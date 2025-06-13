Canadiens Prospects Not Named Demidov Who Can Be Calder Trophy Contenders

It finally happened. For the first time since Ken Dryden in 1972, a Montreal Canadiens player has won the Calder Trophy. Lane Hutson’s electrifying rookie season, which saw him rack up points and highlight-reel moments on a nightly basis, captivated the league and gave the Habs a future superstar on the blue line. His emergence not only solidified Montreal’s rebuild but also sparked the question: who’s next?

While all eyes naturally turn to Ivan Demidov, the Canadiens may have more than one potential Calder candidate in the pipeline. Let’s look beyond the obvious and explore which Habs prospects could realistically make their own Calder push in the years to come.

The Obvious Next One

Let’s get the no-brainer out of the way. Demidov, Montreal’s first-round pick in the 2024 Draft, is the most likely candidate to follow in Hutson’s footsteps. Demidov brings elite offensive instincts, exceptional vision, and high-end skating, traits that typically lead to immediate success in the NHL.

If inserted into a top-six role with capable linemates, he could produce enough points to get voters’ attention, especially if the Canadiens continue trending upward. While much depends on how he plays next season, Demidov is, without a doubt, the frontrunner among Habs prospects for future Calder consideration.

But what about beyond him?

Jacob Fowler

The 2023 third-round pick completed a stellar third campaign with Boston College, posting a 25-7-2 record, a .940 save percentage, and a 1.63 goals-against average in 35 starts.

Goaltenders often take longer to develop, but Jacob Fowler’s maturity, poise, and consistent performance have accelerated his timeline. He’s expected to spend one more year, maybe two, with the Laval Rocket before joining the Canadiens. A realistic scenario sees him joining the team in 2026-27.

Fowler’s game is based on calmness, great reads, and timely saves. He doesn’t make highlight-reel stops every night, but he makes the ones that matter. If he gets the crease in Montreal during his rookie season and the team performs well, it’s not unrealistic to imagine voters taking notice, especially if he follows a similar trajectory to Dustin Wolf who finished second in Calder Trophy voting this season.

David Reinbacher

When the Canadiens selected David Reinbacher fifth overall in 2023, fans expected a future top-pairing shutdown defenceman with a right-handed shot. While he hasn’t shown the offensive pop of a Hutson, Reinbacher is making steady progress and could still play a significant NHL role soon.

In 2024–25, Reinbacher battled through injuries in Laval and will possibly make the jump to the NHL in the near future. His size, reach, and positioning make him a potential cornerstone on the right side of Montreal’s blue line.

Winning the Calder as a defensive defenceman is a tall order; it’s usually the high-scoring rookies who grab headlines, but don’t rule him out entirely. If he can anchor a pairing, contribute 25–30 points, and play big minutes on a playoff-hopeful Habs squad, his name could enter the conversation.

The only wrinkle is Gavin McKenna, who will likely be the Calder favourite in 2026–27. Still, Reinbacher’s steadiness and NHL-ready toolkit shouldn’t be dismissed.

Logan Mailloux

If there’s one Canadiens prospect that could truly surprise and make a Calder push, it’s Logan Mailloux.

Say what you will about his defensive inconsistencies, but one thing is clear: Mailloux produces offence. In his second American Hockey League (AHL) season, he notched 12 goals and 21 points in 63 games with Laval, finishing among the top-scoring defencemen for the team.

The issue? Opportunity.

As it stands, Mailloux faces a crowded defensive group in Montreal with Reinbacher, Kaiden Ghule, Hutson and Jayden Struble still in the mix. But if Mailloux were to seize a roster spot, his offensive production could quickly put him in the Calder conversation.

Mailloux’s point totals could make up for any defensive blemishes in the eyes of voters. If he logs power-play time and maintains his shot volume, anything’s possible.

Hutson broke an over 50-year drought for the Canadiens, and now that the door is open, the floodgates may follow. Demidov is clearly the next top contender, but the depth of Montreal’s prospect pool offers other intriguing names. Fowler could mirror the rise of a goalie like Dustin Wolf, Reinbacher may quietly establish himself as a defensive pillar, and Mailloux could explode if given real NHL minutes.

The Habs have built one of the most well-rounded prospect pipelines in the NHL. With continued development and the right timing, Hutson might not be the only Calder Trophy winner of this young group full of promise.