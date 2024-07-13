Upper Deck Celebrating 40th Anniversary of Gretzky’s 1st Stanley Cup

I can’t believe it’s been 40 years since Wayne Gretzky won his first Stanley Cup with the Edmonton Oilers. Where has the time gone? May 19, 1984, was one of the greatest days for the Great One and for Oilers fans in Edmonton and worldwide when Wayne lifted the Stanley Cup over his head for the first time on Northlands Coliseum ice. The moment that truly cemented Gretzky’s legacy came after the Oilers defeated the New York Islanders 5-2 to win Game 5 of the 1984 Stanley Cup Final.

Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Upper Deck is celebrating this important hockey milestone with the release of one-of-a-kind Gretzky 40th Anniversary memorabilia that will only be available for a limited time. Upper Deck and Wayne Gretzky have enjoyed a partnership that goes back close to 35 years, where Wayne became the face of the hockey side of Upper Deck from the moment Upper Deck issued their first set of hockey cards in 1990-91.

Gretzky – A Special Talent From the Beginning

I had the pleasure of watching Gretzky from the moment he landed with the Oilers of the then-World Hockey Association (WHA) back in the 1978-79 season. He was 17 years old, fresh-faced, and slender – he looked like a typical kid you’d see in a high school hallway. So many fans and media back then predicted his demise as he entered the pro ranks because of his size and skill set – he wasn’t the fastest, he couldn’t shoot the hardest, and he wasn’t one of the biggest guys out there. But as everyone quickly discovered – Gretzky could think the game better than anyone. The lessons he learned from his Dad, Walter, in the backyard of his Brampton, Ontario, home and throughout Wayne’s time in minor hockey proved the edge he would need to go on to become the greatest player in the National Hockey League history.

I was privileged to see Gretzky play live a few times when the Oilers entered the NHL in the 1979-80 NHL season and throughout his career. Whether Gretzky was sending Jari Kurri in on a clear-cut breakaway with a blind behind-the-back pass or was set up in his office behind the net to feed Mark Messier, Glenn Anderson, Paul Coffey, and all the Oilers greats – you knew you were watching greatness. When I think back, witnessing Gretzky at the height of his creative powers must’ve been similar to catching Jack Nicklaus walk away with one of his six Masters championships or seeing Michael Jordan completely mesmerize his opponents on the way to six NBA titles.

Because Gretzky wasn’t as fast as Connor McDavid or Bobby Orr, couldn’t shoot as hard as Bobby Hull or Al MacInnis, stickhandle like Mario Lemieux, and couldn’t physically intimidate his opponents like Messier, he had to use his hockey smarts to elevate his game. Suppose you were lucky enough to see Wayne live. In that case, you also might’ve been like those who witnessed art at its highest form – like listening to Mozart for the first time, looking at Claude Monet’s “Water Lilies” after it was freshly painted, or even seeing Michael Jackson perform the moonwalk for the first time on the Apollo Theatre stage. Pure magic. But it’s really so much more.

Upper Deck is Proud to Release This Special 40th Anniversary Gretzky Collection

Gabe Garcia of Upper Deck talked with great pride about how special these Wayne Gretzky 40th Anniversary items are, “All of us at Upper Deck are extremely proud of our relationship with Wayne.” says Garcia. “Showcasing special 40th Anniversary verified items such as limited edition autographed photos and a signed replica Stanley Cup are just two of many unique, limited-edition items available to collectors.”

Many pieces in the Gretzky 40th Anniversary collection feature a special 40th Anniversary Gretzky badge. All the pieces will be displayed at the National – the 44th Annual Sports Collectors Convention, July 24-28 in Cleveland, Ohio. If you’re planning on attending this year’s National, be sure to stop by Upper Deck’s Hockey Display featuring highlights of Gretzky’s illustrious career. You’ll be able to see that these pieces aren’t your ordinary collectors’ items but rather important historical items, timeless pieces of art that truly showcase the career of one of the greatest players of all time in any sport.