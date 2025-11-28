Canadiens Add Depth, Not Elite Talent with Blais & Texier

The Montreal Canadiens just earned themselves a do-over with forward Sammy Blais, who they had lost to waivers in the lead-up to the regular season. The jury should be out as to whether or not he’ll make a difference in the end, though.

Canadiens Sign Texier

Reclaiming the offseason free-agent signee off waivers, per a report from Chris Johnston, the Habs made Blais their second acquisition of the week (promptly sending him down to the American Hockey League, which they can do as the only team to have put in a claim). However, the fact they claimed him in the first place on the surface speaks more to the urgency they’re currently experiencing rather than any desire to get him specifically back in the organization. Case in point, they had earlier signed fellow-froward Alexandre Texier, as they navigate through their current injury situation, which has seen them lose forwards Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook and Patrik Laine (and defenseman Kaiden Guhle) for extended periods of time.

The #habs have (re)claimed Sammy Blais off waivers from Toronto — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 27, 2025

Canadiens fans should immediately notice that the two have something in common, and it’s not their Francophone last names. True, the local media will probably make them out to be heroes (even if Texier hails from France… Blais from Montmagny, Quebec). However, based on their respective track records up to now in the NHL, they’re more so depth pieces than anything else.

Between Blais and Texier, they’ve played just over 500 career games, dating back to 2018, when the former debuted, the latter a season later. In total, they’ve scored 165 points, Texier holding the edge with 40 goals and 91 career points. For some perspective, captain Nick Suzuki is approaching 500 career (consecutive) games himself. He’s scored 400.

Sure, that’s not a fair comparison. Suzuki is legitimate No. 1 centre. However, it’s apples to oranges by design. While each of Blais and Texier have enjoyed stretches in their careers during which they’ve produced at respectable or even relatively impressive paces (20 points in 31 games with the St. Louis Blues in 2022-23 for Blais and 20 points in 36 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2021-22 for Texier), you’re not getting top-six talent, here. That much should be made clear.

Keep Modest Expectations of Blais and Texier

More realistically, the Canadiens are getting players who can help them stay afloat in the standings, when, prior to their recent 1-4-3 stretch, they had been the top team in the Eastern Conference. In Blais’ case specifically, they’re getting a player who can help the Laval Rocket stay near the top of the AHL standings, as call-ups like Florian Xhekaj and Jared Davidson try to earn their keep in the NHL.

It may be disrespectful to suggest, but it is nevertheless accurate to say both Blais and Texier are expendable. Granted, in Texier’s case, reports suggest he wanted out of the St. Louis Blues, who reportedly terminated his contract at his request so that he may get a better shake elsewhere. So, he probably wouldn’t have signed with the Canadiens had he not gotten some sort of assurances that he’ll get more ice time than he had been with the Blues (an average of 10:15 in this season, ranking last on the team; His counterpart on the Habs would be Davidson with 8:17, for the record). However, look at their contracts.

Ex-Toronto Maple Leafs forward Sammy Blais – (Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images)

They’re both on one-year deals, Texier admittedly set to maintain his restricted-free-agent status upon its expiry. Blais will meanwhile be unrestricted come July 1. The Canadiens are far from making commitments here, and justifiably so, because it’s unlikely either will move the needle significantly, at least in the NHL. Blais, to his credit, has a history of AHL success. They still cut him out of training camp, leading to the Leafs claiming him, despite having had a 23rd roster spot open for him, opting to instead carry 22 players.

Canadiens Make the Right Move(s) to Add to Their Depth

Now, to be fair, that’s arguably more a testament to how the Canadiens prefer to go about things than an indictment of what Blais brings to the table. However, it still speaks to his projected ultimate fate with the organization. And, for that reason, waiving him was the right move then. Reclaiming him now was the right one now, though.

Blais wasn't going to play with Habs … would have been the 14th forward if they kept him. St. Louis prefers to carry only one extra forward and it also helps with salary cap. Habs have Xhekaj and Beck if they need to call up another forward. — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 6, 2025

Both things can be true, because the situation has changed so dramatically. Let’s put it this way: The Canadiens didn’t reclaim Blais because they were wowed by his three points in eight games with the Maple Leafs (or sign Texier because they were wowed by his one assist in coincidentally the same amount). Neither of those third parties cut ties with them because they were wowed either. The realistic best-case scenario with both in the fold is more so that the situation will by and large stay the same from here on out (instead of the Canadiens slipping down the standings to a greater extent).

Keep in mind, if an actual trade wasn’t there to be made, these were still good moves by general manager Kent Hughes. Standing pat just wasn’t an option. If the Canadiens do end up treading water in the standings until the injured players start to return, these will become great moves instead. And if by some miracle they climb back up? Hughes should hand his inevitable Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award directly to Texier (assuming Blais stays down). All credit should go to him for his ability to find an extra, previously unknown gear to his game, as no one will have been able to predict such a thing.