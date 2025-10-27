Canucks News & Rumours: Boeser, Sherwood, Pettersson & Coolie

The Vancouver Canucks snapped their three-game skid with a hard-fought 4–3 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night. Kiefer Sherwood scored twice, including the game-winner just 1:42 into overtime when he deflected Brock Boeser’s pass past Calvin Pickard. Boeser added a goal and two assists, while Elias Pettersson (the forward) scored on the power play and Thatcher Demko stopped 26 shots. Vancouver earned the win despite missing captain Quinn Hughes, who sat out with a lower-body injury.

For the Oilers, Leon Draisaitl marked his 800th NHL game with two goals, including the late power-play equalizer that forced overtime, and Jack Roslovic chipped in a goal and an assist. Edmonton rallied from a 3–1 deficit to tie it, but couldn’t finish the comeback in extra time. The loss ends their brief two-game winning streak, while Vancouver regains some momentum heading into the next stretch.

Item One: Brock Boeser Leads the Way in Canucks Win

Boeser turned in a standout performance Sunday night, scoring once and adding two assists. His goal late in the first period opened the scoring, and he set up both of Sherwood’s tallies — including the overtime winner.

The 28-year-old winger has now recorded nine goals in his last eight games versus Edmonton, the most by any NHL player against the Oilers since 2023. It was a breakout game after a brief scoring lull, and Boeser looked once again like the poised, confident scorer who anchors the Canucks’ top six.

Item Two: Kiefer Sherwood Steps Up for the Canucks in Overtime

Sherwood delivered one of the best performances of his Canucks tenure Sunday night, scoring twice, including the overtime winner. His first goal came late in the second period to restore a two-goal lead, and his second sealed the win just 1:42 into overtime.

It was a hard-working, well-earned night for a player who’s made his mark through energy, grit, and timely scoring. Sherwood isn’t a star name, but he’s quickly becoming the type of player head coach Adam Foote’s system thrives on — relentless, physical, and team-first. He registered four hits to go along with his two goals, continuing a season-long trend of doing the dirty work that keeps the Canucks competitive.

Vancouver Canucks left wing Kiefer Sherwood celebrates the overtime win with teammates against the Edmonton Oilers (Simon Fearn-Imagn Images)

Now with six goals and 45 hits through his first 10 games, Sherwood is showing that consistency and effort can carve out real value in a deep lineup. In a contract year, he’s proving that hard work and buy-in can be just as impactful as raw skill.

Item Three: Elias Pettersson Starting to Find His All-Star Form

Pettersson looks to be rounding into form after a slow start to the season. The 26-year-old centre scored a power-play goal and blocked four shots in Sunday’s win, capping off a productive weekend that saw him post two goals and two assists in back-to-back games against the Montreal Canadiens and the Oilers.

Pettersson’s goal came on a classic setup from the half-wall, where his quick release and vision remain elite weapons for the Canucks’ top unit. Through 10 games, Pettersson now has three goals and eight points, but the numbers only tell part of the story. His two-way play has quietly been excellent — 23 blocked shots, 12 hits, and a steadying presence at both ends of the ice.

After looking tentative early in the season, he’s starting to assert himself again, driving possession and making the players around him better. For a team still finding consistency, Pettersson’s renewed confidence and compete level signal that Vancouver’s best player may be heating up at just the right time.

Final Thought About the Canucks: The Team Showed Its Heart

What made the night even more meaningful was the context behind it. Boeser had recently been away from the team for personal reasons. We learned last night from Luke Gazdic during the game that the reason was the loss of his dog, Coolie. Coolie had been a constant companion who had helped him through his father’s passing and other difficult times. The Canucks quietly gave him the space to grieve, understanding what the loss meant. When he returned, the support in the Canucks’ room was evident.

Scoring in that moment wasn’t just about points or stats; it was about resilience and connection. As Sportsnet announcer Caroline Cameron put it, “You love stories like that. You can tell this goal (by Boeser) meant a lot.”

Good on the Canucks for understanding Boeser’s need for time off.