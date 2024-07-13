Devils Are Addressing Everything That Went Wrong in 2023-24

Before the 2023-24 season began, the New Jersey Devils were the team to watch in the Metropolitan Division, following a gritty Stanley Cup Playoff run the year before. Armed with both Jack and Luke Hughes, and led by 2022-23 Selke finalist Nico Hischier, fans awaited what they believed would be the best year of Devils hockey yet. However, following an undefeated preseason, the team went on to have one of the most disappointing seasons to date. Let’s take a look at everything that went wrong for the Devils last season, as well as what the organization has done to correct these issues.

Goaltending

Arguably the biggest problem throughout the 2023-24 season was goaltending. The Devils were constantly plagued by injuries and inconsistent performances from various goalies. Akira Schmid saw a decrease in save percentage (SV%), falling from .922 to .895 since 2022. As the season progressed, there was also a revolving door of goalies being called up and sent down to the Utica Comets. These moves often included Schmid, Nico Daws, and Isaac Poulter. Daws had a few outstanding performances, including the Stadium Series victory against the Philadelphia Flyers. However, the 23-year-old goalie returned to the American Hockey League (AHL) after the season ended, and finished with a .894 SV%.

Earlier this year, the Devils acquired Jake Allen and Kaapo Kähkönen, in an attempted goaltending makeover. In exchange for Allen, they gave the Montreal Canadiens a conditional third-round pick, with Allen’s former team retaining half of his $3.85 million cap. The Devils traded Vitek Vanecek and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick to the San Jose Sharks for Kähkönen, who had a 6-20 record before joining the Devils. Nonetheless, general manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald was still holding out for a number one goalie. After months of rumors and speculation, they acquired Jacob Markstrom, giving the Calgary Flames a first-round pick in the 2025 Draft along with Kevin Bahl. Could the veteran goaltender be the missing piece that saves the Devils’ goalie tandem? With a career .909 SV% and 15 NHL seasons under his belt, it’s clear that the Devils have found their new starting goalie.

Coaching

As the season progressed, it became clear Lindy Ruff was no longer the right fit for the role of head coach. Fitzgerald waited months for the underperforming team to sort themselves out, especially since Ruff led the team to a franchise-high 52 wins and 112 points the year before. The final nail in Ruff’s coffin came when the Devils lost 5-1 to the LA Kings. After pulling Daws with six minutes left in the third period, the coaching staff failed to send out the extra skater. This fatal mistake caused Ruff to be relieved of his coaching duties two days later, as a wildcard spot continued to slip from the Devils’ grasp.

Tom Fitzgerald, GM of the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With only 21 games left in the regular season, Travis Green took over as interim head coach. After the Devils finished 7th in the Metropolitan Division with a 38-39 record, it was apparent that the team required new leadership. Once again, Fitzgerald stepped up to bat, and Sheldon Keefe was hired as the new Devils head coach on May 9. Keefe led the Toronto Maple Leafs to the playoffs for five consecutive seasons, and Fitzgerald believes he can help unlock the full potential of the Devils’ dynamic roster. With the right coaching, it is highly possible that the Devils can become serious Stanley Cup contenders.

Giving Up the First Goal

Devils fans dreaded the moment when the opponent scored first, and every “1-0, them” tweet left fans battered and bruised. No matter which goalie started or what line combinations were sent out, the Devils struggled to play a full 60 minutes. In 82 games, they gave up the first goal 57 times. The Devils constantly needed to recover from a deficit, which definitely put a damper on team morale. Paired with poor goaltending, inadequate defense, and an ineffective power play, the team was unable to qualify for playoffs.

The Devils’ GM addressed all of this and more during the first week of free agency, where Fitzgerald acquired Stefan Noesen, Tomáš Tatar, and Paul Cotter. Noesen was welcomed back with a three-year deal worth $8.25 million. His skill, versatility, and dynamic plays will bring something special to the Devils’ bottom six forwards. The team also brought back fan favorite Tatar, and the veteran offensive left wing was thrilled to come home. In fact, the line containing Tatar, Hischier, and Dawson Mercer proved to be a deadly combination throughout the 2022-23 season. Finally, Cotter has a flexible style of play that can be applied in many different ways, including puck possession and physicality. In exchange for Cotter, the Devils sent Schmid, Alexander Holtz, and a 2025 third-round draft pick to the Vegas Golden Knights. Cotter is capable of success in any forward position, and his tenacity and skating capability will be an asset to the Devils. Overall, it appears that the Devils are increasing their depth level and experience by adding players who will diversify line combinations.

Physicality

The Devils were constantly pushed around last season, lacking muscle and force when it was needed most. Even though there were a few fights here and there (most notably the Devils-Rangers brawl at Madison Square Garden) they needed to step up their physicality. Taking the offseason to bulk up their roster, Fitzgerald rose to the occasion once again, securing players who would stand their ground on the blue line.

The first move Fitzgerald made was re-signing Kurtis MacDermid, who served as the Devils’ main fighter last season. Then, during free agency, they acquired Brett Pesce, Brenden Dillon, and Johnathan Kovacevic. Pesce offers an upgrade in ability, experience, and defensive reliability. With a six-year contract worth $33 million, he will become invaluable on the blue line. Dillon is a defenseman who will elevate grit and brute force, especially since he recorded 241 hits last season. Lastly, Kovacevic will vastly improve the Devils’ defensive maneuvers, especially since he recorded 83 blocked shots in 62 games. The 26-year-old finished his third NHL season plus-11, the highest rating among all Montreal Canadiens skaters in 2023-24.

Devils Comeback in 2024-25?

All things considered, it’s clear that the Devils are using the 2023-24 season as a learning experience. There was a significant amount of struggle and difficulty, but this will only make the team stronger in the end. With Fitzgerald making all the right moves, there is a strong possibility that the Devils can come back better than ever. Likewise, with players like Jack Hughes, Dougie Hamilton, and Timo Meier 100% recovered, the sky’s the limit for the Devils. Still, while the team may look dangerous on paper, it’s up to the Devils to see just how far they will go in the 2024-25 season.