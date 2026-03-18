Canadiens Must Step Up as Playoff Race Tightens

The Montreal Canadiens are officially at a point in their season where every game carries significant weight, and lately, that pressure has started to show. With the playoff race in the Eastern Conference getting tighter by the day, the Habs are no longer just trying to stay in the mix, they are fighting to keep pace with teams that are surging at the worst possible time.

Canadiens Need to Pick Up the Pace

Over the last few weeks, Montreal’s play has been, at best, inconsistent. The Canadiens have won just one of their last three games, a stretch that doesn’t necessarily bury them in the standings, but certainly doesn’t help when the teams around them are catching fire.

The Boston Bruins, for example, have recorded at least a point in each of their last seven games, showing the kind of consistency that separates playoff teams from those on the outside looking in. The Canadiens did beat the Bruins on Tuesday night, but Boston still picked up a point in overtime. Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets have been even more impressive, riding a ten-game point streak and quickly turning themselves into a legitimate threat in the race.

That’s where the concern starts to creep in for Montreal. It’s not just about their own results; it’s about the context around them. When other teams are picking up points night after night, simply being okay isn’t enough. The Canadiens haven’t been bad, but they also haven’t been good enough to create separation or build momentum. And at this stage of the season, momentum can be everything.

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Noah Dobson celebrates with defenceman Lane Hutson after scoring a goal (Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)

There’s also a growing sense that the Canadiens are still searching for consistency in their game. Some nights, they look like a structured, dangerous team capable of beating anyone. Other nights, defensive lapses, missed assignments, or lack of finish cost them valuable points. That kind of up-and-down performance is difficult to sustain in a playoff race where margins are razor-thin.

A Tough Road Ahead

Unfortunately for Montreal, things aren’t about to get any easier. The schedule ahead is filled with meaningful, high-stakes matchups that could ultimately define their season. The Canadiens have just come out of a game against the Bruins and will now face a tough stretch that includes the Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Blue Jackets. Every single one of those teams is either currently in a playoff position or actively fighting to get there.

These are not just regular-season games anymore; these are four-point games. Wins against these opponents don’t just add to Montreal’s total; they take away opportunities from direct competitors. The flip side, however, is just as important. Losses in these matchups can quickly swing the standings in the wrong direction.

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That’s what makes this upcoming stretch so critical. It’s an opportunity, but it’s also a major test. If the Canadiens can elevate their level of play and come away with strong results, they can reassert themselves in the race and potentially create some breathing room. If not, they risk being overtaken by teams that are already trending in the right direction.

A Couple of Fixes

To navigate this stretch successfully, the Canadiens will need one thing above all else: stability. It starts in goal. Montreal has struggled at times to find consistency between the pipes this season, and that uncertainty has had a ripple effect on the rest of the team. Now riding with Jacob Fowler and Jakub Dobes, the Canadiens need those two young goaltenders to give the team the stability it has desperately needed all season long. Not necessarily spectacular performances every game, but predictable, composed outings that allow the team to play with confidence.

Beyond goaltending, lineup stability is just as important. Injuries and constant changes have made it difficult for the Canadiens to establish rhythm and chemistry. As the games become more meaningful, having a more settled lineup could go a long way in improving execution, particularly in key moments.

At this stage of the season, there is little room for experimentation. The Canadiens need to identify what works and stick with it. That means consistent line combinations, defined roles, and a commitment to playing a structured, disciplined game.

The reality is simple: the race is tightening, and the Canadiens can’t afford to fall behind. The next few games won’t just influence their position in the standings; they could very well determine how their season is remembered. Now is the time for Montreal to step up.