Blackhawks Bytes: Vlasic, Foligno, Beauvillier, Reichel & More

Welcome to the December edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.

November has come and gone, and boy, has it been an eventful month for the Blackhawks. Top forward Taylor Hall is out for the season due to an ACL injury, Corey Perry has been released from the team because of workplace misconduct, and speedy forward Andreas Athanasiou has been absent with a lower body injury since Nov. 9.

On the ice, the Blackhawks have struggled mightily, only winning four of 12 games this past month, and enduring a five-game losing streak. As of the weekend games on Dec. 2nd and 3rd, the Hawks are coming off losing three straight road games. Their 7-16-0 record is currently 31th in the league, just in front of the lowly San Jose Sharks.

It ain’t pretty in Chicago right now. But the show must go on, and the Blackhawks will look to regroup and improve as December rolls along. With that in mind, let’s get to the Bytes from this past month.

Vlasic Praised By Assistant Coach Dean

It was no surprise when 22-year-old defenseman Alex Vlasic made the team out of training camp. He had two strong stints with the Blackhawks at the end of their 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns, and was arguably the best all-around defenseman for the Rockford IceHogs in their 2022-23 season.

Alex Vlasic has had a very impressive start to the season with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Vlasic was expected to take the next step this season, but he’s taken that to another level by absolutely excelling so far through his first 20 games. He’s spent most of his time on the top defensive pairing alongside Seth Jones, and he’s fit it seamlessly. Blackhawks’ assistant coach Kevin Dean, who oversees the defense, had some very positive things to say about Vlasic.

[He’s] a really good skater, he’s really smart and he’s got an excellent stick. [I told him], ‘Coming off the offensive blue line, think about your gaps, because I think you’ll kill a lot of plays in the neutral zone and we’ll be going the other way.’ That’s what you’ve seen. That has morphed into a really good stick in the ‘D’-zone. He looks mature to me. He doesn’t look like he’s played only [33] games in the league. He looks like he’s played 100 … He’s going to be a top-four guy.

Well shucks, he already is a top-four guy for this rebuilding Blackhawks’ team. Not only that, but Vlasic is developing his offensive game, such as this incredible stretch pass to Perry against the Maple Leafs on Oct. 16.

But what’s even more important is for the Wilmette, IL native be responsible on the defensive end. So far this season, Vlasic leads the team with a plus-7 rating. Long story short, he’s contributing to keeping pucks out of the opposing net. He’s going to be really fun to watch this year, and for many more years as he continues to develop his game.

Foligno the De-Facto Captain

Every month I try to bypass talking about veteran Nick Foligno, and every month I end up highlighting him anyway. It’s hard not to; Foligno has become the unofficial captain of this team. He just knows what to say all the time; to the players, the fans, the media and the coaches. And he really does seem to mean it.

The Perry situation that recently unfolded was about as uncomfortable as they come, yet Foligno handled it like the seasoned pro he is.

“It is hard. It's life, right? It's outside the hockey. … We don't have a ton of details, other than we just know it was something that was obviously needing to be terminated in his contract.”



—Nick Foligno on how jarring it was hearing the team’s decision to cut Corey Perry pic.twitter.com/GvYIG531ey — Phillip Thompson (@_phil_thompson) November 29, 2023

He simultaneously expressed how much he cares about his teammate while still backing up the organization’s decision, and stressing the culture they want to build. That’s a tough thing to do, but Foligno did it effortlessly.

He’s obviously been the main voice in the locker room as well. Said young Connor Bedard, “He’s been in the league for a long time and he’s been on winning teams and been the captain of good teams. Hearing what he has to say and hearing what he, from his experiences, what he knows to be successful, it’s good for us.”

Philipp Kurashev added, “He’s really one of the best teammates I’ve ever played with. He’s been huge for our room and our team. He’s so vocal, he’s always talking and always helping everyone out. It’s been some hard situations but he’s really helped us get through it because he has so much experience. He’s been awesome.”

Foligno talked about how he and the other players are lucky to be a part of the Blackhawks. I’d say the Blackhawks are also extremely lucky Foligno is a part of this team.

Beauvillier Introduced to the Team

Speaking of this team, Anthony Beauvillier was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 28 in the wake of the Blackhawks losing both Hall and Perry. This 28th overall draft pick in 2015 (by the New York Islanders) hasn’t exactly had the career that was expected. He had ups and downs in seven seasons with the Islanders, and then struggled to find a fit with the Canucks.

But everyone deserves a fresh start when they change teams, and the besieged Blackhawks are ready to welcome him with open arms.

getting to know the new guy 🤝 pic.twitter.com/N1zQwTcdMJ — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 2, 2023

Why is it always so important for hockey players to make sure they have their nicknames right?! Well, now we know the new guy will officially be called “Beau” by his teammates.

Beauvillier is still dealing with Visa issues, but the Blackhawks are hopeful he can join them full-time early next week. But he was able to suit up with the team when they faced the Winnipeg Jets in Canada on Saturday, Dec. 2. The 26-year-old lined up on the top line with Bedard and Kurashev, and the trio showed a lot of promise.

They created a scoring chance in their first shift together, and ended the night generating 12 scoring chances during 5-on-5 play. Beauvillier also played on the top power play unit in the bumper role. Altogether, he registered two shots on goal, two takeaways, and won two-of-four faceoffs in 16:55 minutes of ice time. Considering the Blackhawks’ recent woes, I’m sure everyone is excited to see what kind of impact Beauvillier can make.

Reichel a Healthy Scratch

One player that’s especially struggled so far this season is Lukas Reichel. The Nurnberg, Germany native has only managed two goals and six points in 22 games. The Blackhawks have tried everything to spark Reichel, playing him at center and wing, on both the first and second lines, and utilizing him on both power play units.

Lukas Reichel hasn’t found his groove yet with the Chicago Blackhawks this season. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Needless to say, head coach Luke Richardson made the difficult decision to make Reichel a healthy scratch in their contest with the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 3. Here’s Richardson’s explanation of the benching.

Lukas Reichel will be a healthy scratch for the Blackhawks today.



Richardson: “I’m sure he’s disappointed, but we need more from him… When there’s an opportunity like Beauvillier not being available, it should be him that has that opportunity, so we’re disappointed as well.” — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) December 3, 2023

Perhaps this 17th overall pick from the 2020 draft will benefit from sitting out and just watching the game from the outside, to get a better idea of what he can do on the ice. The Blackhawks have done this in the past with struggling players, and it’s worked well to give them a bit of a mental reset.

I have a hunch Reichel is thinking too much instead of just playing on instinct. Hopefully he can find his stride soon, and avoid any further benching.

Tinordi’s Daughter Announces the Lineup

I always like to end on a high note, and this last segment is honestly cuter than puppies! There was a kids day theme when the Blackhawks hosted the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 26. What better way to celebrate than to have defenseman Jarrod Tinordi’s daughter Brecken read the starting lineup before the game?!

Jarred Tinordi's daughter Brecken read tonight's lineup before the game 🥹 pic.twitter.com/cSpVEiPWaE — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 26, 2023

I love how she said “what?” to her dad when it came to netminder Arvid Soderblom. I mean come on; all those other names were really easy compared to that one! I’m not sure which player said it, but Brecken really did “nail it”. That’s some true wholesome content.

Here’s to a better December than November for the Blackhawks!