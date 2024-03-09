Canucks News & Rumors: Allvin, Hronek, Kessel & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, general manager (GM) Patrik Allvin discussed why the club didn’t make any moves on deadline day. Additionally, the organization offered Filip Hronek a contract extension. Also, the Canucks didn’t sign Phil Kessel.

Allvin & Canucks Don’t Make Trade Before Deadline

The Canucks didn’t make a trade on deadline day, choosing to go into the end of the regular season and the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs with their current group. Allvin said the club needs to move money out to add to their roster. However, he said the Canucks were in on most available players, but the organization wasn’t interested in trading away some of their young players, such as Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Tom Willander, and Vasily Podkolzin. He added extending Elias Pettersson, along with the rest of their core, influenced their thinking (from ‘Canucks: Call him ‘Stand Pat’ Allvin as GM looks at future as well as the present,’ The Province, March 8, 2024).

Patrik Allvin, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“With our projection of our roster moving forward, we know we’re going to have some really good players on our team for the next eight years.”

The Canucks are among the top teams in the NHL, with a 41-17-7 record. While the club kept its roster the same, their Pacific Division opponents, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers, improved theirs. The organization kept their young players and prospects, instead of sacrificing the future for the present. With their core players getting high cap hits, having prospects and young players on cheaper deals is important for long-term success.

Canucks Offer Hronek Extension

Allvin said the Canucks have offered Hronek a contract extension. The GM said the club tabled a fair offer to the blueliner but did not say if it was a long or short-term deal. Hronek is slated to become a restricted free agent.

The potential cap hit for the defenceman is up in the air, but it’ll likely be difficult to offer him a figure more than Quinn Hughes’ $7.850 million. Hronek has had a great season offensively for the Canucks, scoring five goals and posting 45 points in 65 games, ranking 12th in the NHL. However, he has struggled in the defensive zone, turning the puck over 46 times, 19th most among defenceman and the most on the club’s blue line. A cap hit under $7.5 million is reasonable for the 26-year-old.

Kessel Doesn’t Sign with Vancouver

The Canucks also decided not to sign Kessel before the deadline. The club brought the forward to Abbotsford to work out for their American Hockey League club to see the voforward’s condition. The Canucks needed to sign the forward before the March 8 trade deadline. However, Allvin said the team decided against it.

Phil Kessel, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“Phil is a great person. Well respected. Wanted to play. Some roster complications and how we want to play (and) he wasn’t a fit for us,”

Kessel’s future is up in the air as the 36-year-old will officially miss a full season of hockey. Nonetheless, he has had a Hockey Hall of Fame-worthy career, winning three Stanley Cups. However, he will come eight points short of registering 100 points throughout his career if he never plays again.

Myers & Joshua Returning Soon

Tyler Myers and Dakota Joshua will return to the lineup soon. Allvin said both players should be back soon, adding Joshua will likely return within 10 days. Carson Soucy also returned to the lineup recently, and he has a big defensive presence on the blue line.

Myers was ruled out week-to-week on March 2 due to a lower-body injury. The blueliner has played well this season, averaging 18:57 time on ice, scoring four goals, and posting 23 points in 62 games.

Meanwhile, Joshua suffered a hand injury in the club’s Feb. 13 matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Canucks have missed Joshua’s additional depth scoring and his physical presence. He is tied for fifth on the team in goals with 13, eighth in points with 26, and first in hits with 195. His return will be welcomed as the club gears up for the postseason.