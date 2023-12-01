Blue Jackets Recall Kent Johnson in a Crucial Move

The Columbus Blue Jackets made a significant roster move on Thursday (Nov. 30), recalling second-year pro Kent Johnson from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Cleveland Monsters. This decision comes at a critical juncture for the Blue Jackets, who are grappling with a challenging start to the season, currently sitting at 7-13-4 through their first 24 games. Johnson’s return could be the catalyst needed to inject life into their struggling offense.

The 21-year-old Port Moody, BC native’s season has been marked by unexpected setbacks. Despite an impressive rookie season in 2022-23, Johnson was a healthy scratch and limited in ice time early in the current campaign. A surprising move saw him sent to the AHL for the first time in his career, where he quickly regained his confidence and demonstrated his offensive prowess with 15 points on five goals and 10 assists in just 10 games.

Kent Johnson, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Now back in the Blue Jackets’ lineup, Johnson faces a pivotal moment in the final season of his entry-level contract. With a qualifying offer of only $874,125 awaiting him in the offseason, the young playmaker has the opportunity to solidify his place as a core piece on the Blue Jackets’ roster. The team’s decision to recall him over the scorching-hot Emil Bemstrom (nine goals, two assists in six AHL games) suggests a belief in his potential impact on the ice.

Johnson’s skill set, described by Elite Prospects as that of an “artist” with the puck, could be the antidote to the Blue Jackets’ offensive struggles. His creativity, vision, and playmaking abilities set him apart, making him a potential linchpin for the team’s success. With the Blue Jackets currently languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division, Johnson’s return couldn’t be more timely.

A notable aspect of Johnson’s game is his playmaking proficiency rather than being a prolific goal-scorer. His ability to carry the puck up the ice, extend plays in the offensive zone, and distribute makes him an ideal fit alongside talents like Adam Fantilli and Kirill Marchenko. A shift from the wing, where he has predominantly played since his NHL debut, to center could be a strategic move for the Blue Jackets, providing Johnson with a chance to showcase his two-way abilities. For now, however, the plan is to continue playing him on the wing.

Johnson Can Help Struggling Power Play

One area where Johnson could make a substantial impact is on the power play. His keen understanding of the game, quick decision-making, and puck-moving skills position him as an asset on the man advantage, particularly working the half-wall. As the Blue Jackets seek solutions to a power play that has been essentially an exercise in futility, connecting on just eight of 73 man-advantage opportunities, Johnson’s prowess in this aspect of the game could be a game-changer.

The timing of Johnson’s return coincides with defenseman Damon Severson’s placement on injured reserve due to an oblique injury. Severson, a key offensive contributor from the blue line, is expected to miss six weeks, leaving a void that Johnson has the opportunity to fill. The Blue Jackets, heavily reliant on offensive contributions from their defense, will need Johnson to step up during this period.

As the Blue Jackets gear up to face the Ottawa Senators on Friday night, a team with a slightly worse record, Johnson’s impact could be immediate. The Columbus management, led by general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, likely sees Johnson as a pivotal piece in turning around what has been one of their worst starts in franchise history.

Lastly, Johnson’s recall from the AHL is not just a roster move; it’s a strategic decision aimed at revitalizing the Columbus Blue Jackets’ season. With his unique skill set, playmaking ability, and potential to make a difference on both ends of the ice, Johnson has the chance to be the spark that propels the Blue Jackets to success in the remainder of the season. As Blue Jackets’ fans eagerly await his return to the lineup, the impact of this decision could reverberate far beyond a single game or even this season.