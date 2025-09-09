Crosby to Canadiens, Kaprizov Ignores McDavid & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Sidney Crosby discussed rumors that he’d be open to a trade to the Montreal Canadiens. Meanwhile, as big-name UFAs wait on Connor McDavid’s decision, one key free agent couldn’t care less what McDavid chooses to do. Finally, Dustin Wolf signed a huge extension in Calgary, why did the Flames take such a risk on such an inexperienced player?

Crosby on Rumors He’s Open to Canadiens Trade

During the 4 Nations Faceoff last February at Montreal’s Bell Centre, Sidney Crosby received a standing ovation from Canadiens fans, and given that he grew up a Montreal fan, he told Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic it was especially meaningful. The way Crosby spoke so glowingly of the Canadiens and their fans, LeBrun asked Crosby was hinting at a possible future with the team.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Crosby quickly clarified he was not dropping any breadcrumbs about a move, though he acknowledged the attention from Montreal was meaningful. “To know that a team like that wants you… it’s not the end of the world,” he said. LeBrun clarified that Crosby wasn’t necessarily saying the team has told Crosby they want him, but the NHL insider said he knows that to be true.

His longtime agent, Pat Brisson, confirmed that trade speculation is natural, particularly given Pittsburgh’s recent playoff struggles. “It’s always a possibility… it all depends on how Sid is going to be and how the team is going to do,” Brisson added.

Crosby said:

“It’s the unknown, the uncertainty, the question marks — that’s the stuff that’s tough. It makes you appreciate all those years that we were competing and going after the big acquisition every single trade deadline. I don’t think I took it for granted, but I definitely appreciate it that much more now.” source – ‘Sidney Crosby on Penguins future, Canadiens speculation, more: ‘That’s the hard part about losing’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 09-09-2025

Now 38, Crosby remains focused on returning the Penguins to playoff contention, but with Montreal reportedly willing to pursue a superstar and Crosby’s ties to the city, trade rumors are expected to persist.

McDavid’s Contract Likely Won’t Affect Kaprizov

Connor McDavid’s unsigned contract with the Edmonton Oilers is creating waves across the NHL free-agent market, with several top UFAs waiting to see what the superstar center ultimately signs. TSN’s Frankie Corrado joined Domino’s That’s Hockey and noted that McDavid’s decision will likely set the benchmark for other elite players, including Jack Eichel, Kyle Connor, Martin Necas, and Adrian Kempe, who may “fall in line” once No. 97 finalizes his deal.

Kirill Kaprizov in Minnesota stands out as a rare exception. Unlike other free agents who may take cues from McDavid, Carrado argues Kaprizov’s situation is straightforward: he has clear leverage and is expected to lock in a top-tier contract before the season begins. Corrado explained that Kaprizov could push the Wild hard for a maximum deal or threaten free agency, saying, “You need more than I need you.”

While McDavid’s contract will influence the broader market, players like Kaprizov can act on their own terms, not needing the McDavid deal to influence his decision.

Dustin Wolf Signs $52.5M Extension

The big news on Tuesday morning if the seven-year extension signed by goaltender Dustin Wolf with the Calgary Flames. It’s a huge extension given that he’s only play 71 NHL games.

The early reactions to the deal are overwhelminly positive. As the cap rises, Wolf’s deal will get better and better for the Flames. And, if Wolf continues to play in 2025-26 like he did in 2024-25, $7.5 million is not a massive overpay.

