He’s at his best when he’s trusting initial reads and he gets the puck on his stick and he knows what he’s gonna do with it. He makes a good quick play.” (from Blackhawks prospect breakdown: 6-foot-8 Louis Crevier is proving to be well worth the late-round pick- The Athletic – 04/7/2022).

He mainly had two seasons with the Rockford IceHogs, where he worked his way up to their top pair. At one point in 2023, he was on the top pair in Rockford with Alex Vlasic. He then made his NHL debut in 2023.

Crevier started last season in Rockford, but got recalled in November 2024, after Seth Jones went on injured reserve with a right foot injury. He quickly impressed the team, scoring his first NHL goal that month, and former head coach Anders Sorensen praised his predictability, range, and positioning.

Crevier’s Role in 2025-26

Even though Crevier did impress, I pondered what his future with the Blackhawks would be as he was a restricted free agent. I wondered if, ultimately, he might’ve gotten pushed out by the volume of other defense prospects. However, general manager Kyle Davidson sent Crevier a qualifying offer, and they came to an agreement on a two-year, $900,000 AAV contract extension in July.

When speaking at development camp on July 1, Davidson was asked about his decision to give qualifying offers to Crevier and fellow defenseman Wyatt Kaiser, saying, “They’re still young players earlier in their career, where we see promise and a very viable path to meaningful NHL roles this year. So, we wanted to keep them around.”

Related: Chicago Blackhawks 2025-26 Player Previews

Crevier’s role is projected to be more of a depth or seventh defenseman. He remains a solid option for the Blackhawks to utilize throughout the season. It’s a long season, and players rotate a lot, so there should be times when he could have a bigger role and take advantage, like he did in 2024-25.

As far as his play, he has been known for working on the physicality aspect of his game throughout his development, and it has improved, as he was second-best among Hawks defensemen in hits with 70 (averaged 2.2 hits per game). Overall, he has the promise that Davidson noted and is well-liked amongst his teammates and coaches. It’s a good combination to have on a roster.