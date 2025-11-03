Blackhawks News & Rumors: Bedard, Nazar, Blashill, Rockford, Reichel & More

The Chicago Blackhawks are currently a commendable 5-4-3 in their first 12 games of the 2025-26 season. It hasn’t always been pretty, but this young squad seems to be improving every day and taking strides in the right direction. They’re currently in the middle of a six-game trip, trying to bond as a team and show their mettle away from home. Let’s get to some of the latest news and rumors surrounding the team.

Blashill Earning Respect

All eyes were on new head coach Jeff Blashill when he took the helm as bench boss for this rebuilding Blackhawks’ team. After all, the Hawks have gone through four head coaches since Joel Quenneville left in 2018. None of them have found much success.

Jeff Blashill is in his first season as head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

Will Blashill be different? It’s still early, but all signs point towards yes. The 51-year-old seems to have the entire team bought in to what he’s preaching. They’ve competed hard through all their games so far, with a chance to win in pretty much every contest. Tony Granato, former player and coach who is now a Blackhawks’ analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, believes Blashill has had a very positive early influence on all the players and the group as a whole.

Tony Granato believes Jeff Blashill’s biggest influence is giving his players clear expectations for their roles pic.twitter.com/GJt0yvRsNo — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) October 28, 2025

This influence and cohesiveness has been noticed around the league as well. When the Blackhawks faced the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 30, the Jets’ head coach Scott Arniel had this message for his team.

Jets coach Scott Arniel on the Blackhawks: “My message tonight: Don’t underestimate this team. This isn’t the team we’ve seen the last couple years. This is a well-coached group that has bought in first to defending.” — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) October 30, 2025

Ironically, the Blackhawks had one of their worst outings against the Jets (and former Blackhawks’ legend Jonathan Toews), falling behind 5-1 before eventually losing 6-3. However, they did regroup and played a solid follow-up game against the Edmonton Oilers two days later (3-2 OT loss on Nov. 1).

Bedard & Nazar Leading the Way

So who’s leading the way for the Blackhawks? The two young superstars and new cornerstones of the franchise are proving to be just that. Yes, Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar are both getting off to a positive start to their respective 2025-26 campaigns.

Through 12 games, Bedard is currently tied with Ryan Donato for six goals. His nine assists and 15 points leads the team. The 20-year-old is also on a four-game point streak, having compiled four goals and eight points in that span.

Bedard had his best night to date in a 7-3 win over the Ottawa Senators (Oct. 28), where he scored his 50th NHL goal as part of his first career hat trick, and added a primary assist for a four-point night.

The above goal is signature Bedard when he plays confident and at his best. He split two defenders in the neutral zone and then released a sneaky shot very close to his body, which is something very hard for goaltenders to read. Said captain Nick Foligno about Bedard after the game,

He is elite. He is understanding and becoming that player, but all the while also doing things on the other side of the puck too. So I was thrilled for him…He’s a guy that likes to score; not likes, loves to score goals. So you can see on his face how pumped he was (after the hat trick). I mean, if we get that kind of Connor Bedard every night, it’s gonna be fun!

Foligno refers to Bedard’s commitment to his defensive play, which is something Jets’ Coach Arniel commented on above. It’s also indicative of the message Blashill is trying to instill. If you have your top player committing to that, it’s a good sign. Said Bedard recently,

I think the better we play defensively, the more offense we get, because we’re getting the puck back. If we’re kind of cheating it on our own end, every now and then it’ll work, and you’ll get it, you’ll get a look. But I think for us, just trying to get the puck back from our own end and not be hemmed in there, and that comes from our structure and our pressure, and we can continue to keep getting better at that.

Nazar, for his part, is in second place behind Bedard and Donato with six goals. His six helpers is currently third place on the team, while his 11 points stands in second place. Nazar has already had four multi-point games, and he makes and impact all over the ice and in all situations. Here’s a goal from the Detroit, Michigan native against the Anaheim Ducks from Oct. 19 (a 2-1 OT win).

Frankie Franchise on the doorstep! pic.twitter.com/JN7snyO1xy — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) October 20, 2025

What this doesn’t show is that Nazar was knocked to the ice right before the video started. But he still got the puck to Donato, took it back and made a great pass to Wyatt Kaiser for the shot, and then corralled the rebound for the goal. This is a perfect example of not giving up on a play, and Nazar was rewarded for it. His compete level is through the roof, and sets the tone for the rest of the team.

