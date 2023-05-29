Blues’ Standouts at the IIHF World Championship

The St. Louis Blues were well-represented and among some of the top-producing players at the 2023 IIHF World Championship. In total, Blues skaters combined for 10 goals and 23 points along with three gold medals. Here’s a detailed look at how each player performed in the international tournament.

Sammy Blais – Team Canada

One of the tournament’s leading scorers, Sammy Blais finished the IIHF World Championship with six goals in 10 games. He concluded the event tied for the most goals scored for Team Canada, and the fourth-most in the tournament. He put his team on his back in the gold medal game scoring two of the team’s five goals, including the game-winning goal, to defeat Team Germany by a score of 5-2. He finished with six goals and eight points over 10 games and a plus-4 rating while averaging 12:31 of time on ice.

WHAT A FINISH.



Sammy Blais goes top shelf to extend Canada's lead to 2-0. #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/kWMuR5TpM6 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 25, 2023

The outburst came on the heels of his offensive surge after returning to the Blues before the trade deadline where he scored nine goals and 20 points over 30 games. The 26-year-old could be on the cusp of a breakout year in 2023-24 should it continue into the coming season.

Joel Hofer – Team Canada

While goaltender Joel Hofer may not have been the number one starter for the team, he did, in fact, start two games for Team Canada early in the tournament, while taking a backup role in two others. During his games, he secured one victory while suffering a shootout loss in his other with a final stat line of 1.42 goals-against average (GAA), and .925 save percentage (SV%), stopping 37 of 40 shots against.

Joel Hofer, Springfield Thunderbirds (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

With the tournament in the rearview, he now turns his eyes toward the NHL and his new backup role to teammate Jordan Binnington. The 2023-24 season will mark the first year he will play at the NHL level full-time after signing a two-year contract extension with the team on Jan. 2.

Kasperi Kapanen – Team Finland

Forward Kasperi Kapanen and Team Finland entered the tournament highly regarded as one of the teams to beat this year. However, fate was not on their side as their chances of a medal were ended after a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Team Canada. He finished the tournament tied for second on the team with three goals. Overall, his final stat line was three goals scored and five points over eight games, a team-high plus-8 rating while averaging 15:17 of time on ice.

Related: Blues Need Doug Armstrong to Stay

Latest News & Highlights

The 26-year-old will return to St. Louis next season in the final year of his two-year, $6.4 million contract. After being claimed off of waivers by the Blues, the 6-foot-1 winger managed eight goals and 14 points in 23 games for his new club.

Jake Neighbours – Team Canada

As a player who started the tournament as Team Canada’s 13th forward, Jake Neighbours eventually found himself on the third line alongside Blais and found chemistry and his scoring touch as his point production increased game by game. On multiple occasions, Neighbours and Blais connected on highlight reel goals for Team Canada. The chemistry between the two Blues forwards could be looked to next season as linemates. Neighbours finished the tournament with one goal and five points, and a plus-5 rating while averaging 12:05 per game, the second-lowest ice time of any forward on the team.

Scott Perunovich – Team USA

Defenseman Scott Perunovich had plenty to prove during the tournament. After suffering another setback due to injury during the preseason, he appeared in only 22 regular season games in 2022-23. After taking to the international stage, he continued to impress scoring one goal and eight points over 10 games. His point totals led all defensemen for Team USA and bode well for the future of the 24-year-old. Should he remain healthy, he could prove to be one of the most influential and point-producing defensemen on the Blues squad this coming season.

A little bit of patience and a great shot from @ScorinScott 🚨 #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/7JgPN72PDN — USA Hockey (@usahockey) May 21, 2023

If the tournament is any indication of what is to come in 2023-24, Blues fans have plenty to look forward to next season. With the international matchups in the rearview mirror, all eyes turn toward the future of the team and the franchise. The players that have represented their countries could prove fruitful and play a significant part in the future success of the team.