Canucks’ Burning Questions: Hughes, Pettersson, Trades & More

The Vancouver Canucks have been one of the most surprising teams in the NHL this season and currently sit tied with the Winnipeg Jets for first in the NHL with 62 points (29-11-4). They also boast the league’s best goal differential at a gaudy plus-54 and are both lethal offensively (168 goals for – second) and stout defensively (112 goals against – tied for fourth). What many thought was a hot streak that couldn’t be sustained has become the norm and now fans and analysts alike are calling this team not only playoff contenders but Stanley Cup contenders as well.

But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. There are still 38 games left in the regular season and the playoffs are always a different animal – just ask the 2022-23 Boston Bruins who dominated the league only to be eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the first round. With that said, let’s get to a few burning questions for the rest of the season.

1. Will Quinn Hughes Win His First Norris Trophy?

He’s only 24 years old, and Quinn Hughes has already become the best defenceman the Canucks have ever had. He’s broken multiple franchise records in his short career and is only 117 points away from passing Alex Edler on the all-time list for points by a defenceman. In fact, he’s already passed him in one category – multi-point games. Not even in his athletic prime yet, he’s recorded at least two points 69 times and 24 of those have been three-point games. Edler had 68 in 925 games and Hughes managed to usurp him in only 321 when he had three points against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 6.

If not for Cale Makar’s equal brilliance this season, Hughes would be running away with the 2024 Norris Trophy. As it is, they are tied atop the leaderboard with 52 points apiece with Hughes’ 11 goals behind Rasmus Dahlin’s league-leading 12. Both Hughes and Makar are on pace to hit the century mark a season after Erik Karlsson did it for the first time since the late 80s. Hughes also leads the plus/minus race with a gaudy plus-33 (tied with his defence partner Filip Hronek) and continues to boast a high Corsi for percentage at even strength with a career-high 55.

Quinn Hughes vs. Cale Makar 2023-24 Norris Trophy

The one-man transition machine seemingly cannot be stopped, and he should be a favourite to win the Norris Trophy this season. The first of many I would imagine, considering he just keeps getting better every time he steps onto the ice.

2. Will Elias Pettersson & JT Miller Both Hit 100 Points?

The Canucks have never had two players hit the century mark in one season. The closest they got was Markus Naslund and Todd Bertuzzi in 2002-03 when Naslund had 104 and Bertuzzi had 97. Henrik and Daniel Sedin also got close in 2010-11 when Daniel won the Art Ross with 104 points and Henrik had 94 just behind him.

This season, the Canucks have a real chance of that happening as both Elias Pettersson and JT Miller are on pace for 100 points or more. With 60 points in 44 games, Miller is on pace for 112 points while Pettersson is not far behind with 58 points in 44 games which would put him on pace for 108. If he did so, he would also become the first Swede ever to post back-to-back 100-point seasons in NHL history. In fact, he would only be the third overall to hit triple digits in the point column in more than one season. Right now, Peter Forsberg (116, 1995-96; 106, 2002-03) and Kent Nilsson (131, 1980-81; 104, 1982-83) are in that exclusive club among Swedish players.

With how consistent the duo has been this season, and the insane chemistry they have together on the Lotto Line, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them both hit that mark at the end of the season.

3. What Will Patrik Allvin Do at the Trade Deadline?

The Canucks have not been in a position to buy at the trade deadline for a very long time. But this year, general manager (GM) Patrik Allvin has not ruled out the possibility saying, “Well, I think I owe it to the players. The players dictate how good we are and how they’re buying into the way we want to play. We know that they are capable of playing at this high level. And if they continue to do that, then it’s on me to make sure I support them and give them opportunities to be successful.”

Patrik Allvin, general manager of the Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Rumours have swirled around the team involving names like Chris Tanev and Jake Guentzel from the Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins respectively, but the asking price for the latter has been astronomical. The Penguins are reportedly asking for a roster player, a top prospect and a first-round pick. This means GM Kyle Dubas will likely want one of Jonathan Lekkerimaki or Tom Willander, which in my mind should be a non-starter. Even though the Canucks are considered a contending team this season, the prospect pool isn’t strong enough or deep enough to justify trading away a future top-line winger or top-four defenceman for what could turn out to be a rental.

We will see what Allvin and company do at the deadline, but if they walk away from it minus a blue-chip prospect, they will come to regret it down the line.

4. Can Andrei Kuzmenko Turn His Season Around?

Andrei Kuzmenko has unfortunately fallen victim to the dreaded sophomore slump and is on pace to finish well behind the 39 goals and 74 points he put up last season. With only eight goals and 19 points over halfway through the season, he is in danger of failing to hit even the 15-goal mark. Luckily, Brock Boeser and the third line (or is it the second line now?) have picked up the slack, and the Canucks are still an offensive powerhouse without his production.

Andrei Kuzmenko, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Still, the Canucks would be better off if Kuzmenko finds his game again. As evidenced by his rookie season, he knows how to find the back of the net and contribute to the offence. He just needs to work harder on the little things in both the offensive and defensive zones – from the forecheck to the backcheck – and he will get more opportunities to up his goal total. He should take lessons from the uber-effective bottom-six (especially the Life Line of Conor Garland, Teddy Blueger and Dakota Joshua) on how to generate offence from good defence. If he does that, he will quickly get into head coach Rick Tocchet’s good books and the goals and points will come eventually.

The good thing is, that Kuzmenko is not sulking around and demanding a trade out of town. He is committed to making it work with this group, and the coaching staff and front office are as well.

“If you look at it, he’s a second-year pro in the National Hockey League. Although he is older (27), we know the second year is tough. We’ve become a better team and we want to play a more structured game. I would say I’m very pleased with his last few games. I think Kuzie understands what he needs to do in order to stay in the lineup.”

5. Will Brock Boeser Hit 50 Goals This Season?

One player that is not in any sort of slump is Boeser. He has lived up to his “Brockstar” moniker this season and already has 27 goals – three away from a new career high. He is on track for 50 goals and has looked every bit of the star he was projected to be in his rookie season back in 2017-18. Set to join his linemates Pettersson and Miller at the 2024 All-Star Game in Toronto, he has returned to being a core player for the Canucks, not a trade piece at the deadline.

Brock Boeser Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Boeser’s skating and shot appear to have gotten a boost in 2023-24 as he looks more dangerous than ever. His resurgence is probably the biggest story in the NHL this season, and he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. Unfortunately, with Auston Matthews (34 goals) and Sam Reinhart (32 goals) flirting with the 60-goal pace, he likely won’t be walking away with the Rocket Richard unless they slow down and he speeds up. Regardless, his season so far is something to marvel at.

Canucks Still Have Work To Do Before the Playoffs

As of this writing, the Canucks are well on their way to bringing playoff hockey back to Rogers Arena. But the work is far from over. With 38 games left to go, starting with the Arizona Coyotes at home on Jan. 18, they will have to run through a few tough teams before a playoff berth is clinched. While they currently hold a 99.92 percent chance of making it and a 16.6 percent chance of winning the Stanley Cup, they can’t rest on their laurels. With eight games against three of the leaders in the Western Conference (Jets – three games, Vegas Golden Knights – three games, and Colorado Avalanche – two games) they will have to be at their best to prove to everyone that they are for real and will be a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs.