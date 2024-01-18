Canucks’ Trade Pieces to Improve Roster

The Vancouver Canucks are among the top teams in the NHL in the 2023-24 season. The club holds a 29-11-4 record and is first in the Pacific Division and second in the Western Conference and the NHL.

Although the Canucks have been successful this season, the organization might have to go all in. With multiple restricted and unrestricted free agents this offseason, it will be difficult for the club to keep this team together. Therefore, making a deal to either bolster the top six forward group or their top two defence pairs is something to expect. Additionally, general manager Patrik Allvin discussed being aggressive ahead of the March 8 trade deadline.

“I think I owe it to the players. We know that they are capable of playing at this high level. And if they continue to do that, it’s on me to support them and give them opportunities to be successful.”

The Canucks have a few options to trade for. From Jake Guentzal to Chris Tanev, the club can add some additional talent to their team. In return, they have a few trade assets, allowing them to acquire a piece for a deep playoff run.

Roster Player: Kuzmenko & Myers

The Canucks have a few roster players to trade and upgrade their roster. Andrei Kuzmenko is struggling this season, as his goal production has dropped. He recorded 39 goals in 81 games but has struggled this season and has eight goals in 38 games. Head coach Rich Tocchet has also named him a healthy scratch six times this season. Kuzmenko and his agent are willing to work on the situation with the club, and the Canucks would prefer to do that as well. However, teams across the league have called with interest in the forward, but the Canucks won’t trade him if they aren’t gaining any value in return. At 27 years old, Kuzmenko is a valuable asset for teams across the NHL to add, and if placed in the right situation, he will likely produce once again.

The other roster player the Canucks can use as a trade bait is Tyler Myers. The veteran defenceman is a pending unrestricted free agent and is playing the best hockey of his tenure with the organization. The Canucks likely won’t re-sign the defenceman as he wants around $3 to $4 million on his next deal. Through 44 games, he has three goals and 18 points. He is on pace for 28 points and is currently three points away from surpassing his Canucks career high of 21 points. Part of why he has played well is due to Tocchet decreasing his playing time. Myers is averaging 19:09 time on ice and has benefited from it. As a result, the veteran defenceman’s value increased, and he could be a player teams are interested in.

Young Player: Podkolzin

If the Canucks want to add a player like Guentzel then trading a young player like Vasily Podkolzin is a must. Additionally, if the Canucks want to go all in on the 2023-24 season, adding a player as talented as Guentzel is also a must. Therefore, Podkolzin is the top young player the Canucks can trade.

The 2019 first-round pick is starting to improve his all-around game in the American Hockey League (AHL). He has 10 goals and 20 points in 28 games with Abbotsford. He had a hot start to the season, scoring five goals in the first six games before suffering an injury. Since his return, he has struggled to produce consistently but has played well.

Meanwhile, he has had an up-and-down run in the NHL. During his first season, he scored 14 goals and posted 26 points in 79 games but struggled to remain on the main roster in 2022-23. He scored four goals and posted seven points in 39 games while playing 28 games in the AHL, scoring seven goals and posting 18 points.

Podkolzin has the most value among young Canucks forwards. Although there is a case to be made Nils Hoglander carries the most value. However, trading him with the depth scoring he has provided the Canucks this season is a mistake, especially if the organization trades for a rental.

Prospects + Picks: Brzustewicz & First Rounder

The Canucks have multiple promising prospects they can move in a trade. During the 2024 World Junior Championships, 2022 first-round pick Jonathan Lekkerimaki, 2022 second-round pick defenceman Elias Pettersson and 2023 first-round pick Tom Willander helped Sweden reach the final, winning a silver medal. Lekkerimaki won the tournament MVP, and although teams will likely call on him in a trade, the Canucks should hold on to the talented forward. Meanwhile, Pettersson holds promise as a defensive defenceman, but as a left-shot defender, he is tradeable.

Willander is a right-shot defenceman, which is a hard position to fill. Therefore, the Canucks will likely keep him around. However, the club does have another right-shot defenceman who has increased his value this past season in the Ontario Hockey League. Hunter Brzustewicz is tied for the most points in the OHL with 67 in 42 games. The Canucks drafted him in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft with the 75th overall pick. As a result of his impressive season, he has increased his value and is a trade asset.

The Canucks also have their first-round pick, which could prove to be a valuable trade asset. The pick will likely be a late first-rounder in the 2024 Draft. If the Canucks are hoping to make a deep run and want to add a major piece to the club, then trading their first-round pick is an option.

Canucks Have The Piece to Improve Roster

The Canucks could upgrade their roster heading into the trade deadline in March. The club has NHL players in Kuzmenko and Myers, who could make an immediate impact on the team they join. Meanwhile, the club could trade a young player in Podkolzin, who has played well in the AHL. Also, they have the option to trade their first-round pick or a top prospect in Bruzustewicz. If the Canucks want to reward their current group and give them the best chance at making a deep playoff run, then a trade to improve their roster is necessary.