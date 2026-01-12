Canucks Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Garland, Demko, DeBrusk Trade Rumours and More

The Vancouver Canucks are still searching for their first win of the calendar year and have fallen back to 32nd in the NHL with 37 points. They are halfway through a tough eastern road trip and have lost every game so far, while being outscored 15-4.

Related: Canucks Prospects Report: Cootes, Chiarot, Patterson & Romani

With three games to go against the Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators and Columbus Blue Jackets, the path to victory doesn’t get any easier. There’s a very real possibility that the Canucks will return to the not-so-friendly confines of Rogers Arena on a nine-game losing streak, and considering their struggles at home, that number will probably balloon to 10.

With that said, let’s take a look at the schedule and storylines heading into the week of Jan. 12-18.

Garland Nearing a Return to the Lineup

Amidst the losing, the Canucks received some good news on Saturday, as head coach Adam Foote announced that Conor Garland could return to the lineup by the end of the road trip. The once-iron man, who had missed only seven games as a Canuck before this season, will finish under 80 games for the first time since 2021-22. He is one of their leading scorers with seven goals and 22 points in 33 games, making his return all the more vital for a team that has struggled to score lately.

Demko Injured Again, Tolopilo & Mancini Recalled

A little over a month ago, Thatcher Demko returned from a lower-body injury that cost him 12 games. Now, he’s out again, with another lower-body injury. He suffered his latest setback in the Canucks’ 5-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs after allowing three goals on six shots in the first period. He didn’t return for the second, and Foote said after the game that he would be evaluated over the next few days. On Sunday, he was placed on injured reserve, which means he won’t be available until the Canucks return home on Jan. 17.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

As a result, goaltender Nikita Tolopilo was recalled from Abbotsford along with defenceman Victor Mancini (Elias Pettersson was sent down) ahead of their matchup against the Canadiens. Tolopilo has been strong in his starts this season with a 2-1-0 record alongside a 2.74 goals-against average (GAA) and .911 save percentage (SV%). He will likely get the nod against the Senators on Tuesday in the second half of the back-to-back. As for Mancini and Pettersson, Mancini could get his first action since Oct. 26, while Pettersson will return to Abbotsford after spending almost half the season in Vancouver.

DeBrusk Reportedly on the Trade Block

It’s only a matter of time before the Canucks go into full sell mode. They are now 11 points out of the final wild card spot and, barring a long winning streak (unlikely) and several teams entering a free fall (also unlikely), they will finish the season with a lottery pick. With a lot of assets that could be dealt for picks, prospects and/or young players, the trade rumours have continued, and the latest involves veteran Jake DeBrusk.

Related: NHL Rumours: Hamilton Blocks Trade, DeBrusk Available & Rock Bottom Rangers

On an episode of Sekeras & Price, Pierre LeBrun reported that the Canucks are looking to trade the 29-year-old only one year into his seven-year deal. He has a no-movement clause, but he might be convinced to waive it to go to a contender. There would definitely be a market for him, considering his proficiency on the power play (11 goals) and history of stepping up in the playoffs (27 goals and 47 points in 86 career games). His cap hit at $5.5 million average annual value (AAV) isn’t too bad, either.

Stars, Particularly Boeser, Continue to Struggle

The Canucks’ struggles this season aren’t just because of injuries. A lot of their highly-paid stars haven’t been able to sustain consistent production, resulting in Sherwood leading the way with 17 goals and Pettersson and Filip Hronek tied for the team lead with a measly 26 points. If this trend continues, the Canucks will likely have their leading scorer finish with fewer than 60 points.

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

The longest and most concerning slump belongs to Brock Boeser, who is closing in on 20 games without a goal. He hasn’t lit the lamp since Nov. 28 against the San Jose Sharks and seems to be snake-bitten around the net. The worst came on Saturday against the Maple Leafs, where he completely whiffed on a one-timer from a perfect pass by Elias Pettersson – something he would usually bury if he was on his game.

More Olympic Roster Announcements

As expected, Hronek and David Kampf were officially added to Team Slovakia’s Olympic roster this past week. They join Teddy Blueger (Latvia), Kevin Lankinen (Finland), and Elias Pettersson (Sweden) as Canucks representatives when the Games get going in February.

Canucks Schedule Jan. 12 – 18