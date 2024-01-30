NHL Rumors: Flames, Penguins, Capitals, Devils

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames are getting trade interest in Elias Lindholm. What’s the status of their other pending UFAs? And, are they considering a Jacob Markstrom trade? Are the Pittsburgh Penguins looking at a soft rebuild? The Washington Capitals have a few names that could be attractive adds for other teams. Is Nic Dowd among them? Finally, might the New Jersey Devils be looking at a reunion with Adam Henrique?

Latest on Flames Trade Talk Regarding Lindholm, Hanifin, Tanev, and Markstrom

In a recent update on the NHL Network, Elliotte Friedman shared insights on several Calgary Flames players, shedding light on potential trades. The big names for the Flames that could be moved are Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, and Jacob Markstrom.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter

Lindholm is generating substantial interest, with the Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche emerging as likely destinations. Friedman suggests a trade with the Canucks could pose a challenge since the two teams are in the same division. Other teams linked to Lindholm are the Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights, and Winnipeg Jets.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Friedman also notes that defenseman Noah Hanifin faces a decision on his future during the All-Star break, with discussions on a contract extension with the Flames reportedly resuming. Chris Tanev is in demand, notably by the Ottawa Senators, although he may resist a trade to a non-contending team this season.

Related: Calgary Flames: Revisiting the Jarome Iginla Trade

Finally, goaltender Jacob Markstrom‘s name remains in trade speculation, but he doesn’t like that there’s talk out there. To make sure Markstrom isn’t distracted by the chatter, there is a presumed understanding between him and Flames management that they won’t approach him about a deal unless it’s an incredible offer or he tells the team he’s ready to move on. As of now, no compelling offer or desire for a move has materialized.

The Penguins Could Do a Soft Rebuild

In the same interview, Friedman was asked if the Pittsburgh Penguins might make some big moves to retool their roster for next season. He isn’t sure the team will take on the role of buyers, and this stance could be influencing ongoing contract negotiations with impending unrestricted free-agent winger Jake Guentzel. There is still a chance that Guentzel will be traded.

Latest News & Highlights

Part of why they won’t be big buyers is because the Penguins are hesitant to part with their first and second-round picks along with their top prospects for short-term playoff rental players. Instead, there’s a potential strategy for the Penguins to embark on a “soft rebuild” in the coming years.

Teams Expressing Interest in Capitals’ Nic Dowd

According to a report by Frank Seravalli, teams are expressing interest in Washington Capitals defensive forward Nic Dowd. Seravalli writes, “Dowd is expected to be a hot commodity ahead of the deadline if the Caps decide to sell. With one year remaining on his deal, he is a bargain buy at just $1.3 million, and he impacts the game in a multitude of ways.”

Related: Today in Hockey History: Jan. 30

Dowd isn’t the only player the Capitals might consider moving. In the scenario where the Capitals find themselves out of the playoff race and become sellers, several pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) could attract attention. Players such as Anthony Mantha, Max Pacioretty, Joel Edmundson, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel might draw interest from other teams. With an excess of eight defensemen, the Capitals could explore the market for Nick Jensen and Trevor van Riemsdyk.

The Devils are Kicking Tires on Adam Henrique

Finally, Friedman notes the Devils have at least checked in with Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek on veteran forward Adam Henrique. Friedman explains: