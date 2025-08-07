Canadiens’ Defence Could Be Elite for the Next Decade

The Montreal Canadiens have spent the last few years methodically rebuilding their roster, and while names like Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Ivan Demidov have grabbed the headlines, it’s on the blue line where Montreal may be building something truly special. After an impressive summer highlighted by the acquisition of Noah Dobson, the Canadiens’ defensive core might already be one of the strongest in the league, not just for today, but for many seasons to come.

This isn’t just about having talent. It’s about a rare combination of youth, experience, and depth, and it’s all coming together at the right time.

Add Noah Dobson

The Canadiens made waves this offseason by acquiring right-handed defenceman Dobson from the New York Islanders. The 25-year-old is coming off a tough season where he posted only 39 points when he recorded 70 the season prior to that. Dobson brings elite puck-moving ability, power-play experience, and the rare ability to play heavy minutes in all situations.

In Dobson, the Canadiens finally have a legitimate top-pairing right-handed defenceman, a piece that had long been missing. He instantly elevates the entire group and gives Martin St. Louis a legitimate first-pairing option who is still entering his prime.

Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But more importantly, Dobson’s arrival shifts everyone else into more suitable roles. No longer do the Canadiens need to overextend young players or ask too much from veterans. This move not only upgrades the top of the lineup, but it also solidifies the entire structure.

The Young Core

While Dobson brings star power, the real strength of the Canadiens’ defence lies in its emerging young core.

23-year-old Kaiden Guhle already plays like a seasoned veteran. Known for his poise, skating, and defensive awareness, he’s quickly earned the trust of the coaching staff. Whether it’s killing penalties, shutting down top lines, or taking tough minutes, Guhle does it all. His development trajectory screams top-four stalwart for years to come.

Arguably one of the most exciting defencemen in all of hockey, Lane Hutson took the NHL by storm last season and finished with the Calder Trophy, as the league’s top rookie. The 21-year-old is dynamic, creative, and highly intelligent. While undersized, he’s the kind of game-breaker you want to have on your team.

Montreal also features a healthy dose of grit and physicality on the back end. Arber Xhekaj, the fan-favourite enforcer, has proven he can play regular minutes while keeping opponents away. Jayden Struble brings similar toughness, but with more mobility and raw upside. These are the types of players who round out a defence and thrive in a playoff environment.

Let’s not forget the steady veterans. Mike Matheson and Alexandre Carrier bring some veteran leadership to this young blue line. Matheson’s skating and puck-moving remain solid, and he’s the perfect bridge between the Canadiens’ present and future. With one year left on his deal, he’ll be invaluable both on and off the ice.

The Pipeline

What truly separates Montreal from many other teams is that the depth doesn’t end with the NHL roster. The fifth-overall pick in 2023, David Reinbacher looked confident during his few games with the Laval Rocket despite the injuries. At 6-foot-3, he brings the size, mobility, and intelligence that teams covet in a shutdown defender. Reinbacher is expected to push hard for an NHL spot this season, but should normally play in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Having an elite prospect on defence with all these young guys already on the roster just shows how deep the Habs are on the backend. They have the possibility to have a very dominant group, not only for the next few years, but for a long time.

Young Group

The Canadiens’ defence core is also built along the perfect age curve. Dobson, Guhle, Hutson, Xhekaj and Struble are all under 25. Reinbacher is only 20. That means most of this group is either already NHL-ready or will be hitting their prime just as the Canadiens transition into true contention mode.

Even better, many of them are on entry-level or team-friendly deals. This gives general manager Kent Hughes a rare opportunity: an elite young defence without a massive cap hit. It’s the kind of flexibility that lets teams add elsewhere or lock in long-term extensions without blowing up the salary structure.

Built for Today and Tomorrow

The Canadiens may not be a playoff lock just yet; the Eastern Conference remains a brutal battlefield. But few teams can look at their defensive depth chart and feel as confident as Montreal. With a blend of star power, depth, versatility, and youth, this blue line group is built for sustainability.

Imagine a future defence of:

Guhle Dobson Hutson Reinbacher Xhekaj Struble

That’s a legitimate top-six, and it doesn’t even factor in future additions or internal improvements.

A few years ago, the Canadiens were struggling to find stability on the blue line. Today, they may quietly boast one of the most promising defensive groups in the entire NHL, one that’s already effective and still has room to grow.