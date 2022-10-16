Bruins News & Rumors: DeBrusk, Krejci, Bergeron & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Jake DeBrusk was held out of Saturday’s game versus the Arizona Coyotes with an upper-body injury. In other news, David Krejci spoke about how excited he is to be back playing with the best players in the world. Meanwhile, Patrice Bergeron delivered an incredible message to his team after their first win of the season. Last but not least, head coach Jim Montgomery is already making a great impression with his new club.

DeBrusk Out Versus Coyotes

The Bruins announced on Oct. 14 that DeBrusk would be held out of the lineup versus the Coyotes on Oct. 15. The 25-year-old suffered the injury in the season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 12 versus the Washington Capitals. He attempted to play through a nasty collision with defenseman Erik Gustafsson, but exited shortly afterward.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“It’s upper body. He’s not eligible to play tomorrow [Oct. 15], but we think he’ll be back sooner than we originally expected when it happened,” said Montgomery. “That’s good news.”

It certainly is good news, as DeBrusk has a lot of hype coming into this season. It is no secret he clashed with former head coach Bruce Cassidy, resulting in some inconsistent play in recent years. That said, it is very evident to everyone who watches just how much skill he has. Should he return soon and remain healthy, he could very well be in for a career year.

Krejci Thrilled to Be Back with Bruins

When the Bruins announced that they were bringing back Krejci on a one-year deal this offseason, fans were absolutely ecstatic. The 36-year-old chose to leave the team prior to the 2021-22 season and play in Czechia, but made the decision to return and appears to be very content with that decision.

“It was great,” Krejci said after the Bruins season opener. “Just being around the guys and playing in an NHL rink against the best players in the world. I was excited and a little nervous at the same time. But I’m glad we got it done and go back home with the two points, which is huge.”

Not only was Krejci a part of the win, but he was one of the biggest contributors, as he finished the evening with a goal and two helpers. Despite taking a year off from the NHL, he appears to still be a fantastic player. It is an absolutely incredible story given his age.

Bergeron Gives Passionate Speech After Season Opening Victory

This offseason, there were plenty of questions surrounding the Bruins. At that time it not only remained unknown if Krejci would return, but Bergeron as well. The future Hall-of-Famer was seriously contemplating retirement, but ultimately chose to return on a one-year deal. Given his reaction after his team’s season-opening win, it is clear why he made that choice, as he is still as passionate as ever about the sport.

Many questions still surround this Bruins team, as it remains to be seen whether or not they will be able to overcome the absence of both Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy. That said, the leadership in this group is simply outstanding, and they do possess more talent than many are giving them credit for. Perhaps they will, in fact, have one more Stanley Cup run in them this spring.

Montgomery Making Great Early Impression

Bruins fans and players were overjoyed when the team announced the hiring of Montgomery this offseason. Though he doesn’t have a ton of experience as a head coach at the NHL level, the 53-year-old commanded a ton of respect from his players during his time with the Dallas Stars. He is a very new-aged, player’s coach, which is a nice change of pace for this Bruins team, and something they have very much appreciated in the early going this season.

“He’s just around always, and that says a lot for a coach to just be around, have a great attitude and demand a lot from his players,” said goaltender Jeremy Swayman. “That’s what we want. We have high expectations of ourselves and obviously he does, too. He’s definitely commanded us the right way, and we love him here.”

It isn’t just Swayman that has taken a liking to Montgomery, either. Several Bruins have raved about him already, which is a very good sign for the overall culture of the team moving forward. Given what led to his dismissal with the Stars, it seems as though he is really grateful for this new opportunity, and is going to do anything and everything in his power to ensure this team has success.

Looking Ahead for the Bruins

The Bruins have today (Oct. 16) off to prepare for four games over the next week, which will come against the Florida Panthers, Ottawa Senators, Anaheim Ducks and the Minnesota Wild.