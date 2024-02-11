Projected Canada Roster for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off Tourney

With the 4 Nations Face-Off coming in 2025, Team Canada has a lot of potential to make an impact on this tournament, though they aren’t looking like their past selves from previous tournaments.

A familiar crew with some new faces looks to compete in a new event and do what they do best when it comes to tournaments like these, and that’s a win and nothing else.

Projected Roster for Canada

As a reminder, the 4 Nations Face-Off will be an in-season tournament that will be taking place from Feb. 12-20, 2025. Remember, the 2023-24 season is still in motion, and the following season still needs to come around; a lot could change between now and then. Let’s see what Canadian-born players could be part of this first-ever roster.

Forwards

Canada continues with their generational talent with this forward core. The combination of Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon can be comparable to the 1987 Canada Cup when Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux played together. McDavid and Zach Hyman have been lighting it up this season, so pairing them back up is a no-brainer, and adding Steven Stamkos to play hired gun with his shooting is another piece McDavid gets to utilize.

MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby are both friends from the Maritimes in Nova Scotia and adding Mitch Marner to MacKinnon’s speed and Crosby’s creativity is a playmaking dream of a line. I wanted to put Connor Bedard on the wing with MacKinnon and Crosby, but he has shown enough in the NHL that he can hold his line. Adding in the elite showing Sam Reinhart has with his shot and the veteran presence and grit of Brad Marchand, it is a hell of a line to play with for your first tournament. Arguably, one of the most complete lines is the fourth. The speed and creativity of Mathew Barzal and Brayden Point, while adding the veteran presence of Mark Stone, who is willing to do anything for the puck every shift. That is a Swiss Army knife of a line.

Defence

Left Defence Right Defence Devon Toews Cale Makar Morgan Rielly Noah Dobson Josh Morrissey Evan Bouchard Vince Dunn Canada’s defence has many players who can do a little bit of everything very well. The top pair consists of arguably the best pairing in the NHL. Cale Makar and Devon Toews have been phenomenal, and there seems no reason to break them up. Morgan Rielly is a tremendous leader on and off the ice, pairing with Noah Dobson; they can both pair well when it comes to moving the puck and taking turns being the puck carrier.

The defensive pairing of Josh Morrissey and Evan Bouchard has the potential to cause major offensive problems for their opponents. Both are tremendous playmakers and have excellent shots from the point to help create looks on the net for the forwards while willing to throw their bodies in front of the puck while playing defense.

Goaltenders

Unfortunately, this is the “weakest” aspect of Team Canada. While all three are tremendous goalies on their own, compared to other nations’ goalies, it’s arguably the worst group of the four. Adin Hill has taken a massive turn with the Vegas Golden Knights to help their run to the Stanley Cup in 2023 and is continuing it this season. Tristan Jarry would be the group veteran and has been solid during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins. While he’s had some health issues that rocked him a bit, a healthy Jarry is fearsome. Stuart Skinner has become insane this season with the Edmonton Oilers. He was a significant factor in helping the team go on a league-tying record 16-game winning streak. Skinner might have started the season rough, but he is showing the world what he is with that winning streak, and if he can perform as he did during that time, he can be a dark horse for MVP during the tournament.

Final Words

With Team Canada being a part of any NHL event, expectations will be high, and for good reason. Historically dominant in any event they take part in, and this being a brand new one, will be no different. From the competition being as loaded as possible, Canada must be on their “A” game to be the best team.