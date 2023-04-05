Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Chinakhov, Shining Rookies & More

The Columbus Blue Jackets are down to their last five games of the 2022-23 regular season. It can’t seem to end soon enough given the overall situation.

Although the season’s end is on the horizon, the stories will only start to pick up around the Blue Jackets. They have a lot of work to do this offseason and beyond to get the team heading in the right direction.

The Blue Jackets started that process on Tuesday when they announced an extension for one of their young players.

Chinakhov Extended

The Blue Jackets were able to finish a one-year contract extension with 2020 first-round pick Yegor Chinakhov. It’s a one-way deal that will pay him $800,000 for the 2023-24 season.

Chinakhov had very little if any leverage. Because of injury and now time in the minors, he hasn’t accrued enough games to be considered a regular RFA. He is considered what’s called a 10.2c player.

This means Chinakhov was only allowed to negotiate with his current team. He was not allowed to be presented with an offer sheet. He was also not eligible for arbitration. When his new contract expires after next season, he will be an RFA.

Given the above circumstances, it comes as no surprise that this was the kind of deal agreed to. In 30 NHL games this season, Chinakhov recorded four goals and 13 points. He finished with 14 points in 62 games last season.

This is a contract that will allow Chinakhov to prove himself next season. Being that it is a one-way contract, he would get the same salary in the AHL as he would the NHL. Of note, he would still remain waivers exempt due to the number of seasons in the league and number of games remaining until the 160-game threshold.

Chinakhov had shown some signs this season before injury hit him. He and the Blue Jackets will look to take the next step. His challenge will be trying to win a spot on the wing in a crowded field. A big summer awaits him. But this contract is a good bargain for the Blue Jackets.

Greaves’ Outstanding NHL Debut

What a memorable NHL debut it was for Jet Greaves in Toronto Tuesday night. His 46 saves set the franchise record for most saves in an NHL debut previously set by Daniil Tarasov in Dec 2021 when he had 34 saves.

Greaves’ 46 saves was historic for another reason. Per the NHL, going back to the 1955-56 season when shots on goal were first being tracked, only six other goalies had made that many saves in their first career game.

Laurent Broissoit (49 saves)

Manny Legace (49 saves)

Ken Wregget (48 saves)

Bill Oleschuk (48 saves)

Kevin Mandolese (46 saves)

Marc-Andre Fleury (46 saves)

Only Mandolese and Wregget won their starts. Greaves showed early and often the poise he has in net. His main culprit for the night was Zach Aston-Reese scoring two goals to help pace the Maple Leafs to a 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

For Greaves, it will be a night he’ll never forget. Against a team in the Maple Leafs still fighting for home ice in the first round, he stood in against an elite offensive team and gave them a chance to win.

Greaves and defenseman Jake Christiansen were assigned to the Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday. The Monsters have a massive game Wednesday night against the Belleville Senators. Greaves could ultimately have a big hand in determining if the Monsters make the playoffs. He should have some confidence after what he did on Tuesday night.

Marchenko & Johnson Impact

Where would the Blue Jackets be this season without Kirill Marchenko and Kent Johnson? Both have continued to play well despite the circumstances surrounding the team.

Marchenko got his 21st goal to become the new franchise leader in goals by a rookie. His next power-play goal would give him another rookie record. His seven power-play goals has him tied with Jaroslav Balastik for most power-play goals by a rookie in franchise history.

As for Johnson, he reached 40 points with an assist Tuesday night becoming just the third Blue Jacket rookie to reach that plateau joining Pierre-Luc Dubois and Zach Werenski. He and Marchenko have the Blue Jackets at the top of the leaderboard in the NHL for goals by a rookie this season.

No matter what happens on draft lottery night, Marchenko and Johnson are showing why there is hope on the horizon for these Blue Jackets. They will each be a big part in helping the team get back to the playoffs eventually. Without them, would this team even have 40 points on the season?

Side Dishes

On Tuesday’s TSN Insider Trading, Pierre LeBrun reported that the Blue Jackets would 100% consider moving the LA Kings first-round pick in a potential trade. What stood out was LeBrun admitting it would be used on a top-four defenseman as a Vladislav Gavrikov replacement. It makes sense. The Blue Jackets have a massive void on the blue line to fill. That pick could be used for that or for acquiring a center. The only question to consider now is how much change will there be to this defense? Allowing over 300 goals for the first time ever should lead to plenty of changes.

My colleague Colin Newby wrote about the Kevin Hayes situation in Philadelphia. This story just won’t go away. On one hand, he’s a center with term who could help and is good friends with Johnny Gaudreau. On the other, his cap hit is over $7 million for the next few seasons. Hayes’ production has hit a wall. It will be interesting to see if this story has legs at the draft. If so, could he rebound in his overall game? It shouldn’t cost the Blue Jackets much to trade for him given the term/cap hit remaining. The Flyers would seem interesting in getting that contract off the books more than anything.

