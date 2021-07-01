Blackhawks Best All-Canadian Starting Lineup

While other nations are certainly starting to catch up with their representation throughout the NHL, fans all over the world can surely agree that Canada still dominates in that respect. In fact, over 5,200 Canadians (and counting) have played in this league. So it should come as no surprise that the Chicago Blackhawks’ storied history includes a number of greats born north of the border.

This is a celebration of the best athletes at each position, scattered throughout the organization’s nearly 100 years of existence, who have had the greatest all-around impact on the team while simultaneously achieving at elite levels in their own regard.

Although it’s not just about points or shutouts, the highlighted stats for each respective player are from their time with the Blackhawks only. That’s not to diminish what they may have accomplished elsewhere, but the focus here is on what they did while in Chicago.

With that in mind, these are the Canadians that stand out among the rest and all the reasons why.

C Jonathan Toews

Birthplace: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jonathan Toews has proven to be an irreplaceable leader ever since being named the Blackhawks’ youngest captain in franchise history. Thrust into that spotlight at 20 years old, prior to the start of the 2008-09 season, it didn’t take long before Toews was front and centre throughout the most successful run of Blackhawks hockey ever. What’s more, is there’s time ahead of him to still achieve.

Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Standard Stats

Games Played: 943

Goals: 345

Assists: 470

Points: 815

Plus/Minus: Plus-193

Resume Builders

Faceoff Percentage: 56.9

Power Play Points: 210

Shorthanded Points: 31

Game-Winning Goals: 66

Awards & Accolades

2007-08 All-Rookie Team

2010 Stanley Cup

2010 Conn Smyth Trophy

2013 Stanley Cup

2013 Frank J. Selke Trophy

2015 Stanley Cup

2015 Mark Messier Leadership Award

RW Steve Larmer

Birthplace: Peterborough, Ontario

To this day, decades after his last game, fans still campaign for Steve Larmer to get the respect he’s due for his contributions in Chicago. Despite his only Stanley Cup victory having come while wearing a New York Rangers sweater, that doesn’t overshadow what he accomplished during his 13 years with the Blackhawks. At the very least, his number deserves to be lifted to Chicago’s rafters.

Steve Larmer, Chicago Blackhawks (THW Archives)

Standard Stats

Games Played: 891

Goals: 406

Assists: 517

Points: 923

Plus/Minus: Plus-181

Resume Builders

Shooting Percentage: 16.0

Power Play Points: 339

Shorthanded Points: 48

Game-Winning Goals: 49

Awards & Accolades

1982-83 All-Rooke Team

1983 Calder Memorial Trophy

LW Bobby Hull

Birthplace: Point Anne, Ontario

Chicago has had a lot of prolific scorers over the years. Yet, none have come close to accumulating the numbers that Bobby Hull was able to as a Blackhawk. Beyond sitting atop their all-time goal totals list, Hull holds a number of team records that prove his prowess. Including most goals in a season, hat tricks, and game-winners, to name a few. No wonder he’s a 12-time All-Star.

Bobby Hull, Chicago Blackhawks (THW Archives)

Standard Stats

Games Played: 1,036

Goals: 604

Assists: 549

Points: 1,153

Plus/Minus: Plus-259

Resume Builders

Shooting Percentage: 12.6

Power Play Points: 318

Shorthanded Points: 29

Game-Winning Goals: 98

Awards & Accolades

1960 Art Ross Trophy

1961 Stanley Cup

1962 Art Ross Trophy

1965 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

1965 Hart Memorial Trophy

1966 Hart Memorial Trophy

1966 Art Ross Trophy

1983 Hall of Fame Inductee

Blackhawks Retired Number (9)

RD Brent Seabrook

Birthplace: Richmond, British Columbia

Brent Seabrook has been the epitome of what it means to show up when it matters most. An offensive force on Chicago’s blue line, he has been part of scoring some of their biggest postseason goals ever. Seabrook’s greatness has often been overshadowed by others who come and go, while he maintained a consistent impact all the while. He’s the type of leader every team would welcome.

Brent Seabrook, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin/The Hockey Writers)

Standard Stats

Games Played: 1,114

Goals: 103

Assists: 361

Points: 464

Plus/Minus: Plus-111

Resume Builders

Average Time on Ice: 21:56

Blocked Shots: 1,998

Hits: 2,137

Special Teams Points: 171

Awards & Accolades

2010 Stanley Cup

2013 Stanley Cup

2015 Stanley Cup

LD Pierre Pilote

Birthplace: Kenogami, Quebec

This is less a knock on the illustrious career that Duncan Keith continues to string together and more so recognition for a legend that paved the way. Pierre Pilot captained the Blackhawks for seven seasons, which is tied for second-most in franchise history. He was an impossible force to ignore, resulting in eight consecutive All-Star Game appearances between 1959-60 to 1966-67.

Pierre Pilote, Chicago Blackhawks (THW Archives)

Standard Stats

Games Played: 821

Goals: 77

Assists: 400

Points: 477

Plus/Minus: Plus-182

Resume Bulders

Penalty Minutes: 1,211

Power Play Points: 165

Shorthanded Points: 10

Game-Winning Points: 71

Awards & Accolades

1961 Stanley Cup

1963 James Norris Memorial Trophy

1964 James Norris Memorial Trophy

1965 James Norris Memorial Trophy

1975 Hall of Fame Inductee

Blackhawks Retired Number (3)

G Tony Esposito

Birthplace: Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

Having enjoyed what was arguably one of the best goaltending careers to not include a Stanley Cup, Tony Esposito deserves all the recognition in the world for what he accomplished as a Blackhawk. Esposito’s record-setting rookie campaign was just the start of what he’d achieve throughout his 15 seasons in Chicago. His numbers now do all the talking for him.

Tony Esposito, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Standard Stats

Games Played: 873

Wins: 418

Goals-Against Average: 2.93

Save Percentage: .906

Shutouts: 74

Resume Builders

Saves: 24,376

Minutes: 51,734

Assists: 25

Penalty Minutes: 31

Awards & Accolades

1970 Calder Memorial Trophy

1970 Vezina Trophy

1972 Vezina Trophy

1974 Vezina Trophy

1988 Hall of Fame Inductee

Blackhawks Retired Number (35)

Past, Present, Future

Although the origins of hockey have been debated for some time, Canada’s influence in helping to propel the game into what it’s become today is indisputable. It is one of the country’s national sports, after all.

While the Blackhawks have already benefited from their talented neighbours to the north throughout their past, the future remains bright for those working towards taking over a spot within this all-time lineup.

You don’t have to look much further than Chicago’s current roster to pinpoint a number of Canadian all-stars in the making. Specifically at centre, as Kirby Dach continues his rise to fame with this franchise. Could he, one day, surpass the living legacy that Toews has created? We’ll soon find out.

REALTED – Blackhawks Talent Shined Bright at IIHF World Championship

In the meantime, let’s share a collective tip of the cap to all the Canadians who have woven their way through the fabric of this franchise, helping establish it as one of the most successful in NHL history.

Pick your side as we debate and discuss all things Blackhawks on our weekly show, Blackhawks Banter. Subscribe to our YouTube Channel, like our Facebook Page, and follow us on Twitter to catch every new episode. You can also now listen to our show in podcast form on your preferred platform.