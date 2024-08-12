Bruins’ Max Jones 2024-25 Expectations

When Max Jones was selected 24th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, the expectation was that he could evolve into one of the league’s premier power forwards. With his combination of size, solid anticipation, offensive instincts, and consistent effort, the potential for Jones was intriguing, although his lack of top-tier scoring at the junior level made his ceiling hard to predict. However, his floor always seemed to be that of a reliable NHL forward. While Jones hasn’t fully lived up to his first-round status, he has proven to be a dependable NHL player. A fresh start with a clearly defined role might be just what he needs to truly thrive, and the Boston Bruins are offering Jones that opportunity. So, what are realistic expectations for Jones as he enters this new chapter of his career?

Max Jones spent 258 games with the Anaheim Ducks before joining the Boston Bruins this offseason. With his new team, the 26-year-old forward could get a chance to compete for the Stanley Cup the first time in his career. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The 6-foot-3, 216-pound winger has always played to his size and is known for wearing down opponents over the course of a game. While his offensive instincts have shown promise, they haven’t consistently translated into results on the scoreboard. In Anaheim, expectations may have shifted over time, but it’s always difficult for fans and media to fully separate a first-round grade from a player, even if they become a solid contributor in areas other than scoring.

In Boston, expectations from fans and media are minimal; while this may seem unflattering, it has less to do with Jones himself and more to do with the circumstances surrounding his arrival.

A Fresh Start in Boston Is a Benefit for Jones

Firstly, the Bruins began the offseason with two major signings—forward Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov. Any other free agent joining the Bruins after those two was bound to be seen as a secondary addition, and lower expectations inherently. Especially when the Bruins were already contenders before these deals were inked. Additionally, Jones signed a two-year deal worth $1 million per season, making the contract negligible against the salary cap, which works in his favor.

Most importantly, the Bruins signed Jones to further their goal of becoming a tougher team to play against. As a physical player who can leverage his size, Jones fits this mold well. If he can also tap into his scoring potential and become a more well-rounded offensive contributor in Boston, that will be an added bonus. With a career-high of nine goals and 19 points in 69 games during the 2022-23 season, Jones hasn’t been a slouch on the scoresheet, even if those aren’t first-round numbers. In Boston, he won’t need to reach any lofty benchmarks to be considered an impactful player.

It’s entirely plausible that Jones’ most common linemate for the upcoming season will be John Beecher, another first-round pick who plays a well-rounded game but doesn’t necessarily stand out as a natural scoring threat. While the Bruins are building a more physically imposing roster, they are also embracing a new breed of fourth-line forwards—players with solid offensive instincts and skill, making them more than just placeholders until the top-nine can return to the ice. The Bruins are at their best when their fourth line can generate scoring chances and make life difficult for opponents. They are constructing a roster designed to tap into this strength and make it a defining feature of the team.

For Jones, the opportunity to play with a contending team like the Bruins is a stark contrast to anything he’s experienced in his 258 NHL games thus far, given the Ducks’ struggles in recent years. The 26-year-old now joins a team eager for a deep playoff run, and he could play a key role in helping to achieve this goal. With less pressure, a clearly defined role and a team built to compete, Jones is primed to make the Bruins a better team with his contributions; a mutually beneficial deal that may have gone under the radar for some.