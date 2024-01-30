Stuart Skinner’s Role in the Oilers’ 16-Game Winning Streak

As the Edmonton Oilers embarked on an impressive 16-game winning streak, goaltender Stuart Skinner emerged as a linchpin in their success. In this post, I’ll retrace Skinner’s remarkable journey through the end of December and into January.

Related: Oilers CEO Says at Trade Deadline, “Anything on Table”

In short, it was one of the best months any NHL goalie has ever had. As such, it’s worth celebrating.

Skinner’s Last Three Games In December

The Oilers’ 16-game winning streak started on the road with a game on Dec. 22, in New York against the Rangers. The Oilers won the game 4-3, and Skinner made 31 saves on 34 shots.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On Dec. 28, the Oilers played beat the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, 5-0. Skinner had a dominant performance, turning away all 25 shots faced in a decisive win. He followed that up two nights later (Dec. 30), in Los Angeles, when he beat the Kings 3-2. In that win, Skinner faced 28 shots, making 26 saves in a close game that went into overtime before the Oilers prevailed.

Skinner Begins His Huge January Winning Streak

On Jan. 2, Skinner beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2, making 35 saves on 37 shots in a solid win.

Related: 9 Cool Things About Dave Semenko: Edmonton Oilers’ Enforcer

Skinner got his fifth straight win on Jan. 6 against the Ottawa Senators, 3-1. In that game, he made 29 saves on 30 shots in another strong performance. In five straight wins, he had allowed only eight goals. While it was a team effort, his consistency in the crease played a crucial role in keeping the Oilers’ winning momentum surging.

On Jan. 9, the team won on the road in Chicago, beating the Blackhawks 2-1. Once again, Skinner was strong in net, making 25 saves on 26 shots in a tough win against his opposing goalie, Petr Mrazek.

On Jan. 13, Skinner only gave up a single goal when he beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1. In the game, he faced 24 shots for a .958 save percentage.

On Jan. 16, Skinner stopped 25 of 27 shots in a solid performance against the Toronto Maple Leafs for a 4-2 win. Two days later, on Jan. 18, he beat the Seattle Kraken by the same score, 4-2. In that game, Skinner faced 27 shots, saving 25 shots.

Related: Oilers & Maple Leafs Working to Break 30-Year Cup Curse

On Jan. 20, Skinner put up his 10th straight win in a record-setting night by beating the Calgary Flames 3-1. Once again, he was strong, making 26 saves on 27 shots. With that 10th consecutive win, he tied a franchise record with legendary Grant Fuhr. Skinner’s strong play in the crease was also a huge reason why the Oilers set a record for a Canadian team with their 13th straight win.

Latest News & Highlights

On Jan. 23, Skinner played his last game before the All-Star Break. He put up a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, giving up a single goal on 27 shots. By winning that game, he reached the one-month milestone without a loss. He came into the game with 11 straight wins and easily made it 12 straight.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Skinner currently has played 34 games with a winning record of 23-9-1. Over these games, he has spun out a 12-game winning streak with a save percentage of over .950. Should he continue, he’ll become an obvious candidate for the Vezina Trophy.

Bottom Line for Skinner’s Successful January 2024

Skinner’s journey in January has helped fuel the Oilers’ resurgence. After such a challenging start to the season, few would have thought they would have such a huge turnaround. Each victory Skinner has put up has also added to the team’s collective confidence and success.

Related: Oilers’ Success During Win Streak Is Sustainable Over Long-Term

While he was not alone in pushing the team’s success, he was a key player in the Oilers’ historic 16-game winning streak. As the team headed into the All-Star Break, his outstanding performances have made a huge mark on their pursuit of the Stanley Cup this season.

Congratulations to Skinner on one of the best months a goalie has ever had.