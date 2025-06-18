Canucks Should Consider Trading Conor Garland

As the NHL Draft and free agency approach, the 2024-25 season is nearing its official end. With this deadline quickly approaching, the Vancouver Canucks have some big decisions to make. One thing the club must consider is the possibility of trading forward Conor Garland. Garland will be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) in the summer of 2026 after his five-year contract with the club expires. Getting something for an expiring contract and an attractive asset should be a top priority for the Canucks as draft day comes in nearly 10 days.

Garland’s Value Is at a High Point

Garland’s value right now is at its highest point as a utility player and someone who had a fairly good 2024-25 season with 50 points in 82 games on a non-playoff team. Also, Garland played incredibly well at the IIHF World Championships for Team USA as he was an alternate captain and recorded 10 points in 10 games. He also helped lead the USA to the gold medal. He has an incredible amount of value because of how diverse a hockey player he is. He generally succeeds more in the top six or the middle six, but in a pinch, he can play on the top line as well. Garland is also a great penalty killer, which is also a needed commodity in the NHL.

Conor Garland, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

At this moment, Garland’s value is at a high point due to his 50-point season and successful tournament with the USA. Any team could use a player of his calibre. The Canucks need to strike while the iron is hot and try to get the highest value with him. He also has no trade protection of any kind, so Vancouver can trade him to all other 31 teams in the league. I feel the Canucks shouldn’t be looking to trade him for a pick because they need players that can help them now and not in four years. Instead, they should move him for a young player in their early 20s with NHL experience who can already slot into the team’s lineup.

Don’t Make the Same Mistake As Boeser

The Canucks have already been down this road before this season when they didn’t trade Brock Boeser at the trade deadline because they didn’t like what was being offered to them. General manager Patrik Allvin’s quote, “If I told you what I was offered for Brock Boeser, I think I would have to run out of here because you would not believe me,” was not taken well by fans and media in Vancouver because they wanted to get some assets for a player that they knew would not be back with the team next season. This management group can’t make that mistake again, because if Garland does not get traded, that will be two highly skilled players who walked out the door for nothing.

Related: Canucks Should Have Traded Brock Boeser

If the Canucks recoup whatever assets they can for Garland, they can help usher in the next generation of young players to add to their already existing core. By making a Garland trade, they free up just under $5 million in cap space, which can be used to bring in other players to help them win shortly. By holding on to him, they will be staying the course and bound for another possibly mediocre season, just as they had this past season. Trading a player like Garland is exactly what the Canucks need to do so they can add more players to their skilled core.

Trading Garland could be a very positive thing for the Canucks as it can help add to their core of good players. By getting assets for a player they may not re-sign next season, they get the chance to start fresh with a collection of new talent. That may be just what the Canucks need right now.