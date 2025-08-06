Canadiens 2025-26 Player Previews: Alexandre Carrier 

The offseason leading into the 2025-26 season continues, and with the major events such as the NHL Entry Draft and free agent frenzy completed, the dog days of summer wear on as NHL management groups take a bit of a breather before the training camps begin. In this series, I will try to investigate every Montreal Canadiens roster player, recap their last season and look ahead to this upcoming season. I will look at their place in the organization, their role and their possible impact.

In the next step of the series, I will move on to looking at the Canadiens’ blue line corps, continuing with Alexandre Carrier.

2024-25 Season Recap

Carrier was traded from the Nashville Predators to the Canadiens in a one-for-one deal for Justin Barron. It’s a deal that made sense for both sides, but for Montreal, it was the desperate need for a stable, reliable, consistent defender to play on the right side that they were looking to fill. At first, there were some doubts, but not with general manager (GM) Kent Hughes, who knew Carrier very well, having worked alongside his agent, Philippe Lecavalier, at Quartexx Management before Hughes moved on to the Canadiens.

Carrier had a strong 2024-25 season, scoring one goal and seven points in 28 games with the Predators. Once with Montreal, he scored two goals and 18 points in 51 games. Combined, he had three goals, 25 points and played in a second pairing role as well as significant penalty killing (PK) time. He solidified the top four as soon as he arrived in Montreal, bringing that stability and a much-needed veteran presence to the backend.

Carrier played mostly with Mike Matheson, averaged 20:50 of ice time, and gave head coach Martin St. Louis the ability to balance out his defensive pairs more effectively, allowing the entire blue line to fit into the roles for which they are better suited. It was no coincidence that the Canadiens began to turn their season around after his arrival, on their way to an unexpected playoff appearance. That stability on the backend allowed everyone on the blue line to focus on their own roles and not play catch-up when being forced to adjust after each role change.

2025-26 Season Expectations

Carrier will continue to play an essential role for the Canadiens in the 2025-26 season. He is in the second season of his three-year contract that pays him $3.75 million, which essentially replaces the cap space that David Savard filled on the roster, and with him now retired, Carrier’s veteran presence will become even more invaluable. While the Quebec City native is undersized (5-foot-11 and 174 pounds), he plays without fear. He is mobile, has excellent defensive positioning and anticipation and his offensive skills are applied with aplomb in the transition game, something that the Canadiens’ offence is built upon.

Carrier’s mobility and skills as an all-around defenceman will remain in heavy use, especially on the PK. With Savard now retired, there will be a spot open on the team’s top PK unit. Between the Canadiens and Predators last season, he had 169 blocked shots in 79 games, so he has the necessary skill set. He doesn’t play the same physical brand Savard did; instead, he uses his mobility and body positioning to defend, so while attacking forwards will face less physical punishment, they will still have a difficult time generating openings to get quality shots. Because of his familiarity with Matheson, he would be a logical pairing on the top unit with him, as together they are able to collect pucks and clear the zone quickly while adding the veteran stability and calming effect needed to excel in this role.

At five-on-five, however, this season may see Carrier better suited to playing on a pairing with Kaiden Guhle. Their advanced statistics in their over 290 minutes playing together saw them with a solid Corsi for percentage (50.97%) and expected goals for percentage (53.37%). Both are highly mobile and capable with the transition game, and Carrier could free Guhle up to focus more on the offensive side of his game, and in his own zone, allow him to play a more physical style, knowing that Carrier is there in support. Carrier can also fill in on the third pair if required, especially in a mentorship role. His short time paired with both Jayden Struble and Lane Hutson showed similarly strong advanced statistics.

The 2025-26 season is a transitional one for the Canadiens in their rebuild, as they take the next step from accumulating assets to relying on their young core to take the next step to becoming a true playoff contender. Carrier’s role will not be to put up more points. It will be his role as the stabilizing veteran that will continue to be essential and will mean he will have a much larger impact on the win column than his point totals would ever provide.