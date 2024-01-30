Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Bertuzzi, Rielly, Woll & Samsonov

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News and Rumors, I’ll delve into several topics leading up to the All-Star Break. First, I’ll address the anticipated success of the first line with Tyler Bertuzzi joining Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews. My initial expectation was a dynamic trio lighting up the scoreboard. Why hasn’t it materialized?

Next, I’ll shift to Morgan Rielly’s impressive season, tracing back to last year’s postseason. Rielly has embraced a more offensive role, as evidenced by his increased ice time and scoring. He’s particularly upped his number of assists over last season.

Last, I want to consider how the team’s goalie issues might be solved after the All-Star Break. That might be the biggest need before the postseason. Will Joseph Woll return successfully? Will Ilya Samsonov be able to continue his stellar play? What happens with Martin Jones?

Item One: I Missed the Boat with Tyler Bertuzzi

Entering the All-Star Break, I remain puzzled by the performance of Tyler Bertuzzi. When he was signed, I had high hopes for a dynamic first line of Marner, Matthews, and Bertuzzi. However, their expected chemistry and explosive offence hasn’t materialized.

Others were optimistic as well. Yet, the chasm between preseason optimism and reality is vast. Marner has 53 points in 47 games, which is less than expected. It isn’t off-the-charts poor, but the offensive surge I anticipated with Bertuzzi as a powerhouse linemate has fallen far short of expectations.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Why hasn’t the addition of Bertuzzi been impactful? His underlying numbers are solid, but six goals and 14 assists (for 20 points) in 46 games are less than half the offensive production most anticipated.

Item Two: Morgan Rielly Is Having Another Career Season

In 2018-19, Morgan Rielly had an impressive season with the Maple Leafs. In 82 games, he scored 20 goals and 72 points. While he hasn’t put up 70 points again, he’s been an indispensable defenseman for the team. This season, he’s playing a bit differently. It’s as if his game is evolving, and he’s becoming an even bigger part of the team’s success.

Others have noticed, as well. As a result, he earned a spot as one of the team’s All-Star representatives. Good on him for that achievement.

Comparing Rielly’s play this season to last reveals a shift. It was initially noticeable during last season’s playoffs, and he has seamlessly carried it over into the 2023-24 season. He’s been more engaged in the offensive zone and seems to have grown in his playmaking abilities. He’s also becoming a better defender.

On the scoresheet, Rielly is on a pace to reach 68 points, which is close to his 2018-19 campaign. He also had an impressive 68-point season (with 58 assists) in 2021-22. This season, he’s already passed his goal total from last season and is closing in on his assists.

Morgan Rielly and David Kampf, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Rielly is also able to handle substantial ice time effectively. He’s averaging 24:19 per game, the most of his career. He’s also put up an impressive 56.7 goals-for percentage, which highlights his ability to positively shape his team’s success when he’s on the ice.

Rielly has been a solid contributor to the power play, with 13 points. His offensive contribution from the blue line adds an extra layer to his value.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Joseph Woll’s return to the crease is something I’m eagerly anticipating. He exudes composure, intelligence, and an interesting appreciation for solitude. His solo hiking adventures in the Alps during this past summer gave a glimpse into his intriguing personality. Notably, his talents extend beyond the rink; Woll is also an accomplished piano player. In short, he’s a multifaceted character – in a good way.

As a goalie, he’s shown the potential to become great. Yet, as we continue the season, Samsonov’s situation adds an element of uncertainty. His journey has been a rollercoaster ride. Recent insights from a goalie guru suggest that Samsonov’s reliance on emotion over technique could define his career trajectory unless he significantly improves his technical skills.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Looking ahead toward the end of the season, the goalie situation becomes even more intriguing. Martin Jones has been outstanding. His impact on the team, especially when they needed him most, cannot be understated. Coming in at a minimal salary, Jones performed like the seasoned veteran he is, albeit with occasional hiccups.

It’s a tough call, but if the Maple Leafs decide to place him on waivers, it wouldn’t be surprising if another team snatches him up. Jones brings an interesting dynamic, and I would hate to see him part ways with the team.

There remain several key issues to be resolved after the All-Star Break. But the goalie issue might be the biggest.