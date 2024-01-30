Canucks News & Rumors: Kuzmenko, Lindholm, Myers & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the Chicago Blackhawks have looked into acquiring Andrei Kuzmenko. Additionally, more about the club’s interest in Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm. Also, the NHL fined Tyler Myers.

Blackhawks’ Potential Interest in Kuzmenko

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Freidman told Donnie & Dhali that the Blackhawks have looked into Kuzmenko. He said they need scoring and have cap space but don’t want term. Kuzmenko has one more year left at $5.5 million on his contract. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks have $9.137 million in cap space.

Andrei Kuzmenko, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kuzmenko’s goal total has seen a significant drop, as he scored 39 goals in 81 games last season and has eight goals in 43 games this season. Joining the Blackhawks could help Kuzmenko regain his scoring touch, as the forward will likely receive top-line minutes along with Conor Bedard. Additionally, the Blackhawks could use more top-six skill forwards on their current roster.

Latest News & Highlights

As for the Canucks, they could free up $5.5 million to add in another deal. However, the return from Chicago is important as the Canucks shouldn’t trade Kuzmenko just to free cap space. A return that would improve the roster is needed.

Trade For Lindholm May Cost More

Friedman also said the Canucks are looking for a top-six forward who can play multiple positions. He added Lindholm is high on their radar, but it might cost the Canucks a lot more because they are dealing with the Flames.

Related: 5 Canucks Trade Targets Heading Into the 2024 Trade Deadline

The teams are division rivals but have done deals in the past. The Canucks acquired Nikita Zadorov for draft picks in early December. Although other clubs were interested in him, the Canucks were willing to take on all of Zadorov’s cap space. If Vancouver trades Kuzmenko and frees up space, a deal with the Flames would be easier to make for Lindholm, as the Canucks can then take on his $4.850 million.

Adding Lindholm will change a lot for the club’s top six as he gives head coach Rick Tocchet multiple options. Tocchect can ice the Lotto Line, while Lindholm centers the second line. Additionally, Lindholm could play on the wing alongside Pettersson or J.T. Miller when the team needs to shake things up.

Myers Fined

The NHL fined Myers $5,000, which is the maximum allowed under the CBA, for elbowing Columbus Blue Jacket’s forward Sean Kuraly. During the third period of the club’s 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets on Jan. 27, Myers received a five-minute major for the elbow. The Canucks managed to kill the five-minute major, keep the game tied at 4-4, and Pettersson scored the game-winner in overtime.

Boeser Scores 30 Goals

Boeser scored a hat trick in the club’s 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets and, as a result, reached the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career. He added an assist in overtime on Pettersson’s game-winner as well.

Brock Boeser Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 2015 first-round draft pick has had a long and difficult road to the 30-goal mark. He was one goal off in his rookie season, scoring 29 goals in 62 games, before suffering a season-ending injury. The following season, he scored 26 goals in 69 games, coming up short due to injuries again, but this time earlier in the season. In his third season, he scored a career-low 16 goals in 56 games in an up-and-down year.

In the 2020-21 season, Boeser seemed to be back on track, as he scored 23 goals and posted a team-leading 49 points in 56 games. He registered another 23-goal campaign in the 2021-22, but in 71 games. Finally, last season, he scored 18 goals and posted 74 points during a year where he expected to reach the 30-goal mark during training camp.

After five seasons of chasing the 30-goal mark, Boeser finally reached it. He has reached the mark by scoring three hat tricks this season. He is seventh in the NHL in goals. He is the eighth player in franchise history to do so and the first since Ryan Kesler did the same in 2010-11. Additionally, with 33 games left, reaching the 40-goal mark is entirely possible.