Boston Pride Sign Juron for Rest of NWHL Season

The Boston Pride added a 22nd player to their roster for the remainder of the 2019-20 NWHL season. The league announced on the morning of Jan. 10 that former Buffalo Beauts forward Jordan Juron had officially signed with the Pride. Juron played on a professional tryout contract for Boston during their last two games against Buffalo on Jan. 4 and 5.

Jordan Juron has signed with the Boston Pride and will play her third NWHL season (Photo Credit: Mike Hetzel).

“I couldn’t be more excited to join a team that has had such a great season up to this point,” Juron told THW. “The girls have been extremely welcoming and it’s always nice getting back on the ice alongside former teammates. I think everything about this organization is top notch and I can’t wait to finish out the regular season and make a strong push for the Cup!”

It is a great opportunity for Juron to potentially win her first ever Isobel Cup. At the time of her signing, Boston is currently 17-0-0 and is looking to remain undefeated for therest of the NWHL season. An experienced depth player such as Juron could be exactly what they need to keep such a streak intact.

Previous Seasons for the Beauts

Juron is a veteran of two prior NWHL seasons. She initially joined the Buffalo Beauts as a late-season signing in 2017-18. Juron recorded a point in each of her two regular season appearances that time around for Buffalo, and suited up for the Beauts semi-final playoff victory over the Pride on Mar. 17, 2018. She scored her first ever NWHL goal on Mar. 10, 2018 against the Connecticut Whale – a game-winning goal, no less.

Proving herself as a valuable commodity to their roster, the Beauts re-signed Juron for the 2018-19 season. However, her season was marred by injury and she would end up playing in just two of Buffalo’s 16 regular season games.

Regardless of her limited appearances prior, Juron will bring solid two-way play to Boston’s lineup – something that even a first place team can never say no to. Though Juron is certainly capable of chipping in offensively, Pride head coach Paul Mara may find her more suitable in a checking-line role.

Boston seemingly needs little to no further help on offense. At the time of the Juron signing, the Pride have scored at least 32 more goals than the other four NWHL teams. They also lead the league in power play goals with 18 in 17 games.

Finishing out the Season Strong

In Juron’s two PTO games with Boston prior to her signing, she played admirably well even though she has been seldom used in terms of ice time. She picked up an assist on Briana Mastel’s first career goal in the Pride’s 7-2 victory over Buffalo. Additionally, Juron has generated two shots on goal, a blocked shot of her own, one takeaway, and came away as a plus-2 through the pair of games.

Boston’s Jordan Juron wraps a puck around the boards against the Buffalo Beauts on Jan. 5, 2020 (Photo Credit: Mike Hetzel).

It is easier to play with confidence and join the charge of a team that is firing on all cylinders. That may very well be the case in Juron’s situation. She joins the Pride at an ideal time, and could be the icing on the proverbial cake as the team sets its sights on the Isobel Cup.

Juron is a bit of a “Johnny-on-the-spot”, and can be inputted wherever Mara sees fits. Yes, we think she will be better utilized as a checker, but she isn’t any sort of hindrance if included on a first or second line. Being a bigger body at 5-foot-8 and possessing a solid build, she could make a good screen in front of the net on the Pride power play.

All in all, Jordan Juron is a solid addition for the Pride.