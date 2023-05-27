Top Holes Canadiens Must Address in 2023 Offseason

There’s no doubt the Montreal Canadiens were incredibly injured this past 2022-23 season. Even so, even with a healthy lineup, Habs fans shouldn’t necessarily expect a complete team to take the ice to start 2023-24, unless of course general manager Kent Hughes makes a few big moves this upcoming offseason.

Oh, they should be more competitive, but the Canadiens are still realistically a few key players (or years of development) away from a playoff spot at the very least. With that parenthetical qualifier in mind, Hughes doesn’t necessarily need to make a move now (or within the next few months).

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes – (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

In reality, Hughes can afford to stay patient, as long as expectations are kept low. However, if the right opportunity presents itself, these are the holes he should be looking to fill, via trade for one example, ranked in increasing order of size:

3. No. 1 Goaltender

To his credit, goalie Samuel Montembeault continues to steal headlines, even after the season is over. His break-out 2022-23 season has extended to the International Ice Hockey Federation’s World Championship, where the stats say he’s the third-best goalie.

Montreal Canadiens goalie Samuel Montembeault – (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, stats in international competitions don’t mean everything, seeing as Pittsburgh Penguins backup Casey DeSmith is the second and the undrafted Stanislav Skorvanek is No. 1 (at least in terms of save percentage; SV%). Unfortunately, neither do isolated advanced stats in singular seasons, with Montembeault still impressively having turned in a great goals-saved-above-expected performance this past regular season.

All that to say, Montembeault still has a lot to prove, despite having arguably usurped the starting role from Jake Allen. His 3.42 goals-against average and .901 SV% (16-19-3 overall) are objectively bad, but he’s at least earned a shot behind a better team to see what he can do there. Furthermore, even if neither Montembeault nor prospect Cayden Primeau end up being the guy, Hughes shouldn’t necessarily be in a rush to acquire a No. 1 goalie.

Season to season, goalies can be statistically volatile. So, it could theoretically be smarter to wait and see, both with regard to whether Montembeault pans out and which goalies may be available via free agency once the Canadiens are closer to actual contention (maybe even by as soon as 2025). So, even though a No. 1 goalie is probably the team’s biggest need, because so much rides on that one position, it only takes the No. 3 spot on this list in the context of needs to address this coming offseason.

2. No. 1 Defenseman (Right-Handed)

The Jeff Petry trade for Mike Matheson worked out better than expected. However, the one downside is it shifted depth to the left, where the Canadiens are now rich in talent, from the right, where not so much.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson – (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It may not be the case anymore, but Petry had effectively been a No. 1 defenseman for the Habs over his last few seasons. While they got much younger and even more productive with Matheson, it’s hard to see him as a total replacement. It is possible Matheson has an even higher gear to hit after just reaching a new career high in points (34, in just 48 games played no less). And, if not him, Kaiden Guhle might yet develop into the No. 1 they need.

However, the right still needs some love, as David Savard, their projected top-pairing defenseman there, whose contract runs out in 2025, is more of a bottom-four one in a vacuum. His defensive style does complement Matheson’s, but in a perfect world the Habs would probably love someone with more offense. There are also question marks surrounding Justin Barron. So, if Hughes has the chance to add to the right, he should take it.

1. Top-Line Right-Winger

Forward Kirby Dach could theoretically be the team’s top-line right winger already, based on how well he complemented Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield last season. However, the Canadiens arguably need him more at center, which is the position they acquired him to play in the first place at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach – (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

It’s arguably why the Canadiens felt comfortable picking winger Juraj Slafkovsky first overall (instead of Shane Wright or Logan Cooley). However, even if the idea had been to eventually play Slafkovsky on that aforementioned top line, Caufield has largely found his greatest success at his same position, left wing, leaving Josh Anderson as probably the likeliest beneficiary there. However, the underlying stats suggest the three don’t work.

Into the medium term, Anderson is an okay solution, but he clearly is less than ideal. His overall production and offensive creativity leave a lot to be desired for someone in that position, begging the question: If not him, who?

It doesn’t necessarily have to be Russian phenom Matvei Michkov, if he’s available when the Canadiens draft fifth overall. Acquiring him this offseason is a possibility, but he’s admittedly under contract in the Kontinental Hockey League until 2026, which may not properly coincide with Hughes’ timeline for the team, in which case he’ll have to look elsewhere.

The team’s right-wing depth is sorely lacking, to the point Hughes can stand to acquire anyone of significance. Slafkovsky may pan out on the right, but the priority right should be simply getting him to pan out, period. There is realistic hope prospect Joshua Roy develops into a difference-making talent, but, even if he does, he alone won’t be the answer.

One thing should be clear though: It shouldn’t be Dach, unless the Canadiens want to go on another extended search for center depth. That’s been going on for literally decades. They need to properly prioritize… and right wing takes the top spot (right now).