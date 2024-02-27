Breaking Down the Blue Jackets’ Trade Deadline Approach

We’re almost to the NHL Trade Deadline. With 10 days to go until the March 8 deadline, we’ve reached the last part of our Blue Jackets’ mini series on what we want to see for the rest of the season. In case you missed any of the first three parts, you can catch up below.

It sort of feels a little bit quiet around the Blue Jackets and the trade deadline, doesn’t it? It’s not that management isn’t working. They’re spending long days formulating their plans. And yet, the big news and rumors seem to focus on other teams around the league.

Let’s set the scene for you. Then we’ll dive into what may or may not happen as we approach March 8 for the Blue Jackets.

It’s Different This Season

We’re just one year removed from one of the more bizarre sequences in recent NHL Trade Deadline history. Vladislav Gavrikov was held out for multiple weeks because it was thought a trade was close. While he eventually was traded to the Los Angeles Kings, how it got to that point remains quite the story.

The Boston Bruins were reported to have an agreement with the Blue Jackets on a trade involving Gavrikov. It never materialized. The days kept passing by as everyone waited for what was going to happen.

Gavrikov got understandably frustrated. When would he play another game? The Blue Jackets finally reached an agreement to send both Gavrikov and Joonas Korpisalo to the Kings. And with that, the legend of Jonathan Quick with the Blue Jackets was born.

Like Jakob Chychrun, add Vladislav Gavrikov to those now held out of the lineup for trade-related reasons — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 14, 2023

Both Gavrikov and Korpisalo were pending UFAs. That made them one of the key stories to watch as the 2023 deadline unfolded. It’s different this season.

The Blue Jackets have just one pending UFA. That’s Jack Roslovic. While his name has appeared on some trade lists, we’re not hearing his name mentioned much at the national level, at least right now.

Teams in a Holding Pattern

It’s not that teams wouldn’t be interested in Roslovic. He’s a speedy top-six winger who has played some center and can create offense. It’s that teams are in a holding pattern.

There are multiple reasons for this. First, some teams aren’t quite sure what they are yet. Take the Pittsburgh Penguins for example. They came away with a big 7-6 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. Although the math is looking tough, they still could make the playoffs.

This coupled with Jake Guentzel’s injury status will put potential buyers in a holding pattern until there is more clarity. Teams interested in Guentzel won’t jump over to a player like Roslovic yet.

It seems teams are waiting for bigger names before they look at Jack Roslovic. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Second and along the same lines, bigger name players like Chris Tanev, Noah Hanifin and others could still be in play. Once the first big domino falls, everything else will fall behind it. It’s a big game of poker while teams monitor the market.

Prices are high. Buyers want as much as they can get while sellers hope the price comes down if they wait. It’s boring for fans. But it won’t remain that way forever.

Third, the salary cap is as usual a big influence. Waiting until the trade deadline helps cap-strapped teams accrue much needed cap space. Literally every penny counts in this environment. It’s quite possible a deal is not possible today. But that same deal could be possible on March 8.

The Blue Jackets are clearly a seller as they will not make the playoffs. But with just one pending UFA in Roslovic, the team could be in a wait and see pattern to determine which teams may come calling closer to the deadline.

President of Hockey Operations John Davidson has already said they don’t expect to do much although things can change in one phone call. It’s possible teams could call on players with term left such as Boone Jenner or Ivan Provorov. But the asking price would be higher in these cases.

The Blue Jackets are in the midst of a search for a new GM. There is a good chance the team wants to punt bigger decisions on player personnel until the new GM is in the fold. That’s makes total sense.

What Do We Want to See?

Back to our original question of the series. What do we want to see out of this deadline? First, there must be a definitive decision on Roslovic.

Since Roslovic is the only pending UFA, he is the player most likely to be traded. He’s played better of late on a line with Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau. But given the amount of young talent pushing for spots, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where the Blue Jackets don’t trade him and then re-sign him. Given the amount of other business with pending RFA’s, the cap paints a bleak picture if they try to fit Roslovic in. It’s not impossible but it doesn’t seem likely.

As for a return, either a mid-level prospect or a later pick is reasonable. The Blue Jackets would prefer to get the contract off the books in a trade. While the hometown angle of Roslovic’s story was good for the team, there has been a lot of inconsistency since his arrival. However, he still can help a contender.

Jack Roslovic can help a contender in the playoffs. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Second, there needs to be smart decisions. This counts both with trades and with trades they say no to. If there’s a creative opportunity to gain an asset, do it. They can play the role of a third party broker if they want to. Since the Blue Jackets do have to give a second rounder this year or next to the Flyers thanks to the Provorov deal, it would be a smart piece of business to get a pick for one that will be lost.

Also if a team offers a treasure chest for a player with term, they must consider anything that makes them better. They’ll listen on anyone but they need to make smart business decisions until a new GM is in the chair.

Finally, and this goes back to Part 3 of the series, the Blue Jackets need to help the Monsters with a playoff run. It’s a unique opportunity for players to get extra games in a pressure situation. Could it mean help from the roster? Maybe. But they need to do whatever it takes, even if it’s a trade similar to the Alex Nylander one, in which a player could eventually go down and help them.

We are not expecting anything crazy from the Blue Jackets by the deadline given everything in play. We could see others like Andrew Peeke get dealt if they can find a team willing to take on his contract. However with two years left after this one, that’s a tough sell.

Handle their pending UFA, make smart decisions and set the Monsters up for success. That’s what we want to see out of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline for the Blue Jackets.