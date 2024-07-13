Canadiens Mailbag: Laine, McGroarty, Hutson & More

The Montreal Canadiens just finished another season in which they missed the playoffs. Although there was much individual improvement, they finished in the same spot they did in 2022-23, drafting fifth overall. This draft position was the best thing that happened to the Habs because they got to select offensive stud Ivan Demidov.

There are many questions to start this offseason, and we here at The Hockey Writers are ready to give you our answers to them. So sit back and enjoy; hopefully, you will get the desired answers.

With So Many Habs Fans Obsessing Over Rutger McGroaty, Do You Think Montreal Has Any Interest in Him? What Do You Think a Trade for Him Would Look Like?

Rick Seligman – X (formerly Twitter)

This has been a burning question since before the draft, and if I were writing this article last week, I’d say they have a lot of interest. Rutger McGroaty would be an excellent fit for this current Canadiens team and probably fit well in their top six. There has been a rumour that Montreal made an offer involving Filip Mesar, Justin Barron and a future first-round pick. This rumour is from a Slovak report and through a third-party, so take this with a massive grain of salt. If their interest is an easy yes, any team in the Habs position should be interested in a young potential top-six forward. How much interest is the real question? Now that the Canadiens drafted Demidov, the interest probably isn’t as high as before.

Rutger McGroarty, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

To answer the second part of your question, what would a trade look like? The Mesar deal looks good to me, at least for Montreal. They are giving up two drafted first-round picks and another future first-rounder for a 13th-overall pick, who looks like he could be an NHL stud. Winnipeg probably wants more for him because they know his potential, but they are backed into a little corner, and if they don’t trade his rights for something soon, he can finish school and walk away a free agent. Other teams will also try to trade for him, so the Habs might still have to pay more if they want him. In conclusion, I think the Mesar offer is fair, and I wouldn’t go further than that.

What Are the Expectations for Lane Hutson?

Jim Sneddon – X (formerly Twitter)

Lane Hutson is one of the big prospect hopefuls that the Canadiens have in their system. After what can only be described as a record-breaking National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) career, Hutson is ready to play for the NHL. The expectations put on by the fans are very high after two NHL games, in which he registered two assists, playing for over 20 minutes in each game. Ultimately, Hutson didn’t look out of place at all. The thing you have to look at, however, is it’s only two games and not the grind of an entire NHL season, which will show more of Hutson’s flaws and abilities.

The expectations are very high from the fans to the point that they want to trade away Mike Matheson before Hutson even gets an actual start on the Montreal blueline. To me, this is too high. I’m not against trading Matheson, but I would rather wait to see if Hutson is ready to fill that hole. I believe management feels the same way, and unless they get a can’t miss offer that comes in for Matheson, he won’t be moving – at least to start the season. I think Hutson will start with second-line minutes, and head coach Martin St. Louis will do the same with him as Juraj Slafkovsky, which will have him work on the weak parts of his game. Once his confidence and game improve, you will see an increase in minutes. If they want, the team can safely trade Matheson by the deadline.

What Other Pieces Do You Think the Team Needs to Add to Supplement the Internal Long-Term Pieces?

Tommy Bennett – X (formerly Twitter)

The Canadiens signed Slafkovsky for eight years at $7.6 million per season. They also have their entire first line signed long-term, all three for under $8 million each. Slafkovsky said it was never about the money; he loves what the team is building here and wants to see where it ends. Montreal now has a lot of critical pieces in place, and with its deep prospect pool, they have the assets to add significant pieces to it in the next couple of seasons.

The pieces they need to round out the roster would be a well-established top-six forward that can help the second line score more and take pressure off the top line. They could also use an upgrade in goaltending, but that could come in the form of Jacob Fowler, a prospect in their system in the NCAA. I wouldn’t expect much this offseason, but next season, you will see general manager (GM) Kent Hughes start putting the pieces together for a consistent playoff team. The best they can do is try to sign one of the star-studded unrestricted free agents in the 2025 group and then surround the young guys with steady bottom-six veterans.

Do You Think Laine Is a Fit for the Habs?

Stephen Bartlett – X (formerly Twitter)

The simple answer is yes. The more complicated answer is whether he will be healthy enough to make a difference. Patrick Laine is a pure goal scorer and has done relatively well with the Columbus Blue Jackets when he’s healthy. We know he has had recent injury issues, and he did go into the NHL/NHLPA Player Assitance Program. His contract is for two more seasons at a cap hit of $8.7 million. Montreal has the room to bring him on the team, and he would be there in the short term, which is precisely what Hughes is looking for this season. What a trade would look like is unknown; his value isn’t overly high right now, but don’t be shocked if they try to move a player like Josh Anderson for him.

Is It Too Early to Assign a Letter Grade to What Habs Management Has Done So Far This Offseason? Or, if Not, How Would You Grade Them?

Ed Helinski – X (Formerly Twitter)

This is an excellent question because the Canadiens management hasn’t done anything this off-season. Their only free agent signing so far is Alex Barre-Boulet, and this is more about a veteran presence with the Laval Rocket. They have not made any trades, which most have thought they would have made by now. Montreal has been linked to Laine, McGoarty, Martin Necas, and Trevor Zegras for what seems like forever, but no moves have been made yet. It takes two to tango, so to speak – the other teams seem to be asking a lot in return, and Hughes won’t make a deal unless it works for the Habs.

The best offseason move was the signing of Slafkovsky. Hughes didn’t go with a bridge deal and now has three of his star players signed long-term, so because of this signing, I’ll give them a B grade for the offseason. They never planned to do much with free agency, so I can’t fault them for that. They did try to get Jonathan Marchessault, but he decided to sign elsewhere. As for the trade front, I think they are trying, but they are just not getting deals they feel suit the team long-term.

Which Vet, Who Most Fans Have Written Off, Could Have a Great Season?

Hawkeye – X (Formerly Known as Twitter)

I think the Canadiens vet who has been written off and can have a great season is Josh Anderson. He had a terrible season last year and could never consistently get anything going. With a new start and some better chemistry with his linemates, he could have a turnaround season and possibly get back to scoring 20 goals again. I’m not sure what happened with Anderson last year. It seems like a mix of many things, but hopefully, it’s behind him, and he can reboot and start again.

I hope this answers your questions. Feel free to comment on my answers based on your thoughts. As always, I welcome hearing from all Habs fans. Once the season gets closer, we will open the mailbag again.