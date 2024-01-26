5 Canucks Trade Targets Heading Into the 2024 Trade Deadline

The Vancouver Canucks are at the top of the league and are having an amazing season. The club has a 32-11-5 record, sitting first in the Pacific Division, Western Conference, and NHL. As a result, the organization will likely add to their roster and strengthen their group for a potential deep playoff run. President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford discussed some of the club’s needs (from ‘LeBrun: How does Canucks’ turnaround impact trade plans, Pettersson talks? Catching up with Jim Rutherford,’ The Athletic, January 12, 2024).

“I think as we speak, if we were able to add another top-six forward, that would give us a better chance,” Rutherford said. “And you know, we’ll watch the defense as we go along here. But you know, for the most part our defense has done a pretty good job.”

Meanwhile, Sporstnet’s Elliotte Friedman said the club has a list of five players and included two players. Those two players were Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel and Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm. Here are all five of the players the Canucks will likely target and what they will need to give up to acquire them.

Jake Guentzel

Guentzel is a player the Canucks have shown interest in for some time. The 29-year-old forward is a pending unrestricted free agent as his five-year contract with an annual average value of $6 million ends. Therefore, he will likely be a rental for the organization. Additionally, he has connections to Rutherford, general manager Patrick Allvin, and head coach Rick Tocchet during their previous tenure with the Penguins’ organization.

Most early reports of any trade interest in Guentzel stated the Penguins will likely wait to see where they are as the trade deadline nears. The club sits seventh in the Metropolitan Division and are seven points out of the second wild-card spot with four games in hand. The Penguins are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games, and if they continue to struggle, Guentzel may be on his way out. He is second on the team with 20 goals and 47 points in 44 games.

The Penguins reportedly want an NHL player, a prospect, and a first-rounder. The Canucks could offer a package of Andrei Kuzmenko, Vasily Podkolzin, and their 2024 first-round pick. Kuzmenko has had a tough season and could use a change of scenery. The former 27-goal scorer is two years younger than Guentzel, and joining the Penguins could help him regain his confidence.

As for the prospect involved, Pittsburgh would prefer a prospect such as Jonathan Lekkerimaki or Tom Willander, but it is unlikely the Canucks trade those two players. Therefore, Podkolzin is an option. He has played well in the American Hockey League this season, scoring 10 goals and posting 20 points. However, he is a player who is continuing to develop into an NHL player and still holds promise to make an impact in the league at some point. Lastly, the first-round pick will likely be within the 20-32 pick range.

Elias Lindholm

Lindholm has emerged as a trade target for the Canucks due to his versatility, as he can plan on the wing and at the centre. He is in the final year of his six-year, $29 million deal.

The Flames are sixth in the Pacific Division and six points out of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. However, a Lindholm trade is likely as he is the top trade target this season. Since the departure of Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, Lindholm’s stats have declined. After a career year with 42 goals and 82 points in 82 games in 2021-22, he scored 22 goals and posted 64 points in 80 games in 2022-23 and currently has eight goals and 31 points in 48 games. Joining the Canucks and playing alongside the likes of Pettersson, Miller, and Boeser could see a boost in those stats.

The Canucks will likely have to offer a young player and a first-round draft pick to acquire the forward. The Flames previously showed interest in Nils Hoglander, but the forward has played well for the Canucks this season, and the club might offer another forward up instead. Podkolzin makes sense in this situation as well. Otherwise, a forward like Kuzmenko or Ilya Mikheyev could be moved along with the first-rounder. However, both players have a 12-team no-trade list.

Jordan Greenway

The Athletic’s Thomas Drance and Rick Dhaliwal previously listed Jordan Greenway as one of the players to keep an eye on. The Buffalo Sabres acquired the forward last season for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 fifth-rounder. He has two years remaining on his three-year deal with an AAV of $3 million (from ‘Canucks deadline targets, and why Andrei Kuzmenko wants to work it out: What we’re hearing,’ The Athletic, January 6, 2024).

“Greenway is a player Vancouver has had their eyes on for a while, dating back to his days with the Minnesota Wild,” Drance and Dhaliwal said. “At 6-foot-6 and over 200 pounds, Greenway would help add some size to a Vancouver forward group that needs more heft for a long playoff run.”

If the Canucks trade for Greenway, it’ll likely include moving draft picks. The Canucks could send over their 2024 third-round pick. However, Greenway has a $3 million cap hit, and the club will have to clear cap space before trading him. Otherwise, they could give up a player like Tyler Myers if they acquire another right-shot defenceman in a separate deal.

Chris Tanev

The organization has shown interest in former Canucks and current Flames blueliner Chris Tanev. Dhaliwal said the organization as a whole has respect for the defender.

“There’s a tremendous amount of respect for Tanev in the Vancouver organization, top to bottom. Everybody loves the guy. You know Quinn Hughes loves him.

“Quinn Hughes has gone to bat for him this year and told management, ‘Tanev is the guy you should target.’ Tanev loves Vancouver. I know for a fact that if he became a free agent July 1, Vancouver would be very, very, very high on his list of potential places to go.”

With Hughes pushing for the return of his former d-partner, it won’t be a surprise to see him return before March 8. The Flames reportedly asked for Hoglander in previous trade talks involving Tanev in November 2023. However, giving up a young NHL player doesn’t make sense, as the Canucks likely won’t trade Hoglander and might not be able to give up Podkolzin in a deal for Tanev. A third-round pick, along with a depth player, will make sense. Mikheyev’s $4.750 million cap hit could offset Tanev’s $4.5 million cap hit.

Dante Fabbro

Dante Fabbro is another blueliner in play for the Canucks. The Coquitlam, B.C. native is a right-shot defenceman in his sixth NHL season with the Nashville Predators. The 2016 first-round draft pick has seen a decline in his time on ice (TOI) over the years with the club, as he has gone from averaging over 19 minutes of TOI in his second, third, and fourth seasons to 17:26 last season and 16:54 this year.

The Canucks can add depth to their blue line with Fabbro. A change of scenery for the 25-year-old is likely needed, and joining his hometown team will do the trick. The Predators need a depth forward in return, and the Canucks have a few options they can offer. The Predators need depth scoring, and the Canucks could offer Mikheyev, who has a lower cap hit. Additionally, the club could receive a draft pick if they offer Mikheyev or Kuzmenko.

Canucks Looking to Upgrade Top-Six and Blue Line

The Canucks will look to upgrade their top-six and blueline before the playoffs for a potential long run. The organization needs a top-six forward, which makes either Guentzel or Lindholm great targets. Additionally, the purpose for adding Greenway is an added physical presence for the postseason. Also, adding either Tanev or Fabbro will provide the d-core with depth in case of injury.