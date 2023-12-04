Oilers Should Consider Reunion With Tyson Barrie

The Edmonton Oilers were not a strong team out of the gates this season, and it was easy to find the blame with how awful the team was defensively. With the Oilers still hoping to be a Stanley Cup contender this season, they will need to try and find a way to improve their defensive depth to keep any championship hope alive. A former Oilers defenceman who was traded just last season has recently been granted permission to seek a trade around the NHL and see if there are any fits for him, and that is Tyson Barrie.

Barrie was involved in the massive trade between the Oilers and Nashville Predators that saw Mattias Ekholm join the Oilers last season, in exchange for Barrie, Reid Schaefer, and draft picks. Barrie was seen as a strong power play quarterback who was good in a third-pairing role with the Oilers. He has been in a similar role with the Predators since joining them but with their team planning to transition to a younger team, he has found himself on the outside looking in.

Being a fan favourite in Edmonton, Barrie was someone the team held off from trading for a while. While he wasn’t great in increased roles with the Oilers, he was the perfect third-pairing defender and would be an upgrade on the younger guys the team is currently using in Vincent Desharnais and Philip Broberg, if the Oilers decided to consider a reunion with their former defender.

Who Is Barrie & How Would He Help The Oilers?

Barrie is a 32-year-old right-shot defenceman from Victoria, British Columbia currently playing with the Predators. He was drafted in the third round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the Colorado Avalanche at 64th overall after an impressive stint with the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (WHL) where he scored 12 goals and added 40 assists for 52 points through 68 games. After being drafted, he returned to the Rockets for two more seasons. Over 256 games in the WHL, Barrie scored 51 goals and added 177 assists for 228 points which comes out to a 0.89 points-per-game average.

Tyson Barrie, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Barrie earned a full-time spot in the NHL in the 2013-14 season with the Avalanche, and has since spent time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Oilers and Predators. In 799 career NHL games, Barrie has scored 108 goals and added 391 assists for 499 points which comes out to a 0.63 points-per-game average. He has built a reputation as a strong offensive defenceman and while he has been criticized for his defensive play in the past, he is, without a doubt, an upgrade if the Oilers bring him back.

As mentioned, Barrie was a strong third-pairing defender when he was with the Oilers and when he was sheltered as a veteran depth defenceman. If the Oilers choose to bring him back to play in that role, he would be able to provide internal competition on a nightly basis while being a leader and a mentor for the younger guys trying to eventually play in a bigger role. As a pending unrestricted free agent, he would only be a rental and the Oilers could even consider bringing him back for less money if he chooses to continue playing in that role.

What Would It Cost The Oilers?

Barrie has a $4.5 million contract that expires after this season, which is very affordable. The Oilers could move Cody Ceci, Carter Savoie, and a third-round pick and that’s all it should take to bring him in, while the Predators retain the money needed to make this work. Having Barrie on the right side heading into the playoffs is exactly what this team needs. He would boost morale and provide a much-needed veteran presence on the bottom pairing.

The Oilers are back in action Wednesday (Dec. 6) in a battle against the Carolina Hurricanes. Hopefully, they can continue their winning streak and start to climb their way up the Pacific Division standings.