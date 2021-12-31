Blackhawks News & Rumours: Lacquette, Fleury, DeBrincat

Although the Chicago Blackhawks have still yet to play a game following the league’s return from its extended holiday break, that doesn’t mean the organization’s news cycle has remained idle. Whether the activity has centred around their on-ice efforts, lives off of it, or a combination of both, this franchise knows how to maintain its relevance.

RELATED: Blackhawks News & Rumours: DeBrincat, Commesso, Dach, Taxi Squads

It certainly helps that they’re heading into the latter half of 2021-22 putting together a far more complete game than they were to start the season. Yet, they’re still far from where they need to be if they are going to siphon any success out of this re-constructed roster. Nevertheless, that there is optimism in their air is certainly to their advantage.

With a focus on maintaining that momentum, this is the latest edition of Blackhawks News & Rumours.

Lacquette Breaks More Barriers With Blackhawks

As if Brigette Lacquette’s resume of success on the ice wasn’t enough, she can now add that she’s a pro scout in the NHL to her list of career accomplishments. What’s more, Lacquette is the first Indigenous woman to hold such a role.

Breaking barriers 🙌



Brigette Lacquette becomes the first Indigenous woman to scout for an NHL team after securing a position in Chicago



Lacquette also became the first First Nations woman to play hockey for Canada in a Winter Olympics in 2018



MORE: https://t.co/juJ8nSVBBI pic.twitter.com/2dBQ2b4ZO1 — CBC Sports (@cbcsports) December 30, 2021

Lacquette has been making her mark at the highest levels of hockey for over a decade. Having represented Canada at a variety of international competitions, including the Olympics, she’s earned six podium finishes along the way. Her trophy case includes one gold, four silver, and one bronze medals. It also has two Canadian Women’s Hockey League (CWHL) championships, both of which were won with the Calgary Inferno.

Chicago is looking to Lacquette’s impressive experience to help them bolster their ability to scout throughout western Canada.

“Everybody I reached out to — from former coaches at college to teammates — raved about her hockey sense and her integrity as a person. To me, if you’ve got hockey sense as a player it translates very well to scouting.”

Having been the first First Nations woman to play for Canada in the Olympics, Lacquette continues to break barriers by taking on this new opportunity as an NHL scout. She’s confident this is only the start of things to come, too.

“It’s cool I get to be the first, but I feel like a lot of these kind of jobs and opportunities are going to be opening up a lot for a lot of the other teams in the NHL,” Lacquette said. “I mean, the time is now.”

Despite not being chosen to represent Team Canada for the 2022 Winter Olympics, and in conjunction with her new duties for the Blackhawks, Lacquette continues to pursue her on-ice passion in the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) in Calgary.

Fleury Already a Fan Favourite in Chicago

Having nearly two decades in the pros to accumulate a following is one thing, but it’s been Marc-André Fleury‘s ability to sustain such a high level of play that deserves credit for the spotlight he now owns. Not only that, Fleury’s personality is one that has kept fans engaged throughout any city he’s represented.

So much so, in fact, that Blackhawks supporters will do whatever they can to feel as connected to the all-star as possible – even when he’s not in the building.

League-wide jersey sales from this past year help illustrate just how widespread his network of supporters stretches, too.

Top 10 Selling #NHL Jerseys of 2021



1. Alexander Ovechkin

2. Sidney Crosby

3. Marc-Andre Fleury (Chicago)

4. Auston Matthews

5. Conor McDavid

6. Patrice Bergeron

7. Carey Price

8. Nathan Mackinnon

9. David Pastrnak

10. Patrick Kane — Hockey Jerseyz (@HKYJersey) December 29, 2021

Less a knock on the other goalies in Chicago’s system, this is simply a sign of the impact Fleury has, wherever he goes. Rightfully so, as he’s dominated this league with a smile on his face for over 18 years and counting. And there’s still time ahead of him to achieve even more, as he continues to make his case as an all-time great.

DeBrincat Shares Baby Boy Announcement

Sometimes the best Blackhawks-related news comes from beyond the arena. Case in point, Alex DeBrincat sharing that he and his wife Lyndsey are expecting a baby boy in May 2022.

Baby boy DeBrincat is on the way! 💙



Congrats @Brinksy97 and Lyndsey! pic.twitter.com/cJTaGMG0xg — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 30, 2021

The couple got married this past summer, with a celebration that included some of the best offseason content any Blackhawks onlooker could have asked for.

As DeBrincat continues to evolve as a force for this franchise, joining the elite of the league in production, it’s this type of personal progress that deserves much more of a celebration.

RELATED: Marc-André Fleury Poised to Make (More) History With Blackhawks

Congratulations, Alex and Lyndsey!