Rockin’ in Rockford

While the Blackhawks are finding their way in Chicago, their AHL affiliate is enjoying some success with their young players as well. The Rockford IceHogs are currently 6-4-0, which is second place in the Central Division.

Like Bedard and Nazar with the Blackhawks, young prospects Oliver Moore and Nick Lardis are leading the charge for the IceHogs. They are both playing on the top line with veteran journeyman Brett Seney, and the trio has proven a great combination.

Nick Lardis is a Chicago Blackhawks’ prospect who is doing well with the Rockford IceHogs. (Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports)

Moore is currently leading the IceHogs with six goals, and his nine points is third on the team. The 20-year-old played in nine games with the Blackhawks at the end of the 2024-25 season, where he contributed four assists. The Blackhawks’ depth at forward didn’t work his way out of training camp in October, but his speed and hockey IQ is standing out in Rockford. It’s only a matter of time and circumstances before he gets called up to Chicago.

Lardis is also 20 years old. The right winger scored 71 goals last season with the Brantford Bulldogs, which hasn’t been done in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) since John Tavares notched 72 goals in the 2006-07 season. Not only that, but Lardis contributed 46 assists, and then 11 goals and 15 points in seven playoff games. He obviously knows how to produce at the junior level.

So far, it seems to be transferring to the pro level as well. Lardis has five goals (2nd place on the IceHogs) and eight assists (tied for second place with fellow prospect Kevin Korchinski). His 13 points leads the team. Lardis was recently named AHL Player of the Week for his contributions of two goals and seven points in three games from Oct. 17 through Oct. 19.

Nick Lardis: Playmaker. Goal scorer. AHL Player of the Week. ⭐



📰: https://t.co/FY6D0QUqxn pic.twitter.com/E9Eiwg38N6 — Rockford IceHogs (@goicehogs) October 20, 2025

The success of Moore and Lardis with the IceHogs is an exciting sign of things to come. Whether they join the big club sooner or later, it bodes well for the future of the Blackhawks.

Check-In on Reichel in Vancouver

Finally, forward Lukas Reichel was the 17th overall pick by the Blackhawks in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Hopes were high that the German native would become a cornerstone of the franchise. But after four seasons of trying to make it work, the organization finally cut their losses and traded Reichel to the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 25.

Lukas Reichel was a talented player that never found his fit with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

It was a tough decision to make, as Reichel showed promise. But he never seemed able to prove he could be defensively responsible, despite his speed, elite skating and offensive potential. Said Blashill of the move,

I really enjoyed my time with him. We had tough conversations, and I thought he handled it like a complete pro. So I certainly wish him the best of luck. And sometimes opportunity, you can thrive in different opportunities. I hope for him that’s the case. He wasn’t going to get that same opportunity here. We had made decisions where we had other guys ahead, so hopefully he can get that opportunity there.

So just how is Reichel faring in Vancouver? Well, through five contests, the 23-year-old has zero points while averaging 15:57 minutes of ice time. I asked Matthew Zator, who covers the Canucks for The Hockey Writers, what he thought of Reichel so far.

Reichel has added a lot of speed to the Canucks lineup since being acquired. While he doesn’t have any points yet, he’s been noticeable in almost every game he’s played. According to Natural Stat Trick, he has 12 individual scoring chances, with five being high-danger. It’s only a matter of time before some of those start going in. Overall, I’ve been impressed with what he’s brought to the lineup, but I still think he’s better used on the wing rather than at center. Having said that, he’s done a great job filling in on the second line, and should have a bright future in Vancouver offensively once those chances start becoming goals.

I hate to say it, but that’s what Blackhawks’ pundits always said of Reichel as well. Yet it never panned out. Time will tell whether this young man can find success with his new team. The Blackhawks visit Vancouver on Nov. 5, so they will get to see their old teammate sooner rather than later, playing for the opponent.

The Blackhawks continue their road trip, facing the Seattle Kraken, Canucks, Calgary Flames and the Detroit Red Wings before heading home to host the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Where they end up in the standings after this trip will be a huge measuring stick for them about how they’re progressing so far this season.

That’ll do it for this edition of news and rumors for the Blackhawks. Keep it here at The Hockey Writers for all the latest news, analysis and updates as the 2025-26 season unfolds.